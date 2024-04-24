Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,263 in the last 365 days.

ACC Statement on EPA’s TSCA Risk Evaluation Framework Rule

WASHINGTON (April 24, 2024) – The American Chemistry Council (ACC) issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) release of the Risk Evaluation Framework Rule under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA):

“The TSCA risk evaluation framework rule EPA released yesterday is concerning. EPA has unfortunately chosen to use its limited resources for an unnecessary action that goes against the sound science and risk-based approaches Congress authorized in the 2016 TSCA reforms.

“EPA's codification of approaches too hastily will create confusion, delay, and uncertainty among stakeholders and the regulated community. This rule will hinder EPA's ability to meet its statutory requirements and impede implementation of TSCA and other federal statutes. EPA must reconsider its approach and provide clarity and certainty in the TSCA risk evaluation process.”

You just read:

ACC Statement on EPA’s TSCA Risk Evaluation Framework Rule

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more