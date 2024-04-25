North America Potato Chips Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Report 2024-2032

North America Potato Chips Market Research Report 2024-2032

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “North America Potato Chips Market Report by Product Type (Plain, Flavored), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Food Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Country 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the North America potato chips market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the North America Potato Chips Market?

The North America potato chips market size reached 1.2 Billion kg in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 1.4 Billion kg by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.4% during 2024-2032.

North America Potato Chips Market Overview:

The growing popularity of consumers for convenient and tasty snack options is one of the factors responsible for the growth of the North America potato chips market. Additionally, the market is further bolstered by the focus of the manufacturers on introducing new flavors and textures owing to diverse consumer preferences.

Besides this, the rising health consciousness among consumers is also influencing the market, leading to the development of healthier potato chip alternatives, such as reduced fat, baked, and organic options. Moreover, the expansion of distribution channels like supermarkets, convenience stores, online platforms, etc., is improving the accessibility and availability of potato chips, which is contributing to market growth.

North America Potato Chips Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the North America potato chips market include the rising popularity of premium and artisanal potato chips, which offer unique flavors and high-quality ingredients. In addition to this, there is also a growing interest in ethnic and exotic flavors, reflecting the diverse culinary influences of the region, which is positively impacting the market.

Furthermore, the market is witnessing an increase in the utilization of sustainable and eco-friendly packaging solutions, aligning with the broader trend towards environmental responsibility, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor for the market. Apart from this, the integration of technology in production and supply chain processes to improve efficiency and traceability is anticipated to drive the North America potato chips market in the coming years.

North America Potato Chips Market Segmentation:

Breakdown by Product Type:

• Plain

• Flavored

Breakdown by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Specialty Food Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakdown by Country:

• United States

• Canada

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

