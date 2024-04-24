ATN Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; Revises Full Year 2024 Outlook

“First-to-Fiber” and “Glass & Steel™” Strategies Drive Continued Year-Over-Year Growth in High-Speed Data Subscribers and Network Reach



First quarter revenues increased 1% to $186.8 million

Total high-speed broadband subscribers increased by 12%

Broadband homes passed by high-speed data services expanded by 28%

Capital expenditures were $36.0 million (net of $13.5 million reimbursements)

First Quarter Results Impacted by Delays in Certain US Segment Carrier Services Projects and Lower Domestic Business Revenues

First quarter net loss increased to $(6.3) million, or a $(0.50) loss per share, including restructuring expenses of $1.2 million

Operating income increased to $4.6 million

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 3% to $43.5 million



Revises 2024 Outlook

Revenue for the full year 2024 is now expected to be in the range of $730 million to $750 million, excluding construction revenue

Adjusted EBITDA 2 for the full year 2024 is now expected to be in the range of $190 million to $200 million

Capital Expenditures for the full year 2024 are now expected to be in the range of $100 million to $110 million, net of reimbursements

Net Debt Ratio3 is now expected to be in the range of 2.25x to 2.50x exiting 2024

Earnings Conference Call

Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET; web participant link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b2afayou/



BEVERLY, Mass., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Remarks by Brad Martin, ATN Chief Executive Officer

“The ATN team continues to execute on our First-to-Fiber and Glass & Steel™ strategies to expand our fiber-rich digital infrastructure and next generation fixed wireless capabilities. While we saw growth in our operational metrics year-over-year, our first quarter financial results were below our expectations. In the International Telecom segment, we saw revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 3%, respectively, reflecting the growth in our high-speed broadband subscribers. This growth was offset by a 2% decline in US Telecom revenues and a 9% decline in Adjusted EBITDA for the segment. The US Telecom results reflect delays in major carrier services projects and weaker than expected business revenues.

“We are revising our Fiscal Year 2024 guidance to reflect the softer than expected first quarter results and our current expectations for the balance of the year. While our International Telecom segment is expected to show continued year-on-year growth, the carrier services project delays from the first quarter are expected to create headwinds impacting the US Telecom segment throughout the year. To address this shortfall, our priorities are working to recover the project delivery schedule, pursuing and closing business revenue pipeline opportunities, and accelerating actions to drive the Company toward higher margin levels.

Additionally, we are reducing our capital expenditures for 2024 in line with the delays in certain projects and lowering our Adjusted EBITDA expectations as we prioritize improving operating cash flow. We believe that our investments are important to expand the longevity of our network and position us to enhance shareholder value over time.”

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Consolidated revenues were $186.8 million, up 1% versus $185.8 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase primarily reflects higher fixed revenues in the International segment, as well as higher construction and other revenues, which were largely offset by lower carrier services revenue in the US Telecom Segment and a decline in consumer mobile revenue.

Operating income was $4.6 million in the first quarter versus $0.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to lower restructuring expenses and a reduction in depreciation and amortization expenses year-over-year.

Net loss attributable to ATN stockholders in the first quarter of 2024 was $(6.3) million, or a loss of $(0.50) per share compared with a net loss attributable to ATN stockholders of $(5.9) million, or $(0.44) loss per share, in the year-ago quarter. The increase in the net loss attributable to ATN stockholders was the result of an increase in interest and income tax expenses, partially offset by decreases in depreciation, amortization and restructuring expenses. In all periods, the loss per share calculation includes the impact of preferred dividends that are not included in the net loss calculation.

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased to $43.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 from $44.8 million in the year-ago quarter due to higher costs of services and other, which more than offset the increase in revenue.

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.

For Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 International International US US Corporate and Corporate and Total Total Telecom Telecom Telecom Telecom Other* Other* ATN ATN Total Revenue: $ 93,059 $ 90,408 $ 93,735 $ 95,366 $ - $ - $ 186,794 $ 185,774 Mobility 26,037 26,107 838 1,159 - - 26,875 27,266 Fixed 61,321 58,891 57,884 58,902 - - 119,205 117,793 Carrier Services 3,574 3,690 30,052 32,084 - - 33,626 35,774 Construction - - 1,586 590 - - 1,586 590 All other 2,127 1,720 3,375 2,631 - - 5,502 4,351 Operating Income (Loss) $ 11,685 $ 13,825 $ 597 $ (4,342 ) $ (7,708 ) $ (8,847 ) $ 4,574 $ 636 EBITDA2 $ 28,060 $ 28,391 $ 20,463 $ 20,012 $ (7,630 ) $ (8,116 ) $ 40,893 $ 40,287 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 29,273 $ 28,458 $ 20,703 $ 22,809 $ (6,458 ) $ (6,469 ) $ 43,518 $ 44,798 Capital Expenditures** $ 16,915 $ 21,463 $ 17,759 $ 29,135 $ 1,341 $ - $ 36,015 $ 50,598

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.

**Excludes government capital program amounts disbursed and amounts received.

ATN’s Strategic Plan and Key Performance Indicators

To address the growing need for more bandwidth and reliable connectivity across all markets in which we operate, the Company initiated a three-year strategic investment plan in 2021 to accelerate investments in its high-speed data footprint and grow high speed broadband subscribers. As the Company enters the third and final year of the plan, it has begun reducing capital expenditures and expects to augment further network expansion with previously announced grant funding.

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Q1 2024 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 vs. Q1 2023 Broadband Homes Passed 789,700 768,900 746,600 746,800 736,300 7% Broadband Homes Passed by HSD* 386,300 367,200 333,500 330,500 301,600 28% Broadband Customers 214,000 214,400 213,900 215,500 213,900 0% HSD* Broadband Customers 137,700 135,900 132,900 129,100 122,600 12% Fiber Route Miles 11,692 11,655 11,575 11,561 11,099 5% International Mobile Subscribers Pre-Paid 347,000 351,300 346,100 340,200 328,800 6% Post-Paid 57,300 57,000 55,600 58,600 56,400 2% Total 404,300 408,300 401,700 398,800 385,200 5% Blended Churn 3.34 % 3.33 % 3.76 % 2.69 % 2.80 %

*HSD is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and HSD Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.

Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2024, was $69.2 million and total debt was $541.3 million, versus $61.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $464.7 million of total debt at the end of the year-ago quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $23.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $16.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Capital expenditures were $36.0 million net of $13.5 million of reimbursable capital expenditures for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, versus $50.6 million, net of $2.1 million of reimbursable capital expenditures in the prior year period.

Quarterly Dividends and Stock Repurchases

Quarterly dividends paid were $0.24 per share on April 5, 2024, on all common shares outstanding to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2024.

Share repurchases during the first quarter of 2024 were $0.1 million.

Revises Full-Year 2024 Guidance and Outlook

The Company is revising its guidance and outlook for the full year ended December 31, 2024. ATN continues to expect internally funded capital investments to be in the range of 10-15% of revenues beginning in 2025. Management’s priorities are increasing cash flow and driving positive returns through realized efficiencies that leverage ATN’s high-quality network assets.

Revenue (excluding construction revenue) $730 million to $750 million Full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA1 $190 million to $200 million Full year 2024 Capital Expenditures $100 million to $110 million Full year 2024 Net Debt Ratio 3 2.25x to 2.50x Exiting 2024



For the Company’s full year 2024 outlook for Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt Ratio, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA and the description of the calculation of Net Debt Ratio.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services for all. The Company operates in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company’s operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring expenses, one-time impairment or special charges, non-cash stock-based compensation, and the gain (loss) on disposition of assets.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the sum of the trailing four quarters Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, results of operations, expectations regarding its strategic investment plan, its future revenues, operating income, operating margin, cash flows, network and operating costs, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Debt, Net Debt Ratio, capital investments, demand for the Company’s services and industry trends; the timing of revenue, the Company’s liquidity, the expansion of the Company’s customer base and networks, receipt of certain government grants, and management’s plans, expectations and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others, (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, ARPU, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base; (2) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (3) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (4) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (5) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (6) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (7) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (8) government subsidy program availability and regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (9) the Company’s ability to successfully transition its US Telecom business away from wholesale mobility to other carrier and consumer-based services; (10) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities facing the Company’s operations, including those resulting from the continued inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (11) management transitions, and the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (12) the Company’s ability to find investment or acquisition or disposition opportunities that fit the strategic goals of the Company; (13) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and the impact of such events on the timing of project implementation and corresponding revenue, and (14) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on March 15, 2024, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,467 $ 49,225 Restricted cash 12,751 12,942 Customer receivable 7,506 7,249 Other current assets 213,003 211,856 Total current assets 289,727 281,272 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,071,482 1,080,659 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,735 99,335 Customer receivable - long term 45,165 45,676 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 171,108 173,008 Other assets 103,937 103,764 Total assets $ 1,779,154 $ 1,783,714 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 20,476 $ 24,290 Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 7,569 7,110 Taxes payable 11,642 10,876 Current portion of lease liabilities 15,674 15,164 Other current liabilities 218,256 235,754 Total current liabilities 273,617 293,194 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 520,815 $ 492,580 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 40,408 38,943 Deferred income taxes 18,123 19,775 Lease liabilities 74,856 76,936 Other long-term liabilities 137,998 138,566 Total liabilities 1,065,817 1,059,994 Redeemable non-controlling interests 84,621 85,917 Stockholders' equity: Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 529,992 541,073 Non-controlling interests 98,724 96,730 Total stockholders' equity 628,716 637,803 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity $ 1,779,154 $ 1,783,714







Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended, March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: Communications services $ 181,268 $ 181,308 Construction 1,586 590 Other 3,940 3,876 Total revenue 186,794 185,774 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services and other 80,390 79,040 Cost of construction revenue 1,570 588 Selling, general and administrative 61,315 61,348 Stock-based compensation 1,909 1,778 Transaction-related charges 19 13 Restructuring expenses 1,190 2,887 Depreciation 34,340 36,404 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,980 3,247 Gain loss on disposition of assets (493 ) (167 ) Total operating expenses 182,220 185,138 Operating income 4,574 636 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (11,075 ) (8,625 ) Other income 172 194 Other income (expense), net (10,903 ) (8,431 ) Loss before income taxes (6,329 ) (7,795 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,619 (740 ) Net loss (7,948 ) (7,055 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net 1,633 1,170 Net loss attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (6,315 ) $ (5,885 ) Net loss per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic and Diluted Net Loss $ (0.50 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,437 15,768 Diluted 15,437 15,768







Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements (in Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net Loss $ (7,948 ) $ (7,055 ) Depreciation 34,340 36,404 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,980 3,247 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,322 1,378 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 625 569 Gain on disposition of assets (493 ) (167 ) Stock-based compensation 1,910 1,778 Deferred income taxes (2,181 ) (1,953 ) Loss on pension settlement - 369 Gain on equity investments (170 ) (315 ) Decrease in customer receivable 254 745 Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 3,966 7,632 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (10,429 ) (26,620 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,176 16,012 Capital expenditures (36,016 ) (50,598 ) Government capital programs: Amounts disbursed (13,473 ) (2,127 ) Amounts received 10,546 593 Net proceeds from sale of assets 3,655 - Purchases of spectrum licenses and other intangible assets (573 ) - Purchases and sales of investments 176 - Purchases of strategic investments - (630 ) Net cash used in investing activities (35,685 ) (52,762 ) Dividends paid on common stock (3,701 ) (3,310 ) Finance lease payments (443 ) (249 ) Term loan - repayments (3,801 ) (1,171 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (72 ) (119 ) Revolving credit facilities – borrowings 46,000 57,553 Revolving credit facilities – repayments (18,302 ) (14,000 ) Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 3,700 4,300 Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (1,804 ) (1,570 ) Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (1,896 ) (1,433 ) Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan (121 ) (1,407 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests, net - (595 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 19,560 37,999 Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,051 1,249 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 62,167 59,728 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 69,218 $ 60,977







Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 4,808 $ 74 $ - $ 4,882 Consumer 21,229 764 - 21,993 Total $ 26,037 $ 838 $ - $ 26,875 Fixed Business $ 18,532 $ 34,965 $ - $ 53,497 Consumer 42,789 22,919 - 65,708 Total $ 61,321 $ 57,884 $ - $ 119,205 Carrier Services $ 3,574 $ 30,052 $ - $ 33,626 Other 818 744 - 1,562 Total Communications Services $ 91,750 $ 89,518 $ - $ 181,268 Construction $ - $ 1,586 $ - $ 1,586 Managed services $ 1,309 $ 2,631 $ - $ 3,940 Total Other $ 1,309 $ 2,631 $ - $ 3,940 Total Revenue $ 93,059 $ 93,735 $ - $ 186,794 Depreciation $ 16,124 $ 18,138 $ 78 $ 34,340 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 251 $ 1,728 $ - $ 1,979 Total operating expenses $ 81,374 $ 93,138 $ 7,708 $ 182,220 Operating income (loss) $ 11,685 $ 597 $ (7,708 ) $ 4,574 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,436 ) $ 3,069 $ - $ 1,633 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 28,060 $ 20,463 $ (7,630 ) $ 40,893 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 29,273 $ 20,703 $ (6,458 ) $ 43,518 Balance Sheet Data (at March 31, 2024): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 35,369 $ 32,288 $ 1,561 $ 69,218 Total current assets 121,262 157,318 11,147 289,727 Fixed assets, net 479,325 585,979 6,178 1,071,482 Total assets 679,591 1,006,960 92,603 1,779,154 Total current liabilities 87,986 155,274 30,357 273,617 Total debt, including current portion 59,776 295,996 185,519 541,291 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Table 4 (continued) ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Corporate and

Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,575 $ 172 $ - $ 3,747 Consumer 22,532 987 - 23,519 Total $ 26,107 $ 1,159 $ - $ 27,266 Fixed Business $ 17,113 $ 36,320 $ - $ 53,433 Consumer 41,778 22,582 - 64,360 Total $ 58,891 $ 58,902 $ - $ 117,793 Carrier Services $ 3,690 $ 32,084 $ - $ 35,774 Other 400 75 - 475 Total Communications Services $ 89,088 $ 92,220 $ - $ 181,308 Construction $ - $ 590 $ - $ 590 Managed services $ 1,320 $ 2,556 $ - $ 3,876 Total Other $ 1,320 $ 2,556 $ - $ 3,876 Total Revenue $ 90,408 $ 95,366 $ - $ 185,774 Depreciation $ 14,186 $ 21,487 $ 731 $ 36,404 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 380 $ 2,867 $ - $ 3,247 Total operating expenses $ 76,583 $ 99,708 $ 8,847 $ 185,138 Operating income (loss) $ 13,825 $ (4,342 ) $ (8,847 ) $ 636 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ (1,807 ) $ 2,977 $ - $ 1,170 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (2) $ 28,391 $ 20,012 $ (8,116 ) $ 40,287 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 28,458 $ 22,809 $ (6,469 ) $ 44,798 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2023): Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 26,354 $ 33,574 $ 2,239 $ 62,167 Total current assets 107,469 162,768 11,035 281,272 Fixed assets, net 481,911 593,833 4,915 1,080,659 Total assets 672,171 1,019,924 91,619 1,783,714 Total current liabilities 86,540 169,297 37,357 293,194 Total debt, including current portion 64,254 293,607 159,009 516,870







Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2024 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Corporate and

Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 11,685 $ 597 $ (7,708 ) $ 4,574 Depreciation expense 16,124 18,138 78 34,340 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 251 1,728 - 1,979 EBITDA $ 28,060 $ 20,463 $ (7,630 ) $ 40,893 Stock-based compensation 23 132 1,754 1,909 Restructuring expenses 1,190 - - 1,190 Transaction-related charges - - 19 19 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets - 108 (601 ) (493 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 29,273 $ 20,703 $ (6,458 ) $ 43,518 For the three months ended March 31, 2023 is as follows: International

Telecom US Telecom Corporate and

Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 13,825 $ (4,342 ) $ (8,847 ) $ 636 Depreciation expense 14,186 21,487 731 36,404 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 380 2,867 - 3,247 EBITDA $ 28,391 $ 20,012 $ (8,116 ) $ 40,287 Stock-based compensation 67 77 1,634 1,778 Restructuring expenses - 2,887 - 2,887 Transaction-related charges - - 13 13 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets - (167 ) - (167 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 28,458 $ 22,809 $ (6,469 ) $ 44,798







Table 6 ATN International, Inc. Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio (in Thousands) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Current portion of long-term debt * $ 20,476 $ 24,290 Long-term debt, net of current portion * 520,815 492,580 Total debt $ 541,291 $ 516,870 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 69,218 62,167 Net Debt $ 472,073 $ 454,703 Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended $ 188,172 $ 189,451 Net Debt Ratio 2.51 2.40 * Excludes Customer receivable credit facility



1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

2 For the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA Guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measure, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full description of items excluded from the Company’s expected Adjusted EBITDA

3 Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a full definition of Net Debt Ratio.