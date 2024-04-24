Mark Hutchinson Joins F&M Bank as Treasurer

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) announced that Mark Hutchinson has joined F&M as Treasurer.



In this new position, Hutchinson will oversee certain financial operations including budgeting, planning, investing and other financial matters for the Bank. Hutchinson will report to the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. He has 22 years of experience working for 2 financial institutions in the areas of treasury, finance, and accounting. Hutchinson is also a Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

Lars Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Mark has an extensive background in asset and liability management, interest rate risk, liquidity, funds transfer pricing, budgeting, and forecasting. F&M continues to invest in its platform to maintain best-in-class, and local financial services for our customers, our communities, and our shareholders.”

Hutchinson is a Chicago area native and earned his undergraduate in Business from Western Illinois University and his MBA from Indiana Tech. He resides in Fort Wayne, Indiana with his wife and four daughters.

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe harbor statement

Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact: Lars B. Eller

President and Chief Executive Officer

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

(419) 446-2501

leller@fm.bank Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3cb75f5c-5baf-4a5f-b120-53c869ce30ff