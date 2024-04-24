NAR Picks 8 New Companies for the REACH Program

The REACH program, supported by the National Association of Realtors® and Second Century Ventures, plays a significant role in the broader ecosystem. NAR invests in, and coaches technology businesses that they believe will benefit Realtors and their clients.

This week, they unveiled the 2024 US NAR Reach Companies.

The eight companies chosen for the 2024 REACH class:

Chirpyest: A social commerce marketplace enabling real estate professionals to earn cash back while shopping and sharing their curated discoveries.

Final Offer: A consumer-facing negotiation platform driven by agents, delivering clear, real-time offer alerts to all involved parties in residential real estate transactions.

Kukun: A platform providing real estate data, analytics, and applications tailored for homeowners and related industries.

Notable: Offers simple pay-at-close financing for all home preparation needs, ensuring clients get the most out of their sales.

Purlin: Utilizes AI tools to streamline business transactions among real estate agents and settlement service providers by converting client conversations into actionable transactions.

Scout: Assists agents in discovering and engaging homeowners through AI-driven personalized email outreach automation.

Trackxi: A collaborative deal and task tracking platform designed for real estate agents, teams, clients, and consumers.

Unlock: Enables consumers to tap into home equity without interest charges or monthly payments.

Together, these companies have collectively raised over USD$55 million and employ over 300 individuals globally.