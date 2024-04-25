BRIDGETOWER ENTITY -- BT COMMERCE -- AND AIREV ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP LAUNCHING GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN AND AI PLATFORMS
Abu Dhabi-based companies providing AI models and blockchain technology to 3 million+ users
Abu Dhabi-based companies providing AI models and blockchain technology to 3 million+ users
— BT Commerce CEO Cory Pugh
Abu Dhabi-based BT Commerce a Bridgetower SPV entity and AIREV, an Abu Dhabi-based pioneer in AI solutions, today announced a groundbreaking partnership to converge the transformative technologies of Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain to drive global adoption across public and private markets. The partnership brings additional known and respected global players into the fast-growing UAE blockchain/AI/Digital Assets industry.
BT Commerce and AIREV will collaborate on a comprehensive range of AI services leveraging blockchain and Web3 technologies. Their focus is to tackle fundamental challenges facing AI thereby ensuring data verification, establishing AI proof-of authenticity, and facilitating global distribution over secure private networks. This includes AI modeling, Large Language Models (LLM), AI GPU compute, and the distribution of sensitive data customized to fulfill the unique requirements of their clientele.
BT Commerce, headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), offers innovative institutional-grade digital asset platforms to facilitate the rapid growth and integration of AI and Blockchain in the Middle East, and globally. The company brings over $250 million of delegated assets for turnkey staking, as well as extensive expertise operating blockchain node validation for the world’s largest blockchains. BT Commerce will utilize its proprietary Web3 Commerce Platform to provide customers with customized marketplaces that are fortified by more than 25 years of digital asset, capital deployment, and business operations experience. The company also brings vast resources made available through its local Abu Dhabi and global partnerships.
"I am thrilled about our partnership with Bridgetower and BT Commerce,” said Muhammed Khalid Founder of AIREV. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone, setting a global benchmark in blockchain and AI integration. Together, we're poised to drive innovation and growth not only in the GCC but worldwide, propelling us towards a future of transformative digital success."
“We are excited to enter into partnership with AIREV – a fellow Abu Dhabi company – and contribute to the rapidly growing digital asset, blockchain, and AI explosion that has occurred in the UAE over the past two years,” said BT Commerce leader Cory Pugh. “This region is leading the way globally and we believe Blockchain/AI solutions from AIREV powered by BT Commerce and the broader Bridgetower family will have a broad and lasting impact.”
In addition to augmenting AIREV’s existing 3 million School Hack users, the companies will work together on AIREV’s ONDEMAND platform that revolutionizes generative AI product development with its easy-to-use interface, a plethora of plugin offerings and AI agents for swift customization and integration. The ONDEMAND platform enables businesses to rapidly deploy sophisticated AI solutions, slashing development time and complexity to deliver innovative GEN AI products.
About BT Commerce, a Bridgetower Entity
BT Commerce is a joint venture between Bridgetower Capital, a leading provider of Digital Assets Infrastructure and private equity investment services globally and Deus X Capital, a $1 billion family-office backed investment and operating company specializing in investment and operating company focused on private equity, venture capital, and venture build opportunities in the capital markets, fintech and digital assets sectors. Bridgetower owns its own proprietary hardware and software technologies integrated with most leaders in the Web3/Blockchain universe to operate the Bridgetower Market and a bare metal server data center powering more than 10,000 Staking Validator Nodes. Bridgetower has offices in the United States, Singapore and Switzerland.
