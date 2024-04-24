ACC Statement on EPA’s TSCA Risk Evaluation Framework Rule

WASHINGTON (April 24, 2024) – The American Chemistry Council (ACC) issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) release of the Risk Evaluation Framework Rule under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA):

“The TSCA risk evaluation framework rule EPA released yesterday is concerning. EPA has unfortunately chosen to use its limited resources for an unnecessary action that goes against the sound science and risk-based approaches Congress authorized in the 2016 TSCA reforms.

“EPA's codification of approaches too hastily will create confusion, delay, and uncertainty among stakeholders and the regulated community. This rule will hinder EPA's ability to meet its statutory requirements and impede implementation of TSCA and other federal statutes. EPA must reconsider its approach and provide clarity and certainty in the TSCA risk evaluation process.”