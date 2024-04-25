Mosaic Consulting Group Announces Leadership Transition to Implement Strategic Vision
President Krystyn Sadler promoted to CEO, and founder Vicki Hill to become chairwoman of the board.
The journey at Mosaic is one of the proudest moments of my career because of what we’ve been able to build as an organization.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosaic Consulting Group, a woman-owned, woman-led provider of comprehensive services related to the implementation and support of the UKG® platform of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions, announced a strategic leadership transition to prepare the company for its next phase of growth and innovation. Krystyn Sadler, president and culture warrior of Mosaic, has been promoted to CEO and culture warrior. Vicki Hill, founder and current CEO of Mosaic, will take on the role of board chairwoman.
Under this new alignment, Sadler will drive the day-to-day operations and strategic direction of Mosaic, leveraging her extensive experience in human resources and strategic leadership. This leadership change comes at a time when Mosaic is poised to expand its impact and position within the UKG consulting market. Both Sadler and Hill will work closely to ensure a seamless transition, with Hill continuing to play an active role in guiding the company’s strategic initiatives.
Sadler joined Mosaic in 2017 as the director of people and culture warrior. She was promoted to vice president of people and culture warrior in 2020, where she was responsible for all aspects of Mosaic's team experience, including culture, employee engagement, benefits and compensation, talent management, HR programs and more. As president and culture warrior, she played a pivotal role in taking a data-driven approach to meet Mosaic's business needs and support company values.
With a bachelor’s degree in general management and human resources management from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and a Master of Professional Studies degree in strategic leadership from Middle Tennessee State University, Sadler’s extensive human resources background has been instrumental in her success in talent acquisition and retention strategy, employee engagement and well-being, and HR operations and compliance.
"The journey at Mosaic is one of the proudest moments of my career because of what we’ve been able to build as an organization," said Sadler. "Vicki has always given me the space to try new things and incorporate my experience and philosophy into her vision of a successful company. I am eternally grateful for Vicki’s leadership and excited about the future of Mosaic."
Hill, who founded Mosaic Consulting Group 13 years ago, will now focus on long-term strategic growth and innovation in her role as chairwoman of the board. Her new position reflects her commitment to ensuring Mosaic continues to lead in the UKG consulting space while maintaining the strong culture that has been a hallmark of Mosaic’s success.
"In addition to our strength in implementation, our organization's skill set is evolving to focus on the entire operation of a business, not just the technology," said Hill. "Given Krystyn’s robust background in human resources and her profound impact on our culture and operational strategies, promoting her to CEO to lead this momentum makes perfect sense."
About Mosaic Consulting Group
Mosaic Consulting Group focuses exclusively on UKG® product implementation, support and optimization. A WBENC-certified company that is woman-owned and woman-led, Mosaic’s purpose is to make a difference and inspire confidence with a mission to enable clients to improve business operations. Mosaic is an employee-focused organization which seeks to provide rewarding employment and growth opportunities for its team. This focus on the team and client experience has placed the company on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately-held companies for four consecutive years, garnered multiple UKG collaboration awards, and earned the Great Place to Work® certification. For more, visit mosaic-cg.com.
Andy Goldstein
Brand825
+1 615-922-5265
andy@brand825.com