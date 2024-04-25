Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation to Present Dave Portnoy & Miss Peaches with Award at 2024 Unconditional Love Gala
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is thrilled to announce that renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist Dave Portnoy, along with his beloved rescue pup Miss Peaches, will be honored with the prestigious Animal Welfare Award and SASF Paws of Purpose Award, respectively, at the foundation’s 15th Annual Unconditional Love Gala on July 20th, 2024.
The gala, serving as the premiere fundraising event for the Foundation, plays a vital role in raising essential funds to support the SASF’s mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need. Each year, generous donors and animal advocates come together to make a significant impact on the lives of dogs and cats awaiting their forever homes.
"We are honored to recognize Dave Portnoy and Miss Peaches for their unwavering commitment to animal welfare," said Jordan Lippner, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation. "Their passion and dedication have made a significant impact on the lives of countless animals, and we are thrilled to celebrate their contributions at our gala."
The 15th Annual Unconditional Love Gala promises an evening of glamor and giving, featuring live entertainment, a gourmet dinner, and a silent auction. Funds raised from the gala directly support the shelter's efforts to provide medical care, food, shelter, and love to animals in need.
"Miss Peaches and I are excited to be a part of this awesome event. Our goal is to find as many loving homes for dogs as sweet as Miss Peaches,” said Dave Portnoy, recipient of the Animal Welfare Award.
Join Dave Portnoy, Miss Peaches, and other animal lovers for an unforgettable evening of compassion and celebration at the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s Annual Unconditional Love Gala on July 20th.
About the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF):
The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of our donors and volunteers to care for the homeless animals in our community and place them in loving “forever homes.” The number of animals in need of our help is growing every day. The overpopulation of pets on Long Island is a major issue and sadly more amazing animals are ending up homeless. Whether caring for strays found wandering the streets, rescuing neglected and abandoned animals, or saving dogs from the horrors of the puppy mill industry, the shelter is a safe haven for all animals and for some, the last resort. Without SASF, these animals would not be able to survive. The shelter provides a steppingstone for animals to find loving homes. It offers them housing, food, medical treatment, training, and rehabilitation when necessary.
For additional information, please visit www.sasf.org
I: @southamptonanimalshelteradopt | F: southamptonanimalshelter | Y: @southamptonanimalshelter5526
About Dave Portnoy:
Dave Portnoy is the founder and owner of digital media company, Barstool Sports. He is a businessman and social media personality. Barstool Sports has grown into a massive media juggernaut that creates innovative content with massive distribution through his leadership. In February 2024, Dave adopted Miss Peaches which led to an increase in awareness for rescue animals and shelters around the country. Dave's influence and reach continues to be impactful.
Norah Lawlor
The gala, serving as the premiere fundraising event for the Foundation, plays a vital role in raising essential funds to support the SASF’s mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming animals in need. Each year, generous donors and animal advocates come together to make a significant impact on the lives of dogs and cats awaiting their forever homes.
"We are honored to recognize Dave Portnoy and Miss Peaches for their unwavering commitment to animal welfare," said Jordan Lippner, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation. "Their passion and dedication have made a significant impact on the lives of countless animals, and we are thrilled to celebrate their contributions at our gala."
The 15th Annual Unconditional Love Gala promises an evening of glamor and giving, featuring live entertainment, a gourmet dinner, and a silent auction. Funds raised from the gala directly support the shelter's efforts to provide medical care, food, shelter, and love to animals in need.
"Miss Peaches and I are excited to be a part of this awesome event. Our goal is to find as many loving homes for dogs as sweet as Miss Peaches,” said Dave Portnoy, recipient of the Animal Welfare Award.
Join Dave Portnoy, Miss Peaches, and other animal lovers for an unforgettable evening of compassion and celebration at the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s Annual Unconditional Love Gala on July 20th.
About the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF):
The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of our donors and volunteers to care for the homeless animals in our community and place them in loving “forever homes.” The number of animals in need of our help is growing every day. The overpopulation of pets on Long Island is a major issue and sadly more amazing animals are ending up homeless. Whether caring for strays found wandering the streets, rescuing neglected and abandoned animals, or saving dogs from the horrors of the puppy mill industry, the shelter is a safe haven for all animals and for some, the last resort. Without SASF, these animals would not be able to survive. The shelter provides a steppingstone for animals to find loving homes. It offers them housing, food, medical treatment, training, and rehabilitation when necessary.
For additional information, please visit www.sasf.org
I: @southamptonanimalshelteradopt | F: southamptonanimalshelter | Y: @southamptonanimalshelter5526
About Dave Portnoy:
Dave Portnoy is the founder and owner of digital media company, Barstool Sports. He is a businessman and social media personality. Barstool Sports has grown into a massive media juggernaut that creates innovative content with massive distribution through his leadership. In February 2024, Dave adopted Miss Peaches which led to an increase in awareness for rescue animals and shelters around the country. Dave's influence and reach continues to be impactful.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram