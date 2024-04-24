Pulse Seismic Inc. Reports Q1 2024 Results and Increases Regular Dividend

CALGARY, Alberta, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSX:PSD) (OTCQX:PLSDF) (“Pulse” or the “Company”) is pleased to report its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, accompanying notes and MD&A are being filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) and will be available on Pulse’s website at www.pulseseismic.com .

Pulse’s Board of Directors today approved a 9% increase to the regular dividend and declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.015 per share. This increase results in an annualized regular dividend of $0.06 per share. The total of the dividend will be approximately $780,000 based on Pulse’s 51,994,563 common shares outstanding as of April 24, 2024, and will be paid on May 23, 2024, to shareholders of record on May 14, 2024. These dividends are designated as an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes. For non-resident shareholders, Pulse’s dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

The annual general meeting of the shareholders of Pulse Seismic Inc. will be held at 11:00 a.m. (MDT) on April 25, 2024 at the offices of McCarthy Tetrault LLP, Suite 4000, 421-7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

A regular quarterly dividend of $0.01375 per share was declared and paid in the first quarter;



The special dividend of $0.20 per share totalling $10.5 million, declared in December 2023, was paid in the first quarter;



Shareholder free cash flow (a) was $5.0 million ($0.10 per share basic and diluted) compared to $5.3 million ($0.10 per share basic and diluted) in the first quarter of 2023;



was $5.0 million ($0.10 per share basic and diluted) compared to $5.3 million ($0.10 per share basic and diluted) in the first quarter of 2023; EBITDA (a) was $6.2 million ($0.12 per share basic and diluted) compared to $6.6 million ($0.12 per share basic and diluted) in the first quarter of 2023;



was $6.2 million ($0.12 per share basic and diluted) compared to $6.6 million ($0.12 per share basic and diluted) in the first quarter of 2023; Net earnings were $2.7 million ($0.05 per share basic and diluted) compared to net earnings of $2.9 million ($0.05 per share basic and diluted) in the first quarter of 2023;



Total revenue was $8.8 million compared to $8.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023;



In the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, Pulse purchased and cancelled, through its normal course issuer bid, a total of 627,300 common shares at a total cost of approximately $1.2 million (at an average cost of $1.89 per common share including commissions); and



At March 31, 2024, Pulse was debt-free and held cash of $13.8 million.

SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING INFORMATION (Thousands of dollars except per share data, Three months ended March 31, Year ended numbers of shares and kilometres of seismic data) 2024 2023 December 31, (Unaudited) 2023 Revenue Data library sales 8,777 8,407 39,127 Amortization of seismic data library 2,270 2,286 9,103 Net earnings 2,681 2,908 15,007 Per share basic and diluted 0.05 0.05 0.28 Cash provided by operating activities 10,464 5,413 23,524 Per share basic and diluted 0.20 0.10 0.44 EBITDA(a) 6,229 6,615 30,431 Per share basic and diluted(a) 0.12 0.12 0.57 Shareholder free cash flow(a) 5,038 5,261 24,829 Per share basic and diluted(a) 0.10 0.10 0.47 Capital expenditures Seismic data 225 - - Property and equipment - 4 28 Total capital expenditures 225 4 28 Dividends Regular dividends 715 670 2,862 Special dividends - - 18,519 Total dividends 715 670 21,381 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 52,122,006 53,614,717 53,237,569 Shares outstanding at period-end 51,994,563 53,596,769 52,621,863 Seismic library 2D in kilometres 829,207 829,207 829,207 3D in square kilometres 65,310 65,310 65,310 FINANCIAL POSITION AND RATIO March 31, March 31, December 31, (thousands of dollars except ratio) 2024 2023 2023 Working capital 10,579 11,136 7,468 Working capital ratio 3.8:1 13.3:1 1.5:1 Cash and cash equivalents 13,765 10,455 15,948 Total assets 31,122 37,220 41,249 Trailing 12-month (TTM) EBITDA(b) 30,045 8,641 30,431 Shareholders’ equity 26,543 35,679 25,655

(a) The Company’s continuous disclosure documents provide discussion and analysis of “EBITDA”, “EBITDA per share”, “shareholder free cash flow” and “shareholder free cash flow per share”. These financial measures do not have standard definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other companies. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures because management, investors, analysts and others use them as measures of the Company’s financial performance. The Company’s definition of EBITDA is cash available to invest in growing the Company’s seismic data library, pay interest and principal on long-term debt when applicable, purchase its common shares, pay taxes and the payment of dividends. EBITDA is calculated as earnings (loss) from operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA per share is defined as EBITDA divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period. The Company believes EBITDA assists investors in comparing Pulse’s results on a consistent basis without regard to non-cash items, such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary significantly depending on accounting methods or non-operating factors such as historical cost. Shareholder free cash flow further refines the calculation by adding back non-cash expenses and deducting net financing costs and current income tax expense from EBITDA. Shareholder free cash flow per share is defined as shareholder free cash flow divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding for the period.

(b) TTM EBITDA is defined as the sum of EBITDA generated over the previous 12 months and is used to provide a comparable annualized measure.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined, calculated and reconciled to the nearest GAAP financial measures in the Management's Discussion and Analysis.

OUTLOOK

Following the high level of data licensing and financial performance achieved in 2023, the Company has also experienced a solid start to 2024, generating $8.8 million of revenue in the first quarter. While the outlook for economic and commodity markets is mixed, several factors are expected to have a positive impact on the year ahead in the energy industry. The continued strength in crude oil prices and expectations that global demand for fossil fuels will continue to trend upward is key. The completion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion project is imminent and the LNG Canada facility is expected to be operational in 2025. These critical energy projects will provide increased export capacity for delivering both oil and natural gas to global markets.

After two high-volume years of industry Merger & Acquisition activity, Sayer Energy Advisors reported that they anticipate a year-over-year reduction to approximately $12 billion in 2024. This forecast reflects the stronger balance sheets and profitability in the industry and, accordingly, fewer assets and companies for sale. An initial 2024 forecast by Enserva anticipates industry capital spending growth of a further 10 percent this year. Land sales are also forecast to remain robust. In November 2023, the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors issued an initial 2024 drilling forecast of 6,229 wells, up from 5,748 in 2023.

The Company cautions, as always, that industry conditions do not provide visibility regarding Pulse’s seismic data library sales levels and remains focused on the business practices that have served it throughout the full range of conditions. Pulse maintains a strong balance sheet, has zero debt, no capital spending commitments, and a disciplined and rigorous approach to evaluating growth opportunities. This 15-person company, led by an experienced and capable management team, operates with a low-cost structure and focuses on developing excellent client relations and providing exceptional customer service. Pulse’s strong financial position, high leverage to increased revenue in its EBITDA margin and careful management of its cash resources have resulted in the return of capital to shareholders through regular and special dividends and the repurchase of its shares.

CORPORATE PROFILE

Pulse is a market leader in the acquisition, marketing and licensing of 2D and 3D seismic data to the western Canadian energy sector. Pulse owns the largest licensable seismic data library in Canada, currently consisting of approximately 65,310 square kilometres of 3D seismic and 829,207 kilometres of 2D seismic. The library extensively covers the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin, where most of Canada’s oil and natural gas exploration and development occur.

