Lower Shaker WMA Parking Area to Close for Several Months This Summer

April 25, 2024

Enfield, NH – The parking area that provides primary public access to the Lower Shaker Wildlife Management Area (WMA) in Enfield will be closed for two months or longer beginning on Monday, May 6. The closure will allow for the refurbishment of the WMA’s parking lot and access road system.

During the construction period, the WMA and most of the trails on the northern side of the property will be open. However, the main parking lot and all adjacent areas will be closed to the public to ensure a safe and effective work site. Alternative parking will be available at the Enfield Shaker Museum property on the west side of Route 4A next to the Shaker Stone Machine Shop.

The NH Fish and Game Department has procured 124 WMAs across the state, encompassing over 62,000 acres. The purpose of these lands is to conserve and improve habitat for wildlife. These lands are also open for public recreation, including hunting, fishing, trapping, and wildlife watching.

Federal grant money for investment in wildlife habitat was provided through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration (WSFR) Program with funding derived from manufacturer taxes on firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment. These funds are collected and distributed under the Wildlife Restoration Program and have provided tens of millions of dollars for wildlife conservation in New Hampshire since the program began in the 1930s.

For the last 25 years, the $2.50 wildlife habitat fee associated with each hunting and trapping license sold in the Granite State has added matching funds for federal dollars, furthering the work of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Wildlife Habitat Program.

To discover a WMA near you, visit https://nhfg.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=9c6fd9ba477d40ed9bcf49a6a2e7dfc4.