Axiom Care Announces Expansion of Services

To support individuals with substance use disorder on their journey to recovery regardless of financial means.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axiom Care , a Phoenix-based drug and alcohol treatment and detox facility, announced today the upcoming opening of their Substance Use Disorder Urgent Care (SUD), a critical resource aimed at providing immediate support, observation, and intervention for individuals facing substance use challenges.This specialized urgent care will be located in Apache Junction on the same campus as Axiom Care’s detox center and will open in May 2024. The SUD Urgent Care, open 24/7, provides patients with a place to begin their recovery process with the help of a comprehensive range of services including prompt detox assessment, medical clearance, evaluation by experienced specialists, crisis intervention and stabilization, medication-assisted treatment, as well as referrals for ongoing treatment and supportive services.Axiom Care’s SUD Urgent Care is staffed by a dedicated team of medical professionals, addiction counselors, and behavioral health specialists who are committed to providing compassionate, nonjudgmental care to all individuals with AHCCCS/Medicaid Insurance.“Our comprehensive approach enables us to help clients stabilize and begin their journey to lasting recovery,” said Jim Elder, Chief Development Officer. “The expansion of our Substance Use Disorder Urgent Care allows us to serve the community in an even larger capacity.”Axiom Care was founded on the belief that everyone who has been affected by the disease of addiction has the right to find peace and hope. As a joint commission accredited provider Axiom is committed to safe, quality care, and the team of doctors, counselors, and clinicians offer a multitude of services.Additionally, Axiom Care accepts those with and without insurance and all AHCCCS and Medicaid plans. Axiom believes insurance should not be a barrier to treatment. Their team is also available to help individuals navigate insurance options.The expansion of the SUD Urgent Care service is only the first step toward the goal of serving and supporting more underserved individuals on their journey to recovery.To learn more about Axiom Care’s Substance Use Disorder Urgent Care or any of their detox and residential treatment services please visit www.axiomcareofaz.com