Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,281 in the last 365 days.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

MATTOON, Ill., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights

  • Net income of $20.5 million, or $0.86 diluted EPS
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $22.3 million, or $0.93 diluted EPS
  • Strong asset quality performance with minimal net charge offs and lower classifieds
  • Insurance revenues drive record high quarter of noninterest income
  • Named Top Workplace by USA Today
  • Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share

“Coming off an eventful year for our industry, I am pleased with the way we started 2024,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The benefits of adding Blackhawk are shining through with a stable core margin, significant liquidity, and continued asset quality strength. Our revenue diversification continues to be a differentiator for us as we achieved a new record high in noninterest income on the growth and seasonality in insurance revenues.   Finally, I am extremely proud of the national recognition to be named a top workplace by USA Today. We understand and foster an environment where we prioritize a culture of engagement where our employees feel valued, empowered, and connected to a broader mission of serving our customers and communities.”

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased by $2.0 million, or 3.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The decline was primarily the result of lower loan balances and less accretion income. Interest income declined by $2.3 million in the quarter, which included a decline of $0.9 million in accretion income. Accretion income in the period totaled $3.6 million. Interest expense declined $0.3 million in the quarter primarily driven by less FHLB borrowings outstanding on an increase in overall liquidity position.               

In comparison to the first quarter of 2023, net interest income increased $12.3 million, or 28.4%.   The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk. For the same period, interest income increased by $24.0 million, while interest expense increased $11.7 million.                     

Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP), was 3.25% for the first quarter of 2024. While this was an 8 basis point decline compared to the prior quarter, the margin only declined by 2 basis points when the decline of $0.9 million in accretion income is considered.   Earning asset yields declined by 2 basis points and the average cost of funds increased 6 basis points.           

In comparison to the first quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 31 basis points, with an average earning asset increase of 84 basis points versus the average cost of funds increase of 53 basis points.

Loan Portfolio
Total loans ended the quarter at $5.50 billion, representing a decrease of $81.3 million from the prior quarter. The declines were spread across all categories, except for Ag operating loans which increased $16.9 million.   The portfolio experienced larger than normal paydowns of lines in the C&I sector during the quarter. The loan portfolio continues to be well diversified both geographically and by industry.   Non-medical office exposure is approximately 3.7% of the portfolio with minimal exposure to urban markets.              

Asset Quality
The first quarter was another strong period with respect to the Company’s asset quality metrics. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) ended the period at $67.9 million and the ACL to total loans ratio increased to 1.24%. In addition to the ACL, an unearned discount of $46.3 million remains at quarter end. Provision expense was recorded as a credit in the amount of $0.4 million with net charge offs of $0.4 million in the quarter. Also, at the end of the first quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.36%, and the ACL to non-performing loans was 338.6%.   The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.28% and nonperforming loans were $20.1 million at quarter end. Special mention loans declined $8.4 million in the quarter to $65.6 million and substandard loans increased $0.4 million to $29.3 million.      

Deposits
Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.24 billion, which represented an increase of $119.3 million from the prior quarter. Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $50.0 million and interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $137.6 million in the period. Approximately $50.0 million of the total increase was short-term normal cash flow needs of certain customers that came in late in the quarter and was disbursed early in the second quarter.   With the Company’s strong liquidity position, it has been able to manage the pressure on the funding costs with a focus on relationship pricing and allowing other funding, such as brokered CDs, to roll off.                      

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2024 was a record high of $24.5 million compared to $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.   The increase was primarily driven by a new high in insurance revenues, which are also seasonally highest in the first quarter, with an increase of $3.8 million. Wealth management revenues increased $0.3 million and assets under management increased to $6.2 billion. Mortgage banking and all other banking fees declined in the quarter.      

In comparison to the first quarter of 2023, noninterest income increased $2.0 million, or 8.9%, due to a combination of organic growth and the addition of Blackhawk.   Insurance revenues increased by $0.7 million, or 8.7% compared to the first quarter of 2024.                    

Noninterest Expenses     
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 totaled $53.4 million compared to $57.0 million in the prior quarter. The current quarter included $2.3 million of nonrecurring integration related costs, which was a decrease of $3.3 million from the prior quarter. In addition, the Company recorded a credit for $0.9 million in debit card fees for a negotiated agreement with its primary provider.  

In comparison to the first quarter of 2023, noninterest expenses increased $11.8 million. The increase was primarily driven by the addition of Blackhawk. Nonrecurring costs were $2.3 million in the current quarter and $0.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the first quarter 2024 was 59.1% compared to 58.9% in the prior quarter and 59.0% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend
The Company’s capital levels remained strong and above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets   15.35%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   12.46%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   12.06%
Leverage ratio   9.71%

Tangible book value per common share increased in the period to $22.49 with earnings growth more than offsetting a negative $11.2 million impact to accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) from an increase in the unrealized loss position in the bond portfolio.

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 payable on May 31, 2024, for shareholders of record on May 15, 2024.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.7 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 159 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Income,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” and “Tangible Book Value per Common Share”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on First Mid’s businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Austin Frank
SVP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-5522
afrank@firstmid.com

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com

– Tables Follow –

 
    FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
    (In thousands, unaudited)
    As of
   
    March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023  
             
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 355,701     $ 143,064     $ 169,134  
Investment securities     1,149,752       1,179,402       1,217,754  
Loans (including loans held for sale)     5,499,295       5,580,565       4,760,631  
Less allowance for credit losses     (67,936 )     (68,675 )     (58,223 )
Net loans     5,431,359       5,511,890       4,702,408  
Premises and equipment, net     101,666       101,396       90,178  
Goodwill and intangibles, net     260,699       264,231       168,373  
Bank Owned Life Insurance     167,247       166,125       151,366  
Other assets     211,822       220,686       183,637  
Total assets   $ 7,678,246     $ 7,586,794     $ 6,682,850  
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity            
Deposits:            
Non-interest bearing   $ 1,448,299     $ 1,398,234     $ 1,262,181  
Interest bearing     4,794,637       4,725,425       3,768,597  
Total deposits     6,242,936       6,123,659       5,030,778  
Repurchase agreements with customers     210,719       213,721       228,664  
Other borrowings     238,761       263,787       595,021  
Junior subordinated debentures     24,113       24,058       19,406  
Subordinated debt     106,862       106,755       94,593  
Other liabilities     56,903       61,610       52,523  
Total liabilities     6,880,294       6,793,590       6,020,985  
             
Total stockholders' equity     797,952       793,204       661,865  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 7,678,246     $ 7,586,794     $ 6,682,850  
             


         
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
         
    Three Months Ended
    March 31,
      2024       2023  
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans   $ 77,823     $ 56,236  
Interest on investment securities     7,405       7,127  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits     2,444       308  
  Total interest income     87,672       63,671  
Interest expense:        
Interest on deposits     26,096       12,767  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase     2,056       1,463  
Interest on other borrowings     2,314       4,883  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures     542       379  
Interest on subordinated debt     1,194       988  
  Total interest expense     32,202       20,480  
Net interest income     55,470       43,191  
Provision for credit losses     (357 )     (817 )
Net interest income after provision for loan     55,827       44,008  
Non-interest income:        
Wealth management revenues     5,322       5,514  
Insurance commissions     9,213       8,480  
Service charges     2,956       2,203  
Net securities gains/(losses)     0       (46 )
Mortgage banking revenues     706       150  
ATM/debit card revenue     4,055       3,083  
Other     2,226       3,095  
Total non-interest income     24,478       22,479  
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits     30,448       26,071  
Net occupancy and equipment expense     7,560       6,005  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense     (21 )     133  
FDIC insurance     869       463  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,497       1,522  
Stationary and supplies     391       292  
Legal and professional expense     2,449       1,690  
ATM/debit card expense     1,191       1,223  
Marketing and donations     862       654  
Other     6,116       3,524  
Total non-interest expense     53,362       41,577  
Income before income taxes     26,943       24,910  
Income taxes     6,440       5,730  
Net income   $ 20,503     $ 19,180  
         
Per Share Information        
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.86     $ 0.94  
Diluted earnings per common share     0.86       0.93  
         
Weighted average shares outstanding     23,872,731       20,492,254  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     23,960,335       20,563,972  
         


                     
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                     
    For the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023     2023     2023       2023  
Interest income:                    
Interest and fees on loans   $ 77,823     $ 78,676   $ 69,143   $ 58,368     $ 56,236  
Interest on investment securities     7,405       8,515     9,284     7,193       7,127  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits     2,444       2,736     2,011     569       308  
Total interest income     87,672       89,927     80,438     66,130       63,671  
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits     26,096       25,900     22,047     16,580       12,767  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase     2,056       1,754     1,625     1,723       1,463  
Interest on other borrowings     2,314       3,073     4,749     4,084       4,883  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures     542       545     545     390       379  
Interest on subordinated debt     1,194       1,193     1,029     986       988  
Total interest expense     32,202       32,465     29,995     23,763       20,480  
Net interest income     55,470       57,462     50,443     42,367       43,191  
Provision for credit losses     (357 )     552     5,911     458       (817 )
Net interest income after provision for loan     55,827       56,910     44,532     41,909       44,008  
Non-interest income:                    
Wealth management revenues     5,322       4,998     4,940     5,341       5,514  
Insurance commissions     9,213       5,398     5,199     5,737       8,480  
Service charges     2,956       3,298     2,994     2,386       2,203  
Securities gains, net     0       46     3,389     (6 )     (46 )
Mortgage banking revenues     706       954     846     332       150  
ATM/debit card revenue     4,055       4,233     3,766     3,265       3,083  
Other     2,226       2,841     1,919     2,431       3,095  
Total non-interest income     24,478       21,768     23,053     19,486       22,479  
Non-interest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     30,448       29,925     25,422     23,544       26,071  
Net occupancy and equipment expense     7,560       7,977     6,929     6,035       6,005  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense     (21 )     800     902     27       133  
FDIC insurance     869       1,015     785     1,076       463  
Amortization of intangible assets     3,497       3,560     2,568     1,477       1,522  
Stationary and supplies     391       404     335     315       292  
Legal and professional expense     2,449       2,065     1,844     1,780       1,690  
ATM/debit card expense     1,191       1,332     1,751     1,016       1,223  
Marketing and donations     862       679     764     908       654  
Other     6,116       9,268     5,796     3,864       3,524  
Total non-interest expense     53,362       57,025     47,096     40,042       41,577  
Income before income taxes     26,943       21,653     20,489     21,353       24,910  
Income taxes     6,440       3,582     5,372     4,786       5,730  
Net income   $ 20,503     $ 18,071   $ 15,117   $ 16,567     $ 19,180  
                     
Per Share Information                    
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.86     $ 0.76   $ 0.68   $ 0.81     $ 0.94  
Diluted earnings per common share     0.86       0.76     0.68     0.80       0.93  
                     
Weighted average shares outstanding     23,872,731       23,837,853     22,220,438     20,528,717       20,492,254  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     23,960,335       23,921,758     22,319,334     20,628,239       20,563,972  
                     


                     
    FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
    Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
    (Unaudited)
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
                     
Loan Portfolio                    
Construction and land development   $ 186,851     $ 205,077     $ 189,206     $ 151,574     $ 159,157  
Farm real estate loans     388,941       391,132       399,834       392,220       401,957  
1-4 Family residential properties     518,641       542,469       531,699       418,932       424,545  
Multifamily residential properties     312,758       319,129       327,067       303,482       301,808  
Commercial real estate     2,396,092       2,384,704       2,392,834       2,056,529       2,003,647  
     Loans secured by real estate     3,803,283       3,842,511       3,840,640       3,322,737       3,291,114  
Agricultural operating loans     213,217       196,272       179,447       148,318       146,847  
Commercial and industrial loans     1,227,906       1,266,159       1,242,653       1,094,522       1,078,021  
Consumer loans     79,569       91,014       99,542       80,241       88,430  
All other loans     175,320       184,609       177,783       167,598       156,219  
Total loans     5,499,295       5,580,565       5,540,065       4,813,416       4,760,631  
                     
Deposit Portfolio                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 1,448,299     $ 1,398,234     $ 1,389,022     $ 1,171,047     $ 1,262,181  
Interest bearing demand deposits     1,974,857       1,837,296       1,940,162       1,477,765       1,419,791  
Savings deposits     704,777       710,586       734,377       602,523       639,691  
Money Market     1,107,177       1,129,950       1,161,957       923,259       878,452  
Time deposits     1,007,826       1,047,593       1,120,806       1,044,991       830,663  
Total deposits     6,242,936       6,123,659       6,346,324       5,219,585       5,030,778  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 20,064     $ 20,128     $ 21,269     $ 18,637     $ 15,163  
Non-performing assets     21,471       21,292       23,565       22,615       19,225  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     381       118       181       (38 )     53  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     338.60 %     341.19 %     320.85 %     315.07 %     383.98 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding     1.24 %     1.23 %     1.23 %     1.22 %     1.22 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.36 %     0.36 %     0.38 %     0.39 %     0.32 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.28 %     0.28 %     0.30 %     0.34 %     0.29 %
Special Mention loans     65,693       74,050       73,732       40,687       47,022  
Substandard and Doubtful loans     29,296       28,945       30,575       28,255       29,931  
                     
Common Share Data                    
Common shares outstanding     23,888,929       23,827,137       23,830,038       20,528,192       20,519,717  
Book value per common share   $ 33.40     $ 33.29     $ 30.97     $ 32.18     $ 32.26  
Tangible book value per common share (1)     22.49       22.20       19.73       23.48       24.05  
Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end (1)     28.67       27.93       27.24       30.87       30.77  
Market price of stock     32.68       34.66       26.56       24.14       27.22  
                     
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics                    
End of period earning assets   $ 6,923,742     $ 6,780,160     $ 7,007,282     $ 6,023,553     $ 5,995,674  
Average earning assets     6,884,855       6,948,309       6,593,781       6,049,626       6,052,264  
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)     5.16 %     5.18 %     4.89 %     4.43 %     4.32 %
Average rate on cost of funds     1.91 %     1.85 %     1.83 %     1.59 %     1.38 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)     3.25 %     3.33 %     3.06 %     2.84 %     2.94 %
Return on average assets     1.07 %     0.93 %     0.90 %     0.99 %     1.15 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)     1.17 %     1.16 %     0.94 %     1.03 %     1.18 %
Return on average common equity     10.37 %     9.76 %     8.70 %     10.07 %     12.11 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (1)     11.28 %     12.11 %     9.82 %     10.42 %     11.92 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)     59.09 %     58.91 %     58.60 %     60.37 %     59.01 %
Full-time equivalent employees     1,188       1,187       1,224       995       988  
                     
                     
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.         
                     


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
  QTD Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS          
Interest bearing deposits $ 173,365     $ 2,407   5.58 %
Federal funds sold   1,094       17   6.25 %
Certificates of deposits investments   1,545       20   5.21 %
Investment Securities:          
Taxable (total less municipals)   904,451       5,470   2.42 %
Tax-exempt (Municipals)   280,215       2,450   3.50 %
Loans (net of unearned income)   5,524,185       77,924   5.67 %
           
Total interest earning assets   6,884,855       88,288   5.16 %
           
NONEARNING ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks   102,922          
Premises and equipment   101,530          
Other nonearning assets   624,205          
Allowance for loan losses   (69,059 )        
           
Total assets $ 7,644,453          
           
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits $ 3,036,837     $ 16,612   2.20 %
Savings deposits   707,849       178   0.10 %
Time deposits   1,028,045       9,306   3.64 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,772,731       26,096   2.20 %
Repurchase agreements   264,587       2,056   3.13 %
FHLB advances   258,554       2,314   3.60 %
Federal funds purchased   -       -   0.00 %
Subordinated debt   106,791       1,194   4.50 %
Jr. subordinated debentures   24,084       542   9.05 %
Other debt   -       -   0.00 %
Total borrowings   654,016       6,106   3.75 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,426,747       32,202   2.39 %
           
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits   1,367,798     Average cost of funds 1.91 %
Other liabilities   59,056          
Stockholders' equity   790,852          
           
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 7,644,453          
           
Net Interest Earnings / Spread     $ 56,086   2.77 %
           
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds         0.48 %
           
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets       3.25 %
           


                     
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
                     
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
                     
Net interest income as reported   $ 55,470     $ 57,462     $ 50,443     $ 42,367     $ 43,191  
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)     56,086       58,255       51,212       43,109       43,947  
Average earning assets     6,884,855       6,948,309       6,593,781       6,049,626       6,052,264  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.25 %     3.33 %     3.06 %     2.84 %     2.94 %
                     
                     
Common stockholder's equity   $ 797,952     $ 793,204     $ 737,948     $ 660,687     $ 661,865  
Goodwill and intangibles, net     260,699       264,231       267,793       178,615       168,373  
Common shares outstanding     23,889       23,827       23,830       20,528       20,520  
Tangible Book Value per common share   $ 22.49     $ 22.20     $ 19.73     $ 23.48     $ 24.05  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI)     (147,667 )     (136,427 )     (178,903 )     (151,566 )     (137,901 )
Adjusted tangible book value per common share   $ 28.67     $ 27.93     $ 27.24     $ 30.87     $ 30.77  
                     


                     
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                     
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,
      2024       2023       2023       2023       2023  
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation                    
Net Income - GAAP   $ 20,503     $ 18,071     $ 15,117     $ 16,567     $ 19,180  
Adjustments (post-tax): (1)                    
Acquisition ACL on non-PCD assets in provision expense     -       -       2,985       -       -  
Nonrecurring severance expense     -       -       -       -       416  
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales     -       (36 )     (2,677 )     -       -  
Integration and acquisition expenses     1,804       4,385       1,653       589       135  
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP)   $ 1,804     $ 4,348     $ 1,962     $ 589     $ 551  
                     
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP   $ 22,307     $ 22,419     $ 17,079     $ 17,156     $ 19,731  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)   $ 0.93     $ 0.94     $ 0.77     $ 0.83     $ 0.96  
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP     1.17 %     1.16 %     0.94 %     1.03 %     1.18 %
Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP     11.28 %     12.11 %     9.82 %     10.42 %     11.92 %
                     
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                    
Noninterest expense - GAAP   $ 53,362     $ 57,025     $ 47,096     $ 40,042     $ 41,577  
Other real estate owned property income (expense)     21       (800 )     (902 )     (27 )     (133 )
Amortization of intangibles     (3,497 )     (3,560 )     (2,568 )     (1,477 )     (1,522 )
Nonrecurring severance expense     -       -       -       -       (527 )
Integration and acquisition expenses     (2,283 )     (5,550 )     (2,093 )     (745 )     (171 )
  Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   $ 47,603     $ 47,115     $ 41,533     $ 37,793     $ 39,224  
                     
Net interest income -GAAP   $ 55,470     $ 57,462     $ 50,443     $ 42,367     $ 43,192  
Effect of tax-exempt income (1)     616       793       769       742       755  
  Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP)   $ 56,086     $ 58,255     $ 51,212     $ 43,109     $ 43,947  
                     
Noninterest income - GAAP   $ 24,478     $ 21,768     $ 23,053     $ 19,486     $ 22,479  
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales     0       (46 )     (3,389 )     6       46  
  Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)   $ 24,478     $ 21,722     $ 19,664     $ 19,492     $ 22,525  
                     
  Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 80,564     $ 79,977     $ 70,876     $ 62,601     $ 66,472  
                     
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)     59.09 %     58.91 %     58.60 %     60.37 %     59.01 %
                     
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.          

Primary Logo

You just read:

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more