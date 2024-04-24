Discover the BCCoin (BlackCardCoin) Listing on XT

Singapore, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of BCCoin(BlackCardCoin) on its platform in the Main Zone (DeFi & AI & Web 3.0) and the BCCoin/USDT trading pair will start from 2024-04-24 11:30 (UTC).

About BCCoin

BCCoin is a BEP-20 token deployed on the Build N’ Build layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 150 million coins. BCCoin stands as a beacon of innovation in the realm of decentralized finance, offering a seamless blend of traditional spending and blockchain technology. The tokenomics of BCCoin are meticulously designed to incentivize user participation and engagement within the ecosystem.

One of the standout features of BCCoin is its fee-free staking mechanism, allowing users to secure their virtual and physical cards by staking $1,000 for 6 months. Not only does this waive delivery fees, but it also rewards users with 10% of their stake back in USD, amplifying their purchasing power. BCCoin also boasts a liquidity allocation of 90 million tokens within PancakeSwap v3, ensuring a robust trading experience and facilitating seamless transactions across global markets.

The listing of BCCoin on XT opens up new avenues for investors and enthusiasts to access this groundbreaking cryptocurrency. Using its commitment to financial liberty and decentralized principles, BCCoin emerges as a frontrunner in the DeFi landscape, offering users unparalleled control over their funds and transactions. As BCCoin continues to forge ahead, its listing on XT marks a significant milestone in its journey towards global adoption and empowerment.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , states, "We are thrilled to welcome BCCoin to our exchange, further expanding our offerings to our global community of traders and investors. The unique blend of decentralized finance and everyday spending offered by BCCoin aligns perfectly with our mission to provide users with access to cutting-edge projects that drive real-world utility." Warin's vision and commitment to advancing the cryptocurrency space highlights XT's position as a premier destination for digital asset trading and investment.

About BlackCardCoin

BlackCardCoin, the visionary force driving the BCCoin project, embodies a commitment to revolutionizing the financial landscape. With a focus on innovation and inclusivity, BlackCardCoin introduces a range of cutting-edge features and technologies aimed at empowering individuals worldwide. The team behind BlackCardCoin comprises seasoned experts and pioneers in the fields of blockchain technology, finance, and cybersecurity.

At the heart of BlackCardCoin's mission lies a dedication to fostering financial freedom and autonomy for every individual. The group's relentless pursuit of excellence is evident in the meticulous development roadmap laid out in the whitepapers, encompassing key milestones from product expansion to ecosystem synergy. By leveraging advanced AI algorithms and cross-chain interoperability, BlackCardCoin ensures that users have access to a seamless and secure financial experience, transcending traditional boundaries and limitations.

The listing of BCCoin on XT reflects the collective efforts and vision of the BlackCardCoin team, signaling a new era of financial empowerment and innovation. As BlackCardCoin continues to redefine the contours of decentralized finance, its commitment to user-centricity and technological advancement remains unwavering. With BlackCardCoin at the helm, the future of finance is not just a vision but a tangible reality, accessible to all who dare to embrace the journey towards financial liberation.

Website: blackcardcoin.com

Twitter: twitter.com/BlackCardCoin

Telegram: t.me/official_BCcoin

Youtube: youtube.com/@bccoin.official



About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.



XT Exchange Bella Wei Listing(at)xt.com Blackcardcoin contact(at)blackcardcoin.com