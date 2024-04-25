Ozan Ozerk Joined the Web3 Open Payment Summit in Dubai
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr Ozan Ozerk took the stage at the Web3 Open Payment Summit 2024, which took place in Dubai on April 21st. This conference brought together experts, scholars, and entrepreneurs from around the world in the blockchain space to explore the latest advancements in Web3. The highly anticipated event, hosted by Klickl founder Michael Zhao, allowed its attendees to engage in discussions with industry leaders and cast a net into the future of the digital landscape.
Ozan Øzerk was hosted on the “Innovations in Crypto Payments: Beyond Transactions” forum, joined by Hoppacard CEO Igor Lavrih, TransFi CEO Raj Kamal, Kun’s chief advisor Chen Yu, VaultsPay CEO Ahmed El Refaei, and Chainge CEO Dejun Qian.
Dr Ozerk is the founder of many successful financial institutions, including the global banking-as-a-service provider Openpayd, API-first European Merchant Bank (EMBank), and Ozan Electronic Money (Ozan.com), Turkey’s fastest-growing B2B2C payment service provider.
During the panel discussion, Ozan Özerk shared his vision of how Web3 technology and traditional finance represent an opportunity to reshape the payment landscape through a fresh approach to local and international payments and product innovation. He stated that digital currencies are essential in cross-border transactions where speed and cost often are significant barriers.
The last few years have indeed seen an increased adaptation of digital currency payments by businesses across many countries and industries. Digital currency payments are typically much faster and have lower costs than traditional payments, especially for international payments. A growing number of regulated financial institutions adopting digital currencies can only mean that more businesses and individuals will benefit from turning to digital currency payments.
In this regard, Openpayd has been setting the bar for how traditional financial institutions can enable regulated companies in the Web3 space to seamlessly access traditional payment rails, often a critical hurdle for companies in the regulated blockchain space. Also, EMBank’s API-first technology is playing a growing role for regulated Web3 companies looking for their mandatory safeguarding account.
Gizem Lallı
Ozan Øzerk was hosted on the “Innovations in Crypto Payments: Beyond Transactions” forum, joined by Hoppacard CEO Igor Lavrih, TransFi CEO Raj Kamal, Kun’s chief advisor Chen Yu, VaultsPay CEO Ahmed El Refaei, and Chainge CEO Dejun Qian.
Dr Ozerk is the founder of many successful financial institutions, including the global banking-as-a-service provider Openpayd, API-first European Merchant Bank (EMBank), and Ozan Electronic Money (Ozan.com), Turkey’s fastest-growing B2B2C payment service provider.
During the panel discussion, Ozan Özerk shared his vision of how Web3 technology and traditional finance represent an opportunity to reshape the payment landscape through a fresh approach to local and international payments and product innovation. He stated that digital currencies are essential in cross-border transactions where speed and cost often are significant barriers.
The last few years have indeed seen an increased adaptation of digital currency payments by businesses across many countries and industries. Digital currency payments are typically much faster and have lower costs than traditional payments, especially for international payments. A growing number of regulated financial institutions adopting digital currencies can only mean that more businesses and individuals will benefit from turning to digital currency payments.
In this regard, Openpayd has been setting the bar for how traditional financial institutions can enable regulated companies in the Web3 space to seamlessly access traditional payment rails, often a critical hurdle for companies in the regulated blockchain space. Also, EMBank’s API-first technology is playing a growing role for regulated Web3 companies looking for their mandatory safeguarding account.
Gizem Lallı
Ozan Electronic Money Institution
gizem.lalli@ozan.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn