TowneBank Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings

SUFFOLK, Va., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 of $34.69 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $38.33 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Excluding acquisition-related items and the incremental FDIC special assessment, adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) for first quarter 2024 were $36.27 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $46.30 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for first quarter 2023.

"TowneBank had a solid start to the year with our continued focus on maintaining healthy levels of capital and liquidity. While we continue to see migration to interest-bearing accounts, it was encouraging to generate overall annualized deposit growth of nearly 7% for the first quarter, demonstrating the durability of the TowneBank operating mode. Our ongoing growth strategy for our ancillary lines of business, including insurance and property management, continues to serve as a partial hedge to offset rising deposit costs," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for First Quarter 2024:

  • Total revenues were $167.10 million, a decrease of $17.04 million, or 9.25%, compared to first quarter 2023. Net interest income declined $20.16 million, driven by higher rates on deposits and the continuation a migration from noninterest-bearing to interest-bearing deposits. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in noninterest income of $3.12 million.
  • Total deposits were $14.13 billion, an increase of $527.94 million, or 3.88%, compared to first quarter 2023. Total deposits increased 1.68%, or $232.87 million, in comparison to December 31, 2023, 6.74% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 17.27%, to $4.19 billion, compared to first quarter 2023 and represented 29.69% of total deposits. Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased 3.42%.
  • Loans held for investment were $11.45 billion, an increase of $278.56 million, or 2.49%, compared to March 31, 2023, and $123.32 million, or 1.09%, compared to December 31, 2023, 4.38% on an annualized basis.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 6.89% compared to 8.05% in first quarter 2023. Annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 9.98% compared to 11.83% in first quarter 2023.
  • Net interest margin was 2.72% for the quarter and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.75%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 3.36% and tax-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.39%, including purchase accounting accretion of 3 basis points.
  • The effective tax rate was 17.31% in the quarter compared to 20.03% in first quarter 2023 and 8.46% in the linked quarter. The lower tax rate in the linked quarter was due to a decline in state tax expense in fourth quarter 2023, increases in tax-advantaged income investments, and deferred taxes related to the sale of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ("BHHS") Towne Realty.

"We reported strong asset quality metrics for the quarter and continued to focus on our strategy to align loan and deposit growth, which is reflective of our conservative approach to Main Street banking. Additionally, we were excited to close our first property management acquisition in Florida adding another market to our unique portfolio of property management companies," stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $103.22 million compared to $123.38 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decrease was driven by interest-bearing deposit growth, coupled with increased deposit costs, outpacing higher earning asset yields.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment, with a yield of 5.37%, represented 74.54% of earning assets at March 31, 2024 compared to a yield of 4.88% and 74.61% of earning assets in the first quarter of 2023.
  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits was 3.24% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.66% in 2023. Interest expense on deposits increased $44.45 million, or 131.00%, over the prior year quarter driven by the increase in rate.
  • Our total cost of deposits increased to 2.26% from 1.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 due to a combination of higher interest-bearing deposit costs and the decline in noninterest-bearing deposits.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $15.27 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $14.87 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of 2.64%. The Company anticipates $550 million of cash flows from its securities portfolio to be available for reinvestment in the next two years.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $10.21 billion, an increase of $1.30 billion, or 14.60% from prior year. Average short term FHLB borrowings were $174.73 million during the quarter compared to $263.33 million one year prior.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The quarterly provision for credit losses was a benefit of $0.88 million compared to an expense of $11.67 million in the prior year quarter and $2.45 million in the linked quarter. Prior year quarter included $4.01 million in provision related to the acquisition of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary Farmers Bank ("Farmers").
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $0.63 million in first quarter 2024, compared to the linked quarter. The decrease in the allowance was driven by continued strength in credit quality and modest improvements in the macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our models, partially offset by modest loan growth.
  • Net loan charge-offs were $520 thousand in the quarter compared to $3.87 million in the prior year quarter and $68 thousand in the linked quarter.
  • The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.02% in first quarter 2024, 0.14% in first quarter 2023, and zero percent in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.10% of total loans at March 31, 2024, 1.07% at March 31, 2023, and 1.12% at December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans was 18.01 times nonperforming loans compared to 12.87 times at March 31, 2023 and 18.48 times at December 31, 2023.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $63.88 million compared to $60.77 million in 2023, an increase of $3.12 million, or 5.13%.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $10.48 million compared to $9.37 million in first quarter 2023. Loan volume increased to $424.39 million in first quarter 2024 from $416.22 million in first quarter 2023. The number of loans originated was consistent with first quarter 2023, but higher per-loan average balances resulted in higher production volume. Residential purchase activity comprised 95.66% of production volume in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 94.99% in the prior year quarter.
  • Gross margins on residential mortgage sales increased 23 basis points to 3.34% in the current quarter from 3.11% in first quarter 2023.
  • Total net insurance commissions increased $2.72 million, or 11.90%, to $25.54 million in first quarter 2024 compared to 2023. This increase was attributable to increases in property and casualty commissions which were driven by organic growth and a full quarter of income in 2024 related to the 2023 Manry-Rawls, LLC acquisition.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 7.97%, or $1.24 million, to $16.77 million in first quarter 2024 compared to 2023. Reservation income increased compared to the prior year due to an acquisition in March 2024 and a full quarter of revenue from an acquisition in March 2023.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $125.59 million compared to $124.40 million in 2023, an increase of $1.19 million, or 0.96%. Increases in salaries and employee benefits of $1.96 million, FDIC and other insurance of $2.75 million, and various expense line items, were partially offset by a decrease in acquisition expenses of $5.37 million.
  • Salaries and benefits expense increases were driven by annual base salary adjustments effective third quarter 2023, acquisition-related increases in the number of employees, and higher health insurance costs. The increases were partially offset by a decline in incentive accruals and decreases in our Realty segment related to cost reductions in our mortgage business and the sale of BHHS Towne Realty in 2023.
  • FDIC and other insurance increased due to a higher assessment rate and an additional expense accrual of $1.29 million before taxes, pursuant to the revised estimated FDIC special assessment.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • In first quarter 2024, management continued its focus on strategic balance sheet management with a concentration on controlled loan growth and maintaining liquidity.
  • Total assets were $16.88 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, a $49.20 million increase compared to $16.84 billion at December 31, 2023. Total assets increased $153.76 million, or 0.92%, from $16.73 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Loans held for investment increased $278.56 million, or 2.49%, compared to prior year and $123.32 million, or 1.09%, compared to the linked quarter, 4.38% on an annualized basis.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $6.43 million, or 4.09%, compared to prior year but increased $0.74 million, or 0.49%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits increased $527.94 million, or 3.88%, compared to prior year, primarily in interest- bearing demand and time deposits. In the linked quarter comparison, total deposits increased $232.87 million, or 6.74% on an annualized basis.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $875.23 million or 17.27%, compared to prior year, and $148.57 million, or 3.42%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings decreased $515.27 million, or 63.91%, compared to first quarter 2023 and $201.60 million, or 40.93%, compared to the linked quarter driven by declines in short-term FHLB advances.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.54 billion compared to $2.64 billion at December 31, 2023 and $2.67 billion at March 31, 2023. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at March 31, 2024 was 3.3 years. The carrying value of the available for sale debt securities portfolio included net unrealized losses of $170.84 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $162.12 million at December 31, 2023 and $165.71 million at March 31, 2023, with the changes related to market valuation adjustments due to changing interest rates.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $11.45 billion at March 31, 2024 compared to $11.33 billion at December 31, 2023 and $11.17 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets were $7.77 million, or 0.05% of total assets, compared to $9.89 million, or 0.06%, at March 31, 2023.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.06% of period end loans at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2023.
  • Foreclosed property increased to $780 thousand from $564 thousand at March 31, 2023.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $14.13 billion compared to $13.89 billion at December 31, 2023 and $13.60 billion at March 31, 2023.
  • The ratio of period end loans held for investment to deposits was 81.07% compared to 81.54% at December 31, 2023 and 82.17% at March 31, 2023.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 29.69% of total deposits at March 31, 2024 compared to 31.26% at December 31, 2023 and 37.28% at March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits declined $0.88 billion, or 17.27%, compared to March 31, 2023, primarily in commercial and escrow accounts.
  • Total borrowings were $290.98 million compared to $492.58 million at December 31, 2023 and $806.25 million at March 31, 2023.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 12.20%(1).
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 10.15%(1).
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 12.32%(1).
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 15.10% (1).
  • Book value per common share was $27.33 compared to $27.24 at December 31, 2023 and $26.40 at March 31, 2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $20.31 compared to $20.28 at December 31, 2023 and $19.04 at March 31, 2023.

(1) Preliminary.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Now celebrating 25 years, TowneBank operates 50 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, as well as Northeastern and Central North Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. With total assets of $16.88 billion as of March 31, 2024, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the recent bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws, that may adversely affect our business; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses we have acquired may be greater than expected; expected cost savings associated with pending or recently completed acquisitions may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; cybersecurity threats or attacks, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; our competitors may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-417-6482

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

 
TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Income and Performance Ratios:                    
Total revenue   $ 167,102     $ 155,546     $ 172,864     $ 181,568     $ 184,144  
Net income     35,127       28,545       44,745       43,368       38,478  
Net income available to common shareholders     34,687       28,804       44,862       41,716       38,333  
Net income per common share – diluted     0.46       0.39       0.60       0.56       0.52  
Book value per common share     27.33       27.24       26.28       26.36       26.40  
Book value per common share – tangible (non-GAAP)     20.31       20.28       19.28       19.31       19.04  
Return on average assets     0.83 %     0.68 %     1.06 %     0.99 %     0.95 %
Return on average assets – tangible (non-GAAP)     0.92 %     0.77 %     1.17 %     1.10 %     1.05 %
Return on average equity     6.84 %     5.75 %     8.96 %     8.46 %     7.99 %
Return on average equity – tangible (non-GAAP)     9.87 %     8.53 %     12.97 %     12.35 %     11.71 %
Return on average common equity     6.89 %     5.79 %     9.04 %     8.52 %     8.05 %
Return on average common equity – tangible (non-GAAP)     9.98 %     8.62 %     13.11 %     12.48 %     11.83 %
Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue     38.23 %     30.74 %     34.60 %     37.43 %     33.00 %
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):                    
Common equity tier 1     12.20 %     12.18 %     12.19 %     11.99 %     11.68 %
Tier 1     12.32 %     12.29 %     12.31 %     12.11 %     11.80 %
Total     15.10 %     15.06 %     15.09 %     14.88 %     14.55 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.15 %     10.17 %     10.06 %     9.85 %     9.86 %
Asset Quality:                    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans     18.01 x     18.48 x     17.60 x     18.09 x     12.87 x
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans     1.10 %     1.12 %     1.12 %     1.10 %     1.07 %
Nonperforming loans to period end loans     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.08 %
Nonperforming assets to period end assets     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.06 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)     0.02 %     %     (0.04 )%     %     0.14 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   $ 520     $ 68     $ (1,074 )   $ 9     $ 3,874  
                     
Nonperforming loans   $ 6,987     $ 6,843     $ 7,110     $ 6,827     $ 9,322  
Former bank premises                       1,782        
Foreclosed property     780       908       766       738       564  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 7,767     $ 7,751     $ 7,876     $ 9,347     $ 9,886  
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest   $ 323     $ 735     $ 970     $ 360     $ 206  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 125,835     $ 126,461     $ 125,159     $ 123,513     $ 120,002  
Mortgage Banking:                    
Loans originated, mortgage   $ 289,191     $ 302,616     $ 348,387     $ 409,050     $ 280,401  
Loans originated, joint venture     135,197       126,332       172,021       207,450       135,818  
Total loans originated   $ 424,388     $ 428,948     $ 520,408     $ 616,500     $ 416,219  
Number of loans originated     1,247       1,237       1,487       1,715       1,249  
Number of originators     176       181       192       196       194  
Purchase %     95.66 %     95.06 %     95.96 %     96.32 %     94.99 %
Loans sold   $ 410,895     $ 468,014     $ 567,291     $ 525,078     $ 346,288  
Rate lock asset   $ 1,681     $ 895     $ 1,348     $ 1,551     $ 1,435  
Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated     3.34 %     3.06 %     3.17 %     2.96 %     3.11 %
Other Ratios:                    
Net interest margin     2.72 %     2.83 %     2.95 %     2.98 %     3.36 %
Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP)     2.75 %     2.86 %     2.98 %     3.01 %     3.39 %
Average earning assets/total average assets     90.52 %     90.48 %     90.73 %     90.96 %     90.98 %
Average loans/average deposits     81.48 %     80.72 %     80.75 %     83.72 %     82.40 %
Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits     30.25 %     31.69 %     33.50 %     36.07 %     38.35 %
Period end equity/period end total assets     12.24 %     12.21 %     11.90 %     11.56 %     11.89 %
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     73.25 %     76.17 %     66.21 %     70.41 %     65.64 %
(1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Investment Securities               % Change
    Q1   Q1   Q4   Q1 24 vs.   Q1 24 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value     2024       2023       2023     Q1 23   Q4 23
U.S. agency securities   $ 294,723     $ 334,211     $ 306,386     (11.82 )%   (3.81 )%
U.S. Treasury notes     27,534       27,272       27,684     0.96 %   (0.54 )%
Municipal securities     447,323       508,439       510,134     (12.02 )%   (12.31 )%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities     87,983       76,965       86,011     14.32 %   2.29 %
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs and GNMA     1,347,920       1,132,746       1,200,625     19.00 %   12.27 %
Allowance for credit losses     (1,382 )     (1,150 )     (1,498 )   20.17 %   (7.74 )%
Total   $ 2,204,101     $ 2,078,483     $ 2,129,342     6.04 %   3.51 %
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements            
Total gross unrealized gains   $ 1,868     $ 2,218     $ 3,740     (15.78 )%   (50.05 )%
Total gross unrealized losses     (172,708 )     (167,929 )     (165,863 )   2.85 %   4.13 %
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities   $ (170,840 )   $ (165,711 )   $ (162,123 )   3.10 %   5.38 %
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost                    
U.S. agency securities   $ 102,042     $ 101,281     $ 101,850     0.75 %   0.19 %
U.S. Treasury notes     197,356       433,584       362,593     (54.48 )%   (45.57 )%
Municipal securities     5,294       5,203       5,272     1.75 %   0.42 %
Trust preferred corporate securities     2,159       2,210       2,172     (2.31 )%   (0.60 )%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE     5,659       5,948       5,705     (4.86 )%   (0.81 )%
Allowance for credit losses     (82 )     (88 )     (84 )   (6.82 )%   (2.38 )%
Total   $ 312,428     $ 548,138     $ 477,508     (43.00 )%   (34.57 )%
                     
Total gross unrealized gains   $ 265     $ 392     $ 380     (32.40 )%   (30.26 )%
Total gross unrealized losses     (14,262 )     (24,018 )     (15,316 )   (40.62 )%   (6.88 )%
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities   $ (13,997 )   $ (23,626 )   $ (14,936 )   (40.76 )%   (6.29 )%
Total unrealized gains (losses) on AFS and HTM securities   $ (184,837 )   $ (189,337 )   $ (177,059 )   (2.38 )%   4.39 %
                % Change
Loans Held For Investment   Q1   Q1   Q4   Q1 24 vs.   Q1 24 vs.
      2024       2023       2023     Q1 23   Q4 23
Real estate – construction and development   $ 1,255,741     $ 1,473,034     $ 1,249,735     (14.75 )%   0.48 %
Commercial real estate – owner occupied     1,700,753       1,675,119       1,699,386     1.53 %   0.08 %
Commercial real estate – non owner occupied     3,178,947       2,908,791       3,117,071     9.29 %   1.99 %
Real estate – multifamily     595,075       505,237       583,209     17.78 %   2.03 %
Residential 1-4 family     1,882,296       1,734,698       1,852,891     8.51 %   1.59 %
HELOC     386,361       387,967       382,979     (0.41 )%   0.88 %
Commercial and industrial business (C&I)     1,288,550       1,297,707       1,265,169     (0.71 )%   1.85 %
Government     528,341       510,494       525,261     3.50 %   0.59 %
Indirect     555,482       582,306       558,789     (4.61 )%   (0.59 )%
Consumer loans and other     80,797       98,432       94,531     (17.92 )%   (14.53 )%
Total   $ 11,452,343     $ 11,173,785     $ 11,329,021     2.49 %   1.09 %
                     
                % Change
Deposits   Q1   Q1   Q4   Q1 24 vs.   Q1 24 vs.
      2024       2023       2023     Q1 23   Q4 23
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 4,194,132     $ 5,069,363     $ 4,342,701     (17.27 )%   (3.42 )%
Interest-bearing:                    
Demand and money market accounts     6,916,701       6,284,184       6,757,619     10.07 %   2.35 %
Savings     326,179       389,173       336,492     (16.19 )%   (3.06 )%
Certificates of deposits     2,689,062       1,855,411       2,456,394     44.93 %   9.47 %
Total     14,126,074       13,598,131       13,893,206     3.88 %   1.68 %


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
        Interest   Average       Interest   Average       Interest   Average
    Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
    Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)   Balance   Expense   Rate (1)
Assets:                                    
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)   $ 11,379,323     $ 151,811     5.37 %   $ 11,229,965     $ 147,647     5.22 %   $ 11,097,626     $ 133,536     4.88 %
Taxable investment securities     2,440,652       18,716     3.07 %     2,365,928       18,820     3.18 %     2,438,489       16,816     2.76 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     161,538       1,549     3.84 %     195,603       1,989     4.07 %     188,033       1,887     4.01 %
Total securities     2,602,190       20,265     3.12 %     2,561,531       20,809     3.25 %     2,626,522       18,703     2.85 %
Interest-bearing deposits     1,167,322       14,234     4.90 %     1,141,086       13,967     4.86 %     1,044,538       10,649     4.13 %
Mortgage loans held for sale     116,868       1,716     5.87 %     162,543       2,886     7.10 %     105,018       1,604     6.11 %
Total earning assets     15,265,703       188,026     4.95 %     15,095,125       185,309     4.87 %     14,873,704       164,492     4.49 %
Less: allowance for loan losses     (127,413 )             (126,205 )             (114,447 )        
Total nonearning assets     1,725,945               1,714,122               1,589,783          
Total assets   $ 16,864,235             $ 16,683,042             $ 16,349,040          
Liabilities and Equity:                                    
Interest-bearing deposits                                    
Demand and money market   $ 6,828,053     $ 47,985     2.83 %   $ 6,786,850     $ 46,833     2.74 %   $ 6,217,754     $ 23,302     1.52 %
Savings     329,036       881     1.08 %     345,172       962     1.11 %     401,776       844     0.85 %
Certificates of deposit     2,583,938       29,522     4.60 %     2,370,723       25,405     4.25 %     1,683,354       9,788     2.36 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     9,741,027       78,388     3.24 %     9,502,745       73,200     3.06 %     8,302,884       33,934     1.66 %
Borrowings     212,375       3,078     5.73 %     114,151       958     3.28 %     355,833       3,915     4.40 %
Subordinated debt, net     255,878       2,236     3.50 %     255,663       2,236     3.50 %     250,066       2,169     3.47 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     10,209,280       83,702     3.30 %     9,872,559       76,394     3.07 %     8,908,783       40,018     1.82 %
Demand deposits     4,224,104               4,408,712               5,164,415          
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     390,576               413,469               329,840          
Total liabilities     14,823,960               14,694,740               14,403,038          
Shareholders’ equity     2,040,275               1,988,302               1,946,002          
Total liabilities and equity   $ 16,864,235             $ 16,683,042             $ 16,349,040          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)       $ 104,324             $ 108,915             $ 124,474      
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment         (1,106 )             (1,182 )             (1,096 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)       $ 103,218             $ 107,733             $ 123,378      
                                     
Interest rate spread (2)(4)           1.65 %           1.80 %           2.67 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       2.21 %           2.01 %           1.09 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4)       2.75 %           2.86 %           3.39 %
Total cost of deposits           2.26 %           2.09 %           1.02 %
                                     

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
   
       
    March 31,   December 31,
      2024       2023  
    (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks   $ 75,802     $ 85,584  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB – Richmond     926,635       939,356  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions     98,673       103,417  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents     1,101,110       1,128,357  
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,376,323 and $2,292,963, and allowance for credit losses of $1,382 and $1,498 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)     2,204,101       2,129,342  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $298,513 and $462,656 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)     312,510       477,592  
Less: allowance for credit losses     (82 )     (84 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses     312,428       477,508  
Other equity securities     13,661       13,792  
FHLB stock     12,139       21,372  
Total Securities     2,542,329       2,642,014  
Mortgage loans held for sale     150,727       149,987  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs     11,452,343       11,329,021  
Less: allowance for credit losses     (125,835 )     (126,461 )
Net Loans     11,326,508       11,202,560  
Premises and equipment, net     342,569       337,598  
Goodwill     457,619       456,335  
Other intangible assets, net     68,758       64,634  
BOLI     279,293       277,445  
Other assets     615,324       576,109  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 16,884,237     $ 16,835,039  
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 4,194,132     $ 4,342,701  
Interest-bearing:        
Demand and money market accounts     6,916,701       6,757,619  
Savings     326,179       336,492  
Certificates of deposit     2,689,062       2,456,394  
Total Deposits     14,126,074       13,893,206  
Advances from the FHLB     3,775       203,958  
Subordinated debt, net     256,011       255,796  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings     31,198       32,826  
Total Borrowings     290,984       492,580  
Other liabilities     401,307       393,375  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     14,818,365       14,779,161  
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares – 2,000,000            
Common stock, $1.667 par value: 150,000,000 shares authorized 74,990,437 and 74,893,462 shares issued at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     125,009       124,847  
Capital surplus     1,114,038       1,112,761  
Retained earnings     937,065       921,126  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost 1,008,276 and 1,004,717 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively     (20,915 )     (20,813 )
Deferred compensation trust     20,915       20,813  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (126,586 )     (118,762 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     2,049,526       2,039,972  
Noncontrolling interest     16,346       15,906  
TOTAL EQUITY     2,065,872       2,055,878  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 16,884,237     $ 16,835,039  


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
         
         
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
      2024       2023  
INTEREST INCOME:        
Loans, including fees   $ 150,974     $ 132,768  
Investment securities     19,996       18,375  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold     14,234       10,649  
Mortgage loans held for sale     1,716       1,604  
Total interest income     186,920       163,396  
INTEREST EXPENSE:        
Deposits     78,388       33,934  
Advances from the FHLB     2,438       2,992  
Subordinated debt, net     2,236       2,169  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings     640       923  
Total interest expense     83,702       40,018  
Net interest income     103,218       123,378  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     (877 )     11,670  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     104,095       111,708  
NONINTEREST INCOME:        
Residential mortgage banking income, net     10,477       9,372  
Insurance commissions and other income, net     25,539       22,823  
Property management income, net     16,773       15,535  
Real estate brokerage income, net           1,791  
Service charges on deposit accounts     3,061       2,851  
Credit card merchant fees, net     1,551       1,545  
BOLI     1,842       1,672  
Other income     4,567       5,177  
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities     74        
Total noninterest income     63,884       60,766  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:        
Salaries and employee benefits     71,377       69,420  
Occupancy     9,422       9,064  
Furniture and equipment     4,478       4,244  
Amortization – intangibles     3,246       3,524  
Software     6,100       5,624  
Data processing     3,916       3,353  
Professional fees     3,180       3,011  
Advertising and marketing     4,582       4,401  
Other expenses     19,290       21,756  
Total noninterest expense     125,591       124,397  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest     42,388       48,077  
Provision for income tax expense     7,261       9,599  
Net income   $ 35,127     $ 38,478  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     (440 )     (145 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank   $ 34,687     $ 38,333  
Per common share information        
Basic earnings   $ 0.46     $ 0.52  
Diluted earnings   $ 0.46     $ 0.52  
Cash dividends declared   $ 0.25     $ 0.23  


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets – Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
                     
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
    (unaudited)   (audited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 75,802     $ 85,584     $ 83,949     $ 106,994     $ 97,502  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB – Richmond     926,635       939,356       1,029,276       1,427,044       1,040,112  
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions     98,673       103,417       102,527       102,231       104,924  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents     1,101,110       1,128,357       1,215,752       1,636,269       1,242,538  
Securities available for sale     2,204,101       2,129,342       1,963,453       2,005,851       2,078,483  
Securities held to maturity     312,510       477,592       547,854       548,017       548,226  
Less: allowance for credit losses     (82 )     (84 )     (85 )     (87 )     (88 )
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses     312,428       477,508       547,769       547,930       548,138  
Other equity securities     13,661       13,792       14,062       13,798       13,341  
FHLB stock     12,139       21,372       16,634       40,454       29,837  
Total Securities     2,542,329       2,642,014       2,541,918       2,608,033       2,669,799  
Mortgage loans held for sale     150,727       149,987       188,048       229,502       157,161  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs     11,452,343       11,329,021       11,172,971       11,208,014       11,173,785  
Less: allowance for credit losses     (125,835 )     (126,461 )     (125,159 )     (123,513 )     (120,002 )
Net Loans     11,326,508       11,202,560       11,047,812       11,084,501       11,053,783  
Premises and equipment, net     342,569       337,598       335,522       326,686       321,944  
Goodwill     457,619       456,335       456,684       456,695       477,234  
Other intangible assets, net     68,758       64,634       67,496       71,106       73,238  
BOLI     279,293       277,445       275,240       273,435       271,704  
Other assets     615,324       576,109       551,884       538,848       463,076  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 16,884,237     $ 16,835,039     $ 16,680,356     $ 17,225,075     $ 16,730,477  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                    
Deposits:                    
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 4,194,132     $ 4,342,701     $ 4,444,861     $ 4,774,830     $ 5,069,363  
Interest-bearing:                    
Demand and money market accounts     6,916,701       6,757,619       6,764,415       6,529,336       6,284,184  
Savings     326,179       336,492       350,031       361,891       389,173  
Certificates of deposit     2,689,062       2,456,394       2,321,498       2,100,604       1,855,411  
Total Deposits     14,126,074       13,893,206       13,880,805       13,766,661       13,598,131  
Advances from the FHLB     3,775       203,958       104,139       754,319       504,497  
Subordinated debt, net     256,011       255,796       255,580       255,365       255,151  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings     31,198       32,826       47,315       49,898       46,602  
Total Borrowings     290,984       492,580       407,034       1,059,582       806,250  
Other liabilities     401,307       393,375       408,305       408,333       336,201  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     14,818,365       14,779,161       14,696,144       15,234,576       14,740,582  
                     
Preferred stock                              
Common stock, $1.667 par value     125,009       124,847       124,837       124,805       124,682  
Capital surplus     1,114,038       1,112,761       1,111,152       1,109,526       1,109,387  
Retained earnings     937,065       921,126       911,042       884,901       861,905  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost     (20,915 )     (20,813 )     (20,740 )     (20,134 )     (18,839 )
Deferred compensation trust     20,915       20,813       20,740       20,134       18,839  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (126,586 )     (118,762 )     (179,043 )     (145,392 )     (121,297 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     2,049,526       2,039,972       1,967,988       1,973,840       1,974,677  
Noncontrolling interest     16,346       15,906       16,224       16,659       15,218  
TOTAL EQUITY     2,065,872       2,055,878       1,984,212       1,990,499       1,989,895  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 16,884,237     $ 16,835,039     $ 16,680,356     $ 17,225,075     $ 16,730,477  


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income – Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
     
     
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
INTEREST INCOME:                    
Loans, including fees   $ 150,974     $ 146,810     $ 143,605     $ 138,977     $ 132,768  
Investment securities     19,996       20,464       20,292       18,851       18,375  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold     14,234       13,967       15,031       14,488       10,649  
Mortgage loans held for sale     1,716       2,886       3,928       2,547       1,604  
Total interest income     186,920       184,127       182,856       174,863       163,396  
INTEREST EXPENSE:                    
Deposits     78,388       73,200       64,171       48,671       33,934  
Advances from the FHLB     2,438       917       3,438       10,407       2,992  
Subordinated debt, net     2,236       2,236       2,245       2,236       2,169  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings     640       41       (56 )     (62 )     923  
Total interest expense     83,702       76,394       69,798       61,252       40,018  
Net interest income     103,218       107,733       113,058       113,611       123,378  
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     (877 )     2,446       1,007       3,556       11,670  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     104,095       105,287       112,051       110,055       111,708  
NONINTEREST INCOME:                    
Residential mortgage banking income, net     10,477       8,035       10,648       11,360       9,372  
Insurance commissions and other income, net     25,539       21,207       23,777       22,498       22,823  
Property management income, net     16,773       7,358       12,800       12,098       15,535  
Real estate brokerage income, net           (32 )     (63 )     1,834       1,791  
Service charges on deposit accounts     3,061       3,035       2,802       3,018       2,851  
Credit card merchant fees, net     1,551       1,476       2,006       1,682       1,545  
BOLI     1,842       2,206       1,814       1,710       1,672  
Other income     4,567       4,528       6,022       13,757       5,177  
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities     74                          
Total noninterest income     63,884       47,813       59,806       67,957       60,766  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     71,377       66,035       67,258       67,445       69,420  
Occupancy     9,422       9,308       9,027       9,487       9,064  
Furniture and equipment     4,478       4,445       4,100       4,389       4,244  
Amortization – intangibles     3,246       3,411       3,610       3,610       3,524  
Software expense     6,100       6,743       6,130       6,169       5,624  
Data processing     3,916       3,529       4,140       4,011       3,353  
Professional fees     3,180       3,339       2,770       3,166       3,011  
Advertising and marketing     4,582       3,377       3,653       3,959       4,401  
Other expenses     19,290       21,708       17,014       22,992       21,756  
Total noninterest expense     125,591       121,895       117,702       125,228       124,397  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest     42,388       31,205       54,155       52,784       48,077  
Provision for income tax expense     7,261       2,660       9,410       9,416       9,599  
Net income     35,127       28,545       44,745       43,368       38,478  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest     (440 )     259       117       (1,652 )     (145 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank   $ 34,687     $ 28,804     $ 44,862     $ 41,716     $ 38,333  
Per common share information                    
Basic earnings   $ 0.46     $ 0.39     $ 0.60     $ 0.56     $ 0.52  
Diluted earnings   $ 0.46     $ 0.39     $ 0.60     $ 0.56     $ 0.52  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding     74,816,420       74,773,335       74,750,294       74,691,121       74,363,222  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     74,979,501       74,793,557       74,765,515       74,699,810       74,390,614  
Cash dividends declared   $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.25     $ 0.23  


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
             
    Three Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
    March 31,   December 31,   YTD 2024 over 2023
      2024       2023       2023     Amount   Percent
Revenue                    
Net interest income   $ 102,682     $ 123,650     $ 106,906     $ (20,968 )   (16.96 )%
Service charges on deposit accounts     3,061       2,851       3,035       210     7.37 %
Credit card merchant fees     1,551       1,545       1,476       6     0.39 %
Other income     5,790       5,740       6,544       50     0.87 %
Subtotal     10,402       10,136       11,055       266     2.62 %
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities     74                   74     N/M
Total noninterest income     10,476       10,136       11,055       340     3.35 %
Total revenue     113,158       133,786       117,961       (20,628 )   (15.42 )%
                     
Provision for credit losses     (976 )     11,754       2,831       (12,730 )   (108.30 )%
                     
Expenses                    
Salaries and employee benefits     46,474       43,193       42,573       3,281     7.60 %
Occupancy     7,061       6,233       6,981       828     13.28 %
Furniture and equipment     3,648       3,333       3,621       315     9.45 %
Amortization of intangible assets     1,162       1,281       1,236       (119 )   (9.29 )%
Other expenses     26,953       28,444       29,602       (1,491 )   (5.24 )%
Total expenses     85,298       82,484       84,013       2,814     3.41 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest     28,836       39,548       31,117       (10,712 )   (27.09 )%
Corporate allocation     1,069       1,200       1,054       (131 )   (10.92 )%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest     29,905       40,748       32,171       (10,843 )   (26.61 )%
Provision for income tax expense     4,105       7,651       2,661       (3,546 )   (46.35 )%
Net income     25,800       33,097       29,510       (7,297 )   (22.05 )%
Noncontrolling interest     120                   120     N/M
Net income attributable to TowneBank   $ 25,920     $ 33,097     $ 29,510     $ (7,177 )   (21.68 )%
                     
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     74.40 %     60.70 %     70.17 %     13.70 %   22.57 %


TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
         
    Three Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
    March 31,   December 31,   YTD 2024 over 2023
      2024       2023       2023     Amount   Percent
Revenue                    
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net   $ 10,798     $ 9,794     $ 8,322     $ 1,004     10.25 %
Real estate brokerage income, net           1,791       (32 )     (1,791 )   (100.00 )%
Title insurance and settlement fees           291             (291 )   (100.00 )%
Property management fees, net     16,773       15,535       7,358       1,238     7.97 %
Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary     30       66       (425 )     (36 )   (54.55 )%
Net interest and other income     784       184       1,111       600     326.09 %
Total revenue     28,385       27,661       16,334       724     2.62 %
                     
Provision for credit losses     99       (84 )     (385 )     183     (217.86 )%
                     
Expenses                    
Salaries and employee benefits     12,188       14,839       11,288       (2,651 )   (17.87 )%
Occupancy     1,569       2,021       1,600       (452 )   (22.37 )%
Furniture and equipment     594       693       611       (99 )   (14.29 )%
Amortization of intangible assets     677       683       737       (6 )   (0.88 )%
Other expenses     8,199       8,437       7,240       (238 )   (2.82 )%
Total expenses     23,227       26,673       21,476       (3,446 )   (12.92 )%
                     
Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest     5,059       1,072       (4,757 )     3,987     371.92 %
Corporate allocation     (348 )     (600 )     (352 )     252     (42.00 )%
Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest     4,711       472       (5,109 )     4,239     898.09 %
Provision for income tax expense     1,156       182       (1,072 )     974     535.16 %
Net income (loss)     3,555       290       (4,037 )     3,265     1,125.86 %
Noncontrolling interest     (560 )     (145 )     259       (415 )   (286.21 )%
Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank   $ 2,995     $ 145     $ (3,778 )     2,850     1,965.52 %
                     
Efficiency ratio excluding gain on equity investment (non-GAAP)     79.44 %     93.96 %     126.97 %     (14.52 )%   (15.45 )%


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
             
    Three Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
    March 31,   December 31,   YTD 2024 over 2023
      2024       2023       2023     Amount   Percent
Commission and fee income                    
Property and casualty   $ 20,722     $ 18,129     $ 19,795     $ 2,593     14.30 %
Employee benefits     4,826       4,587       4,332       239     5.21 %
Specialized benefit services     9       159       36       (150 )   (94.34 )%
Total commissions and fees     25,557       22,875       24,163       2,682     11.72 %
                     
Contingency and bonus revenue     4,503       4,369       1,276       134     3.07 %
Other income     11       6       8       5     83.33 %
Total revenue     30,071       27,250       25,447       2,821     10.35 %
                     
Employee commission expense     4,512       4,553       4,197       (41 )   (0.90 )%
Revenue, net of commission expense     25,559       22,697       21,250       2,862     12.61 %
                     
Salaries and employee benefits     12,715       11,388       12,174       1,327     11.65 %
Occupancy     792       810       727       (18 )   (2.22 )%
Furniture and equipment     236       218       213       18     8.26 %
Amortization of intangible assets     1,407       1,560       1,438       (153 )   (9.81 )%
Other expenses     1,916       1,264       1,853       652     51.58 %
Total operating expenses     17,066       15,240       16,405       1,826     11.98 %
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest     8,493       7,457       4,845       1,036     13.89 %
Corporate allocation     (721 )     (600 )     (702 )     (121 )   20.17 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest     7,772       6,857       4,143       915     13.34 %
Provision for income tax expense     2,000       1,766       1,071       234     13.25 %
Net income     5,772       5,091       3,072       681     13.38 %
Noncontrolling interest                           N/M
Net income attributable to TowneBank   $ 5,772     $ 5,091     $ 3,072       681     13.38 %
                     
Provision for income taxes     2,000       1,766       1,071       234     13.25 %
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense     1,553       1,706       1,588       (153 )   (8.97 )%
EBITDA(non-GAAP)   $ 9,325     $ 8,563     $ 5,731       762     8.90 %
                     
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP)     61.27 %     60.27 %     70.43 %     1.00 %   1.66 %


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
 
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,   March 31,   December 31,
      2024       2023       2023  
             
Return on average assets (GAAP)     0.83 %     0.95 %     0.68 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization     0.09 %     0.10 %     0.09 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)     0.92 %     1.05 %     0.77 %
             
Return on average equity (GAAP)     6.84 %     7.99 %     5.75 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization     3.03 %     3.72 %     2.78 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)     9.87 %     11.71 %     8.53 %
             
Return on average common equity (GAAP)     6.89 %     8.05 %     5.79 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization     3.09 %     3.78 %     2.83 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     9.98 %     11.83 %     8.62 %
             
Book value (GAAP)   $ 27.33     $ 26.40     $ 27.24  
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization     (7.02 )     (7.36 )     (6.96 )
Tangible book value (non-GAAP)   $ 20.31     $ 19.04     $ 20.28  
             
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     75.16 %     67.55 %     78.36 %
Impact of exclusions     (1.91 )%     (1.91 )%     (2.19 )%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     73.25 %     65.64 %     76.17 %
             
Average assets (GAAP)   $ 16,864,235     $ 16,349,040     $ 16,683,041  
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets     522,675       521,972       523,086  
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 16,341,560     $ 15,827,068     $ 16,159,955  
             
Average equity (GAAP)   $ 2,040,275     $ 1,946,002     $ 1,988,302  
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets     522,675       521,972       523,086  
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,517,600     $ 1,424,030     $ 1,465,216  
             
Average common equity (GAAP)   $ 2,024,169     $ 1,931,063     $ 1,972,138  
Less: average goodwill and intangible assets     522,675       521,972       523,086  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 1,501,494     $ 1,409,091     $ 1,449,052  
             
Net income (GAAP)   $ 34,687     $ 38,333     $ 28,804  
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax     2,564       2,784       2,695  
Tangible net income (non-GAAP)   $ 37,251     $ 41,117     $ 31,499  
             
Total revenue (GAAP)   $ 167,102     $ 184,144     $ 155,546  
Net (gain)/loss on investment securities     (74 )            
Other nonrecurring (income) loss                 10  
Total Revenue for efficiency calculation (non-GAAP)   $ 167,028     $ 184,144     $ 155,556  
             
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 125,591     $ 124,397     $ 121,895  
Less: amortization of intangibles     3,246       3,524       3,411  
Noninterest expense net of amortization (non-GAAP)   $ 122,345     $ 120,873     $ 118,484  


TOWNEBANK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
                     
                     
Reconciliation of GAAP Earnings to Operating Earnings Excluding Certain Items Affecting Comparability   Three Months Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Net income (GAAP)   $ 34,687     $ 28,804     $ 44,862     $ 41,716     $ 38,333  
                     
Adjustments                    
Plus: Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax     564       56       458       2,457       4,803  
Plus: Initial provision for acquired loans, net of tax                             3,166  
Plus: FDIC special assessment, net of tax     1,021       4,083                    
Less: Gain on sale of equity investments, net of noncontrolling interest           (1,846 )     (438 )     (5,513 )      
Core operating earnings, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP)   $ 36,272     $ 31,097     $ 44,882     $ 38,660     $ 46,302  
Weighted average diluted shares     74,979,501       74,793,557       74,765,515       74,699,810       74,390,614  
Diluted EPS (GAAP)   $ 0.46     $ 0.39     $ 0.60     $ 0.56     $ 0.52  
Diluted EPS, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP)   $ 0.48     $ 0.42     $ 0.60     $ 0.52     $ 0.62  
Average assets   $ 16,864,235     $ 16,683,041     $ 16,762,859     $ 16,826,965     $ 16,349,040  
Average tangible equity   $ 1,517,600     $ 1,465,216       1,460,024     $ 1,447,955     $ 1,424,030  
Average common tangible equity   $ 1,501,494     $ 1,449,052     $ 1,443,453     $ 1,432,506     $ 1,409,091  
Return on average assets, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP)     0.87 %     0.74 %     1.06 %     0.92 %     1.15 %
Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP)     10.29 %     9.15 %     12.97 %     11.50 %     13.98 %
Return on average common tangible equity, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP)     10.40 %     9.25 %     13.13 %     11.62 %     14.13 %
Efficiency ratio, excluding certain items affecting comparability (non-GAAP)     74.84 %     78.33 %     67.76 %     67.32 %     64.32 %

