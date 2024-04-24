Genie Energy to Report First Quarter 2024 Results

NEWARK, NJ, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, will announce financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.



Genie Energy will issue an earnings release over a wire service and post it in the “Investors” section of the Genie Energy website (https://genie.com/investors/quarterly-earnings/) at 7:30 AM Eastern. The release also will be filed in a current report (Form 8-K) with the SEC.

At 8:30 AM Eastern, Genie Energy’s management will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results, business outlook, and strategy. The call will begin with management’s remarks followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 763638.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 50470. The replay will remain available through Wednesday, May 22, 2024. In addition, a recording of the call will be available for playback on the “Investors” section of the Genie Energy website.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate, “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Genie Energy Ltd.:

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of commercial, community and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

Contact:

Hayden IR

Brian Siegel

P: (346) 396-8696

E-mail: brian@haydenir.com

