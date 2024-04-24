Canon U.S.A., Inc. Hosts First-Ever Recognition Week, Celebrating Employees’ Hard Work and Dedication

Melville, NY, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, recently held its inaugural Recognition Week celebration. This significant event, featuring a range of activities, was designed to honor and celebrate the contributions of the company’s employees. Recognition Week is a testament to Canon’s commitment to its employees, a way of expressing gratitude for their robust and positive impact on the organization. The festivities also included the presentation of prestigious Spirit Awards and Canon America Presidents Awards (CAPA) to select employees, further highlighting their outstanding efforts. In addition to the Canon America headquarters events, Canon offices throughout the region also hosted festivities to celebrate Recognition Week.

“At Canon, we believe in empowering our employees and fostering a culture where their hard work and contributions are valued and celebrated,” said Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Our Recognition Week is a testament to this commitment, as we take the opportunity to honor the dedication and resilience of our team members who continue to drive our success. Having our employees at our headquarters for a week of fun and team building is exciting as we build toward a successful future together.”

Throughout Recognition Week, employees were engaged in a series of events that aimed to acknowledge their exceptional efforts and strengthen their bonds. These activities ranged from team-building exercises to interactive workshops, providing a platform for employees to connect and celebrate their achievements. Canon leadership also arranged for complimentary breakfast, lunch, and ice cream, along with raffles for exciting prizes, adding a touch of fun and excitement to the week.

The Spirit Awards recognize individuals who have demonstrated outstanding dedication, passion, and excellence in their roles, significantly impacting the company, colleagues, and customers. Winners received an honorary plaque, a gift, and a trip to New York in January for an exclusive reception with Canon leadership.

“It is an honor to be recognized by colleagues and leaders at Canon for the innovative work we do here,” said Daniel Spateri, a Canon Americas Spirit Award winner. “These Canon award programs provide a wonderful morale booster for me and my fellow employees.”

The CAPA (Canon Americas President’s Award) program recognizes excellent performance in growth, support, efficiency, creativity, and sustainability. Awarded across all disciplines, the CAPA awards help foster a performance-oriented corporate culture and increase the visibility of the recipients’ outstanding efforts to Canon’s most senior executives. The winners were presented with trophies and were publicly acknowledged during a special ceremony.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is dedicated to fostering a culture of excellence, innovation, and collaboration. As the company looks ahead, it reaffirms its commitment to empowering its workforce and continuing to drive success through collective efforts. For more information about Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s employee recognition programs and other aspects that make working at Canon U.S.A., Inc. a fantastic experience, visit https://www.usa.canon.com/about-us/life-at-canon.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

