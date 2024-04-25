Emission Management Software Market Trends: A Roadmap for Industry Players - 2030

Emission Management Software Market

Increase in demand for emission monitoring, tracking, and management capabilities drives the growth of the global emission management software market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for emissions management software markets will drive growth within North America, owing to the immense focus on the carbon reduction policy adopted by the U.S. government. North America is predicted to dominate emission management software market trends due to rapid digital transformation. The market in North America is predicted to achieve a higher market share during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based emissions management by varied industries.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13105

Moreover, the increasing adoption of technology and rising demand for clean and renewable energy are projected to boost the market growth. Government initiatives to decrease energy emissions from several old and public buildings also are boosting the market demand. As an example, the U.S. General Services Administration made a contract with IBM Corporation to put in efficient and smart building technologies in 50 of the state and federal government’s highest energy-consuming buildings.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Emission Management Software Market by Component, Software, Service and Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030,” the global emission management software market size was valued at $10.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $43.6 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030.

The global shift towards green initiatives has been on the rise for some time now and this has led to an increase in focus on controlling the rising levels of carbon and greenhouse gas emissions in industrial and economic sectors. Raising awareness about cleaner and greener initiatives in both the business and the consumer world causes a growing dependence on emission management systems. This is creating a strong foundation for the emission management software industry across the globe and is predicted to grow further in the future.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13105

In 2019, the global Emission Management Software market share was dominated by the software and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years. The organizations in-turn benefit from the rise in their corporate profile and even in some cases generate more business and forge new B2B relationships and partnerships. Many organizations have implemented carbon management policies as part of their sustainability strategy, to counterbalance the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions generated through the consumption and combustion of fossil fuels.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Owing to the lockdown imposed by governments in many countries and the unavailability of the workforce, manufacturing factories in many industries were closed down partially or completely. This impacted the demand for emission management software for real-time monitoring.

• Moreover, daily operations in the energy and power sector were disrupted and the demand for monitoring carbon emissions was reduced. This affected the demand for emission management software. However, the demand is expected to rise during the post-lockdown as daily operations get back on track.

Within the emission management software market analysis, the service segment is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment, many institutions and organizations are multiplying their conservation efforts and gradually adopting measures that provide in-depth knowledge of greenhouse gases' dynamics and impacts. Considering this context, the carbon footprint is one of the most widely recognized indicators in the international sphere. According to Eurostat's latest information (February 2020), in 2018, the final consumption of electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning had an enormous carbon footprint (764 kg of CO2 per person) in the EU-27. This is anticipated to increase the utilization of the carbon management system in this region. In May 2020, Döhler, a provider of technology-based natural ingredients, ingredient systems, and integrated solutions for the food and beverage industry, collaborated with SAP to run a co-innovation engagement to carry out a pilot project named Climate 21. As a part of the pilot program, the SAP Product Carbon Footprint Analytics was installed for its products.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/emission-management-software-market/purchase-options

According to Abhijith Nair, Research Analyst, ICT at Allied Market Research,” The growing demand for emissions management software markets will drive the growth within North America, owing to the immense focus on the carbon reduction policy adopted by the U.S. government. Due to rapid digital transformation, North America is predicted to dominate emission management software market trends. The market in North America is predicted to achieve a higher market share during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based emissions management by varied industries. Moreover, the increasing adoption of technology and rising demand for clean and renewable energy are projected to boost the market growth. Government initiatives to decrease energy emissions from several old and public buildings also are boosting the market demand. As an example, the U.S. General Services Administration made a contract with IBM Corporation to put in efficient and smart building technologies in 50 of the state and federal government’s highest energy-consuming buildings.

Key Findings of the Study:

• By component, the software segment is estimated to be the major shareholder. However, the services segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Based on software, the data management segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the dashboard tools segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Based on services, the consulting and training segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the Support and Maintenance is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Based on industry, the manufacturing sector accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, however, the energy and power sector is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

• Region-wise, the emission management software industry was dominated by North America. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years.

Leading players of the global emission management software market analyzed in the research include Accenture, CA, Inc., Enviance, Carbonetworks, Greenstone Carbon Management, Foresite Systems, IBM, Hara, SAP, and Symantec.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13105

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. MENA Restaurant Management Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises and medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR aims to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter