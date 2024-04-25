RS BioTherapeutics Adds Jane Wright-Mitchell, Pharm.D., J.D. to Business Advisory Board

Ms. Wright-Mitchell to serve as fractional General Counsel and Compliance Advisor

CUMBERLAND, Md., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RS BioTherapeutics, whose mission is to develop life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation, is pleased to announce the addition of Jane Wright-Mitchell, Pharm.D., J.D. to the RS BioTherapeutics Business Advisory Board. As a member of the Business Advisory Board, Ms. Wright-Mitchell will also serve as fractional General Counsel and Compliance Advisor for RS BioTherapeutics.



Commenting on the addition of Ms. Wright-Mitchell to the Business Advisory Board, Dean Hart, Chief Executive Officer of RS BioTherapeutics said, “I was fortunate to work with Jane while we were both at AcelRx and am thrilled to have her join our Business Advisory Board. Jane more than fulfills our goal of adding Business Advisors who make our organization better well beyond their core discipline of expertise.”

Ms. Wright-Mitchell is a healthcare and life sciences attorney with more than 20 years of experience working with pharmaceutical and medical device companies. She currently serves as Principal and General Counsel at Lecar Life Sciences, Inc., a life sciences consulting company. In this role, she serves as a fractional General Counsel to companies in the pharmaceutical, medical device, medical technology and cannabis industries. Prior to that she was General Counsel, Chief Compliance Advisor and Corporate Secretary with Vaxcyte, Inc., a vaccine development company. Prior to joining Vaxcyte she was Chief Legal Officer with Steep Hill, Inc., a California state licensed cannabis testing laboratory. She currently is a director for the boards of New Frontier Data, a data, analytics, and technology company focusing on the global cannabis industry, and Canbud Distribution Corp, a Canadian publicly listed company with a fully integrated and licensed hemp CBD operation.

Commenting on her addition to the RS BioTherapeutics Business Advisory Board, Ms. Wright-Mitchell said, “I’m excited to contribute to the success of RS BioTherapeutics as they work to deliver on their mission of developing life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation.”

Ms. Wright-Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences from Clemson University, a doctorate in pharmacy (Pharm.D.) from the University of Illinois, Chicago, and a Juris Doctor from Chicago-Kent College of Law. She is registered to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office as well as a licensed pharmacist (Illinois).

About RS BioTherapeutics

The mission of RS BioTherapeutics is to develop life-changing medicines for the millions of people suffering from diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation. RS BioTherapeutics is developing a first-in-class, steroid-free, multi-targeted immune modulator (RSBT-001) for the treatment of respiratory diseases characterized by pulmonary inflammation, with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) targeted as first indications. RS BioTherapeutics owns the exclusive, global license for RSBT-001 and is projecting filing an Investigational New Drug Application for RSBT-001 and initiating human trials in 2026. More information on RS BioTherapeutics can be found at www.rsbiotherapeutics.com.

