Riot Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Castle Rock, CO, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) (“Riot” or “the Company”), an industry leader in vertically integrated Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining, announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter 2024 earnings conference call for Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 8:30 A.M. EST. During the call, Riot will discuss the results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

This conference call will be available through the audio webcast, please use this link here to register. Additionally, participants can join the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0779 within the United States or by dialing 1-201-389-0914 internationally. A replay of the conference call will be available after the call ends, through this link.

About Riot Platforms, Inc.

Riot’s (NASDAQ: RIOT) vision is to be the world’s leading Bitcoin-driven infrastructure platform. Our mission is to positively impact the sectors, networks, and communities that we touch. We believe that the combination of an innovative spirit and strong community partnership allows the Company to achieve best-in-class execution and create successful outcomes.

Riot is a Bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company focused on a vertically integrated strategy. The Company has Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas and electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado.

For more information, visit www.riotplatforms.com.

