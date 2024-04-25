B2B Demand Generation Leader DemandScience Wins 42 Awards in Spring 2024 G2 Reports

Company recognized for delivering Best Estimated ROI, Fastest implementation, Best Support, Easiest Admin, Easiest Setup and for being Easiest To Do Business With

DANVERS, MA, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that accelerates global growth for its clients, today announced that the company’s products earned 42 awards in G2’s Spring 2024 reports. Notable among the wins were 10 global business performance awards, including two Best Estimated ROI awards, three Easiest To Do Business With awards, two Fastest Implementation awards, and wins for Best Support, Easiest Admin, and Easiest Setup, as well as 32 Leader, Momentum Leader and High Performer awards.

“Our mission is to deliver powerful, impactful, and easy to use demand generation solutions that ignite growth for our customers, so we are especially proud to win these G2 awards for best ROI, fastest implementation, easiest to do business with, along with awards for lead capture, ABM advertising, intent data and account intelligence,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “And because these awards are based on verified reviews from real users of our solutions, they confirm that we are helping our customers meet and exceed their business goals every day.”

DemandScience’s Spring 2024 G2 awards are both global and regional, including wins in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Examples of recent, verified customer reviews of DemandScience on the G2 platform:

“ Friendly and easy-to-work-with lead gen vendor. ” “Great customer support as a lead gen vendor! …consistently reliable and quick to take action on my campaigns. Friendly from start to finish, and their team made it very easy to execute our campaign…”

“Great customer support as a lead gen vendor! …consistently reliable and quick to take action on my campaigns. Friendly from start to finish, and their team made it very easy to execute our campaign…” “ Efficient and Involved Content Syndication Programs. ” “The team at DemandScience is very involved in the programs they run with us. They are always helpful and walk me through each step of the process in getting our content syndication up running. I appreciate that they genuinely care about the success of the programs and provided great advice on nurturing leads.”

“The team at DemandScience is very involved in the programs they run with us. They are always helpful and walk me through each step of the process in getting our content syndication up running. I appreciate that they genuinely care about the success of the programs and provided great advice on nurturing leads.” “Great Platform for Lead Generation.” “…really helps our team of appointment setters find the most accurate information for leads and contacts. Having the ability to look up prospects and get intelligence on the companies they are prospecting into is gold… (DemandScience) has increased the effectiveness of our team's success.”

DemandScience’s Content Syndication, ABM Display and B2B Intent Data products won 24 awards:

Easiest To Do Business With Relationship Index® for Enterprise Account-Based Advertising

Easiest To Do Business With Relationship Index® for Enterprise Account-Based Web and Content Experiences

Easiest To Do Business With Relationship Index® for Mid-Market Buyer Intent Data Providers

Easiest Admin Usability Index® for Buyer Intent Data Providers

Best Support Relationship Index® for Mid-Market Buyer Intent Data Providers

Leader Enterprise Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Leader Enterprise Grid® Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences

Leader Small-Business Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Leader Americas Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Leader Enterprise Americas Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Leader Small-Business Americas Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Leader Europe Regional Grid® Report for Account-Based Advertising

Leader Europe Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Leader United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Leader Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Lead Capture

Momentum Leader Momentum Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

Momentum Leader Momentum Grid® Report for Account-Based Advertising

Momentum Leader Momentum Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

Momentum Leader Momentum Grid® Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences

Momentum Leader Momentum Grid® Report for Lead Capture

High Performer Grid® Report for Display Advertising

High Performer Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

High Performer Enterprise Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

High Performer Mid-Market Grid® Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers

Account Intelligence by DemandScience, powered by its unmatched global first-party data, has won 18 awards:

Best Estimated ROI Results Index® for Small-Business Marketing Account Intelligence

Best Estimated ROI Results Index® for Small-Business Lead Intelligence

Fastest Implementation Implementation Index® for Small-Business Marketing Account Intelligence

Fastest Implementation Implementation Index® for Small-Business Lead Intelligence

Easiest Setup Implementation Index® for Small-Business Lead Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Europe Regional Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Lead Intelligence

High Performer United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Asia Regional Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

High Performer Asia Pacific Regional Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

High Performer India Regional Grid® Report for Marketing Account Intelligence

High Performer Mid-Market EMEA Regional Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Mid-Market Europe Regional Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business Europe Regional Grid® Report for Lead Intelligence

High Performer Small-Business United Kingdom Regional Grid® Report for Sales Intelligence

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” explained Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.” G2 is one of the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplaces.

For more information on G2 Research Scoring Methodologies, visit here. Learn more about what real users have to say at G2’s DemandScience page and Klarity by DemandScience page.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is the premier B2B demand generation company accelerating global growth for our clients. The DemandScience intelligence platform empowers B2B organizations to swiftly identify the right accounts and target in-market buyers with precision. By combining groundbreaking technologies, machine learning and data science innovation, the company ensures timely delivery of accurate data, intelligence, and insights, adding value to the end-to-end journey from initial engagement to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience provides 1,500 global customers with superior marketing solutions, B2B data, and leads. With a team of 500+ employees across operations in seven countries, DemandScience is certified as a Great Place To Work, and one of only 143 companies in history to be named to the Inc. 5000 for 10 consecutive years. For further insights on why DemandScience stands at the forefront of transformative demand generation, visit demandscience.com and connect on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

