NKGen Biotech Announces Upcoming Publication at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq: NKGN) (“NKGen” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic and CAR-NK natural killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced an online publication at the upcoming 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting to be held virtually and at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois from May 31–June 4, 2024.



ePublication Details:

Title: Interim analysis of a phase I study using cryopreserved non-genetically modified allogeneic natural killer cells with enhanced cytotoxicity (SNK02) in patients with advanced solid tumors without lymphodepletion Authors: Victoria Chua, Sant Chawla, Erlinda Gordon, William Feske, Lucia Hui, Hank Lee, Yoonmi Kang, Juan Mata, Katia Betito, Paul Chang, Paul Song Abstract Number: e14515 Session Type: Publication Only Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

A copy of the ePublication will be available on the Scientific Publications page of the Company’s website at https://nkgenbiotech.com/.



About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

