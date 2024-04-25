FAIRWINDS Credit Union Joins Metal Blockchain's Banking Innovation Program

Exploring Blockchain Use Cases for Enhanced Financial Services

San Francisco, CA, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metallicus, the core developer of Metal Blockchain, a foundational Layer 0 blockchain, today announced FAIRWINDS Credit Union's enrollment in its Banking Innovation Program. This move signifies FAIRWINDS Credit Union's proactive approach to investigating blockchain technology's potential and harnessing Metallicus' expertise to elevate its technological prowess.

“Adding FAIRWINDS Credit Union into our Banking Innovation Program signifies a significant progression in our mission to elevate the financial industry through blockchain technology," stated Frank Mazza, Director of Blockchain for Institutions & Fintechs at Metallicus. "We are excited to partner with FAIRWINDS Credit Union and anticipate providing them with the necessary tools and resources to drive innovation and maintain a competitive edge in today's rapidly evolving financial landscape.”

The Banking Innovation Program by Metal Blockchain enables institutions like FAIRWINDS Credit Union to navigate and adopt customized blockchain solutions, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while addressing their distinct operational demands. Drawing on Metallicus' unparalleled blockchain expertise and a distinguished advisory board, the program offers innovation workshops, fintech partnerships, R&D grants, and bespoke development, positioning participants to lead and innovate within the dynamic financial sector.

“We’re committed to making it easy for our members to do business with us,” said Charlie Lai, FAIRWINDS Chief Information Officer. “The Banking Innovation Program is an opportunity to explore new ways to better serve our members.”

The Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program is designed to support financial institutions' journey into blockchain technology at no cost. With a focus on tackling use cases around Digital Identity, Single Sign-On (SSO), Private Subnets, Tokenization of Assets, and more, the program equips participants with the tools and resources needed to drive profitability, lower costs, reduce risks, and deliver unparalleled customer experiences.

Financial institutions keen on participating in the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program can express their interest or learn more by contacting bizdev@metallicus.com.

About Metal Blockchain

Metal Blockchain, developed by Metallicus, is an innovative Layer 0 blockchain technology dedicated to tackling global finance challenges with its scalable, secure, and decentralized infrastructure built on the foundation of BSA Compliance. The versatile nature of Metal Blockchain's infrastructure enables developers to craft customized solutions for a wide range of financial applications, promoting innovation and growth within the global financial sector. Guided by the vision of CEO Marshall Hayner, Metal Blockchain aims to transform the financial industry by embracing compliance-driven innovation.

About FAIRWINDS

For 75 years, FAIRWINDS Credit Union has helped members achieve financial freedom by saving more, eliminating debt, building wealth, and living generously. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, FAIRWINDS serves more than 225,000 members with innovative and secure personal and commercial financial services, including deposits and loans, wealth management, retirement planning, treasury services, merchant services, and more. With a member satisfaction score twice the banking industry average, FAIRWINDS members experience confidence and peace of mind. FAIRWINDS is consistently named a top employer of choice, including American Banker, Credit Union Times, and Florida Trend. Recognized among Central Florida’s most philanthropic companies by Orlando Business Journal, FAIRWINDS builds financial literacy in the region through its FAIRWINDS Foundation. For more information, visit www.fairwinds.org



Contact Details: Metal Blockchain Frank Mazza Director of Blockchain for institutions and Fintechs bizdev-at-metallicus.com Fairwinds Charles S. Lai clai-at-fairwinds.org Media Contact Business Contact Name: Cesar Hernandez Business Email:ch-at-omnipublic.global