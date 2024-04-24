Search Influence, SEO and Digital Marketing Agency, Earns 2024 Google Premier Partner Status

New Orleans, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Orleans, Louisiana -

Search Influence earned 2024 Google Premier Partner status, for the ninth year in a row, reaffirming the SEO and digital marketing agency’s position as a leading force in the digital advertising space. Each year, Search Influence must demonstrate that they deserve to remain in the top 3% participating agencies in the United States that embody the highest level of client excellence.

The Google Partners program is designed to acknowledge and reward high-performing digital marketing agencies and professionals who demonstrate advanced skills and expertise in Google Ads. Active in over 60 countries, this exclusive program offers three levels of participation: Member, Partner, and Premier.

The Premier Partner status grants Search Influence advanced access to Google resources which allows the agency to better support clients. Search Influence works with dedicated Google representatives to help the team navigate advertising opportunities and challenges with ease. In addition, the SEO and digital marketing agency benefits from ongoing education on industry trends and early insights into new product development and features. This access ensures that Search Influence’s clients across industries reap the rewards of the latest advertising innovations, giving them a competitive edge in the market.

“As a Google Premier Partner, our clients receive access to the latest digital marketing features, updates, and innovations well before other advertisers,” said Jeanne Lobman, Digital Advertising Manager. “This connection allows us to quickly integrate any and all opportunities in our clients' campaigns, enabling them to stay ahead of the curve."

Premier status, the highest and most exclusive tier of the Google Partners program, is reserved for those who fall into the top 3% of performers in a given country and year. Premier Partners boast the latest Google Ads expertise and demonstrate exceptional new and existing client growth, client retention, product diversification, and annual ad spend.

Search Influence has successfully met several rigorous qualifications to demonstrate their proficiency in digital advertising. Firstly, they have maintained a high optimization score in their Google Ads Manager accounts, which is indicative of their ability to maximize campaign effectiveness. Additionally, they have shown substantial advertising expenditure, consistently maintaining a significant level of ad spend over a 90-day period, highlighting their capability to manage large-scale campaigns. Furthermore, over half of the strategists managing the account are required to hold Google Ads certifications, ensuring a professional level of expertise. Lastly, their premier status is a testament to their exceptional performance, as they rank within the top 3% in their country based on metrics such as client growth, retention, product diversification, and annual ad spend.

Achieving 2024 Google Premier Partner status is another significant milestone for Search Influence, reaffirming the digital marketing agency’s place as one of the elite agencies in the United States. It reflects the marketing agency’s commitment to continuing to push the envelope in digital advertising and achieve success beyond measure.

Based in New Orleans, Search Influence offers comprehensive digital advertising services, from initial campaign research and ideation to tracking, reporting, and refining. For more information about how the agency utilizes its Google Premier Partner status to benefit clients, visit https://www.searchinfluence.com or call by phone.

Search Influence

1423 Pine Street

New Orleans, LA 70118

(504) 208-3900

Search Influence is a women-owned, ROI-focused digital marketing agency that helps institutions drive prospects into and through the recruitment funnel with analytics-backed strategies that include search engine optimization and paid digital advertising.

https://www.searchinfluence.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Search-Influence-Google-Premier-Partner-Agency-SEO-and-Digital-Marketing.mp4

Founded in 2006, Search Influence’s core purpose is to optimize potential. They collaborate with well-regarded institutions both nationally and locally in New Orleans. Clients include Audubon Nature Institute, Center for Restorative Breast Surgery, and Tulane School of Professional Advancement.

###

For more information about Search Influence, contact the company here:



Search Influence

Angie Scott

(504) 208-3900

info@searchinfluence.com

1423 Pine St New Orleans, LA 70118

Angie Scott