CD BioGlyco Released a Versatile Glycan Display Platform for Research Use
EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioGlyco, a prominent leader in the field of glycan research, has unveiled a versatile glycan display platform, empowering scientists to explore, analyze, and manipulate glycans with precision and flexibility for various applications including glycobiology research, spanning drug discovery, biosensor development, and glycan-protein interaction studies.
The Glycan Display Platform released by CD BioGlyco is a one-stop solution for researchers seeking high-quality carbohydrates, glycoconjugates, enzymes, bioactive compounds, glycan analysis tools, glycomic and glycoproteomic platforms, and glycoengineering services. By providing a wide array of products and services, this platform empowers researchers to advance their studies in glycobiology and glycomedicine effectively.
Now a wide range of technologies are available at CD BioGlyco for glycan display research, including:
• Traditional Glycan Display Array
Natural oligosaccharide library construction, chemical and enzymatic synthesis-based oligosaccharide library construction, modular synthesis-based oligosaccharide library construction, oligosaccharide library immobilization, glycan microarray assay...
• Cell-based Glycan Display Array
Glyco-engineered cell construction, the development of cell-based O-Glycan, N-Glycan, GAG, and glycoprotein arrays.
• Neoglycolipid (NGL) Display Array
Creation of tailored NGL display arrays for in-depth investigations into glycan-lipid interplay.
• Liquid Glycan Display Array (LiGA)
LiGA construction, LiGA-based glycan modification, quality control of LiGA, and functional validation of LiGA.
• Glycophage Display
N-linked and O-linked glycoprotein glycophage display system construction, glycophage display-based glycosylase genetic analysis, glycoarray, antibody development, epitope mapping, and biomarker development.
• De Novo Glycan Display
Cell-surface glycan editing, long-term de novo glycan display for directing stem cell fate, tailoring cell membranes with biologically active glycans, preventing cellular rejection during transplantation...
In the words of Anna, one of the representative speakers from CD BioGlyco, "We are excited to introduce our new Glycan Display Platform, which consolidates our commitment to facilitating groundbreaking research in glycobiology. This platform is designed to streamline the process of glycan analysis, synthesis, characterization, and modification.”
Researchers, scientists, and industry professionals can visit https://www.bioglyco.com/glycan-display-platform.html to access a comprehensive library of glycan-related products and services, alongside valuable resources and support for ongoing research initiatives.
