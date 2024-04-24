Submit Release
Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Cash Dividend

CONWAY, Ark., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.18 per share quarterly cash dividend payable June 5, 2024, to shareholders of record May 15, 2024. This cash dividend is consistent with the quarterly dividends paid during 2023.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.”

