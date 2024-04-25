Orca Celebrates Wrexham AFC’s Remarkable Back-to-Back Promotions and Announces Continued Partnership
Orca Reinforces Commitment to Wrexham AFC and Community Spirit with Renewed Partnership Amid Team's Ascent to League 1WREXHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orca, a leader in telephone answering services in the UK, is delighted to continue its support for Wrexham AFC after their exceptional back-to-back promotions. This sustained partnership highlights Orca’s commitment to local sports and community development.
With prominent placement on Wrexham AFC’s advertising hoardings over the national league seasons and this league 2 season, Orca has not only improved its brand visibility but also played a critical role in boosting community spirit and enhancing the stature of local sports. As the team progresses to League 1, Orca is excited to support every home game, fostering conditions for further triumphs.
David Toner, his wife Sarah and Mark Houghton, Directors at Orca, expressed their enthusiasm for the renewed partnership, “We are immensely proud to continue our relationship with Wrexham AFC as they advance to League 1. Our partnership goes beyond mere sponsorship; it’s a testament to our dedication to both business excellence and community engagement. We look forward to celebrating more victories together.”
About Orca
Orca is a premier provider of call answering services in the UK, committed to delivering seamless communication solutions that ensure no call goes unanswered. The company’s services bolster customer relations and enhance business efficiency, solidifying its reputation for professionalism and reliability. Additionally, Orca offers answering services that cater to a diverse clientele, ensuring that every client’s needs are met with the highest standard of service.
