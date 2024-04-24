Ideanomics Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

New York, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW YORK, NY, April 24, 2024 / Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") today announced that on April 19, 2024, the Company received a notice (the "10-K Notice") from the staff of the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications department (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") stating that because the Company had not yet filed its Form 10-K for the period ended December 30, 2023 (the "Form 10-K"), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing.



The Company is working diligently to regain compliance and will provide an update once more information is available.

