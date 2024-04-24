Katapult Holdings, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 10-K

PLANO, Texas, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katapult Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: KPLT) (“Katapult” or the “Company”), today announced the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “Form 10-K”). As disclosed in the Form 10-K, the filing cures a listing deficiency set forth in a notice the Company received from Nasdaq on April 18, 2024. The notice stated that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not timely filed the Form 10-K with the SEC. With the filing of its Form 10-K, Katapult has received notice from Nasdaq that it has regained compliance with this listing requirement.



Certain statements included in this Press Release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this Press Release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including the Company regaining compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “project,” “outlook,” “strategy,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “strive,” “goal,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks relating to the Company’s ability to regain or maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules or continue its listing on Nasdaq, and the outcome of any hearing process as well as those risks and uncertainties described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and similar disclosures in subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this Press Release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Katapult is a technology driven lease-to-own platform that integrates with omnichannel retailers and e-commerce platforms to power the purchasing of everyday durable goods for underserved U.S. non-prime consumers. Through our point-of-sale (POS) integrations and innovative mobile app featuring Katapult Pay®, consumers who may be unable to access traditional financing can shop a growing network of merchant partners. Our process is simple, fast, and transparent. We believe that seeing the good in people is good for business, humanizing the way underserved consumers get the things they need with payment solutions based on fairness and dignity.

