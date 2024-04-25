Vitamin E Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2028

Vitamin E Market

Increasing Awareness of Health Benefits Drives Market Growth

The surge in demand for vitamin E reflects its importance in combating various diseases and its nutritional benefits.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Vitamin E Market by Type, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global vitamin E market size was valued at $2,661.1 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $3,728.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.3%.

▶️ 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13002

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,016.8 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1,528.9 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.3%. Asia-Pacific is estimated to reach $1,528.9 million by 2028, at a significant CAGR of 5.3%. Vitamin E is an essential fat-soluble vitamin that protects cell membranes from reactive oxygen species. It is a cluster of eight fat-soluble composites, which include tocotrienols and tocopherols. The deficiency of vitamin E is rare and occurs usually owing to a casual problem with digesting dietary fat rather than from a low-vitamin E diet, which can further cause nerve problems.

The growth of the vitamin E market is attributed to widespread promotion and advertisements regarding the importance of consuming vitamin E and the disadvantages of having a vitamin E deficiency. Moreover, easy availability is the factor that smooths the requirement and sales of vitamin E in the market. . In addition, there are many sales channels, like Apollo Online Pharmacy and Internet Pharmacy, that are quick in delivering the requirements with available discounts. Moreover, many supplements and cosmetics are also available through popular online retailers like Amazon, Grofers, Ubuy, Walmart, and other websites. Therefore, the surge in the number of distribution channels and the easy availability of the supplements propel the market growth of vitamin E. However, the easy availability of substitutes acts as a restraint for the market. Conversely, an increase in the demand for vitamin E in processed food and pet nutrition is expected to make way for vitamin E market growth.

Types of Vitamin E: Vitamin E encompasses a group of eight compounds, consisting of tocopherols and tocotrienols. The most biologically active form of vitamin E is alpha-tocopherol, which is commonly found in supplements and fortified foods.

Antioxidant Properties: One of the primary functions of vitamin E is its antioxidant activity. It helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can harm cells and contribute to the development of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and neurodegenerative disorders.

Immune Function: Vitamin E plays a role in supporting the immune system by enhancing the activity of immune cells and promoting immune function. It helps maintain the integrity of cell membranes, which is essential for the proper functioning of immune cells.

Skin Health: Vitamin E is often used in skincare products due to its antioxidant properties and its ability to moisturize and protect the skin. It helps neutralize free radicals generated by UV exposure and environmental pollutants, thereby reducing the risk of premature aging and skin damage.

Heart Health: Some studies suggest that Vitamin E may have beneficial effects on heart health by preventing the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, which is a risk factor for atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries). However, the evidence regarding the effectiveness of vitamin E supplementation in reducing the risk of heart disease remains mixed.

Brain Health: Vitamin E is thought to play a role in maintaining cognitive function and reducing the risk of age-related cognitive decline. Its antioxidant properties help protect brain cells from oxidative damage, potentially slowing down the progression of conditions like Alzheimer's disease.

▶️ 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13002

Sources of Vitamin E: Good dietary sources of Vitamin E include nuts and seeds (such as almonds, sunflower seeds, and peanuts), vegetable oils (such as wheat germ oil, sunflower oil, and safflower oil), green leafy vegetables, and fortified cereals. It can also be obtained through supplements.

Recommended Intake: The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for Vitamin E varies depending on age, sex, and life stage. For adults, the RDA is 15 milligrams (22.4 IU) of alpha-tocopherol per day.

Deficiency and Toxicity: Vitamin E deficiency is rare but can occur in individuals with conditions that impair fat absorption, such as certain digestive disorders. Symptoms of deficiency may include muscle weakness, vision problems, and impaired immune function. Excessive intake of vitamin E supplements can lead to toxicity and may cause symptoms such as nausea, diarrhea, and an increased risk of bleeding.

The global vitamin E market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into supplements, cosmetics, and animal feeds. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Based on vitamin E market analysis by type, the synthetic segment accounted for the majority of the share in the global vitamin E market in 2020. The synthetic segment was also the fastest-growing segment in the type category. The growth in this segment can be attributed to its easy availability and cost-effectiveness.

Based on the vitamin E market forecast by application, the supplement segment was the largest and fastest-growing segment in 2020. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the growing awareness of diet and nutrition among the general populace. The cosmetic segment in the application category is expected to garner modest growth in the coming years, with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the region, Asia-Pacific was the dominant regional market in the vitamin E market, accounting for more than one-third of the global revenue in 2020. Asia-Pacific was also the fastest-growing regional segment throughout the forecast period.

The key players in the vitamin E industry have relied on product launches as their key strategy to stay relevant in the vitamin E market. The key players operating in the vitamin E market include Advanced Organic Materials, SA, Antares Health Products, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF Nutrition, BTSA Biotecnologías Aplicadas, S.L., Koninklijke Dsm N.V., Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Merck KGAA, N.S. Chemicals, and The Nature’s Bounty Co.



▶️ 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A13002

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By type, the synthetic segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.5% in revenue terms during the forecast period.

By type, the synthetic segment is expected to dominate the market through 2021-2028.

By application, the supplement segment occupied the largest market with maximum value share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

U.S. is the largest country in terms of demand of Vitamin E in 2019.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view of providing business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We have professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high-quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every piece of data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies in domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.