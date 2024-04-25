Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with The Rehfeldt Group

Partnership expands EBI’s global footprint and brings product distribution into Taiwan

Jacksonville, Fla., April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. , (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage, and protect data, has partnered with The Rehfeldt Group , a premier systems integrator and reseller in Taiwan’s critical industries. The Rehfeldt Group will now serve as the exclusive distributor of EBI’s solutions, EB Control and BuildDB , to government and commercial customers in Taiwan.

A 2023 Fortinet study revealed as many as 15,000 cyberattacks per second targeting Taiwan in the first half of the year, underscoring the critical need for effective data security solutions within the country. The Rehfeldt Group’s long-standing relationships and established clientele within Taiwan, which includes electronics manufacturing, defense, aerospace, rail transportation, and consumer goods, offer a robust groundwork for fostering this partnership as their customers pursue cutting-edge solutions to safeguard their data. EBI will empower The Rehfeldt Group’s customers to protect and retain ownership of their data across all platforms, effectively protecting against cyber threats.

“We’re thrilled to be working with The Rehfeldt Group, providing our industry leading solutions to their extensive network of clients in this critical market,” says Toney Jennings, CEO of Everything Blockchain, Inc. “EB Control and BuildDB are revolutionizing data protection for organizations across the globe already, and we’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on businesses and other organizations in Taiwan.”

EBI’s one-of-a-kind offerings are reshaping the data security landscape, empowering users with unparalleled control of their data and optimized large-scale data management. With features like portable secure vaults, geo-fencing, time-fencing, and data rights management, EB Control is displacing outdated solutions, ensuring total ownership and perpetual protection of sensitive information. Additionally, BuildDB is a next-generation blockchain-enabled database solution that leverages an innovative 'event-actor messaging architecture' in conjunction with machine learning, to offer blazing fast performance using less infrastructure and providing best in class security.

“We’re proud to partner with EBI to bring effective data security solutions to the Taiwanese market,” said Chris Rehfeldt, COO and President of The Rehfeldt Group. “The level of innovation that EBI continues to demonstrate, and the security they provide will better serve the needs of our customer base and enable industries across the nation to protect their data.”

To learn more about Everything Blockchain, Inc. and the solutions they are providing, please visit https://everythingblockchain.io/.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS: EBZT) builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise and is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Our current lines of business include EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit: https://everythingblockchain.io/

About The Rehfeldt Group

Established in 1965 as one of the first foreign investors in Taiwan, the company is a leader in the development of, and marketing to, Taiwan’s airline, defense, cyber security, aircraft and rail industries. Associated companies are engaged in air cargo, aircraft remarking, and aftermarket support of commercial and military aircraft.

