JAKKS Pacific Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Preferred Share Retirement Completed
SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
First Quarter 2024
- Net sales were $90.1 million, a year-over-year decrease of $17.4 million or 16%, driven by a lack of new film releases vs. prior year
- Gross margin of 23.4%, down 580 basis points vs. Q1 2023, led by higher inventory obsolescence expense, and retailer markdowns
- Gross profit of $21.1 million, down $10.4 million compared to $31.4 million in Q1 2023
- Operating loss of $21.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $4.4 million in Q1 2023
- Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $11.3 million (or $1.09 per diluted share), compared to an adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.0 million (or $0.40 per diluted share) in Q1 2023
- Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $(17.2) million vs. $(1.1) million in Q1 2023
Management Commentary
“The beginning of the year at JAKKS is always our smallest shipping quarter and is focused on taking stock of the just concluded holiday season, solidifying our full-year plans and development work towards longer-term opportunities,” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific, “and the quarter just concluded was very active on all three of those fronts. For the past two years we have had the added benefit of a robust film slate layering on top of our strong core business. Last year, we were shipping products to support what proved to be two of the year’s largest grossing films, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Little Mermaid. Without that new news in Spring 2024, from a shipping and retail sales perspective, we experienced lower levels of both as anticipated. We also continued to see weakening demand for products from a Q4 2023 film release. We supported our retail partners in funding markdowns to move that stock as well as addressing cancelled reorders for which we had built inventory. Unfortunately, these types of situations happen in our business, and we have found it is best to address them head-on and move on focusing on the fall season where the majority of the business is done. We are very excited about what is ahead – inclusive of our supporting two of the bigger film releases planned for Q4 of this year, the traction we are getting on some new 2025 initiatives as well as our relentless efforts to expand our international network.”
“Separately, we took the opportunity to retire our Preferred Shares at a negotiated discount to the contractual valuation. These shares were the last balance sheet artifact from our 2019 restructuring. For the first time in many years, there are no lenders or other parties restricting the common stockholders’ claim over the entire enterprise and its financial results. We consider this a fantastic starting point as we move forward with no competing interests to the goal of maximizing long-term shareholder value.”
First Quarter 2023 Results
Net sales for the first quarter of 2024 were $90.1 million, down 16% versus $107.5 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were down 15% globally and sales of Costumes were down 25% compared to last year.
Balance Sheet Highlights
The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $35.5 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $38.3 million at the same time last year, and to $72.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
Total debt was zero, compared to $29.4 million as of March 31, 2023. Total debt included the amount outstanding under the Company's term loan, net of unamortized discounts and issuance costs.
Inventory was $46.3 million, compared to $64.0 million in total inventory as of March 31, 2023, and $52.6 million as of December 31, 2023.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS which are non-GAAP metrics that exclude distinct items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the information may allow investors to better evaluate ongoing business performance and certain components of the Company’s results. In addition, the Company believes that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s ability to make period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s operating results. This information should be considered in addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for the GAAP results. The Company has reconciled the non-GAAP financial information included in this release to the nearest GAAP measures. See the attached “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information”. “Total liquidity” is calculated as cash and cash equivalents, plus availability under the Company’s $67.5 million revolving credit facility.
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2023
|(In thousands)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|35,290
|$
|38,103
|$
|72,350
|Restricted cash
|202
|198
|204
|Accounts receivable, net
|79,875
|85,171
|123,797
|Inventory
|46,341
|63,988
|52,647
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|19,087
|12,849
|6,374
|Total current assets
|180,795
|200,309
|255,372
|Property and equipment
|138,066
|130,668
|135,956
|Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|122,694
|114,499
|121,357
|Property and equipment, net
|15,372
|16,169
|14,599
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|22,965
|17,634
|23,592
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|68,142
|57,804
|68,143
|Goodwill
|34,997
|35,083
|35,083
|Intangibles and other assets, net
|2,063
|2,387
|2,162
|Total assets
|$
|324,334
|$
|329,386
|$
|398,951
|Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|31,683
|$
|27,714
|$
|42,177
|Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)
|8,689
|8,024
|12,259
|Accrued expenses
|36,994
|27,006
|45,102
|Reserve for sales returns and allowances
|27,859
|41,064
|38,531
|Income taxes payable
|-
|6,241
|3,785
|Short term operating lease liabilities
|8,237
|10,009
|7,380
|Short term debt, net
|-
|2,475
|-
|Total current liabilities
|113,462
|122,533
|149,234
|Long term operating lease liabilities
|15,961
|8,095
|16,666
|Accrued expenses - long term
|3,183
|-
|3,746
|Debt, non-current portion, net
|-
|26,969
|-
|Preferred stock derivative liability
|-
|21,771
|29,947
|Income taxes payable
|3,295
|2,941
|3,245
|Total liabilities
|135,901
|182,309
|202,838
|Preferred stock accrued dividends
|-
|4,857
|5,992
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $.001 par value
|11
|10
|10
|Additional paid-in capital
|292,231
|275,695
|278,642
|Accumulated deficit
|(88,117
|)
|(117,331
|)
|(73,612
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(16,192
|)
|(17,150
|)
|(15,627
|)
|Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity
|187,933
|141,224
|189,413
|Non-controlling interests
|500
|996
|708
|Total stockholders' equity
|188,433
|142,220
|190,121
|Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity
|$
|324,334
|$
|329,386
|$
|398,951
|Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)
|March 31,
|Key Balance Sheet Data:
|2024
|2023
|Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)
|81
|71
|Inventory turnover (DSI)
|61
|76
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Condensed Cash Flow Data:
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows used in operating activities
|$
|(7,938
|)
|$
|(4,116
|)
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|(3,634
|)
|(3,472
|)
|Cash flows used in financing activities and other
|(25,490
|)
|(39,601
|)
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|(37,062
|)
|$
|(47,189
|)
|Capital expenditures
|$
|(2,228
|)
|$
|(3,490
|)
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Δ (%)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Net sales
|$
|90,076
|$
|107,484
|(16)%
|Less: Cost of sales
|Cost of goods
|53,821
|58,304
|(8
|)
|Royalty expense
|13,776
|16,654
|(17
|)
|Amortization of tools and molds
|1,427
|1,089
|31
|Cost of sales
|69,024
|76,047
|(9
|)
|Gross profit
|21,052
|31,437
|(33
|)
|Direct selling expenses
|8,097
|7,741
|5
|General and administrative expenses
|34,192
|27,994
|22
|Depreciation and amortization
|87
|102
|(15
|)
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|42,376
|35,837
|18
|Loss from operations
|(21,324
|)
|(4,400
|)
|385
|Other income (expense):
|Other income (expense), net
|138
|438
|(68
|)
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
|-
|147
|nm
|Interest income
|376
|117
|221
|Interest expense
|(143
|)
|(3,003
|)
|(95
|)
|Loss before benefit from income taxes
|(20,953
|)
|(6,701
|)
|213
|Benefit from income taxes
|(6,728
|)
|(1,383
|)
|386
|Net loss
|(14,225
|)
|(5,318
|)
|167
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|280
|(5
|)
|nm
|Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
|$
|(14,505
|)
|$
|(5,313
|)
|173
|%
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(13,175
|)
|$
|(5,680
|)
|132
|%
|Loss per share - basic & diluted
|$
|(1.27
|)
|$
|(0.58
|)
|Shares used in loss per share - basic & diluted
|10,354
|9,871
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Δ bps
|Fav/(Unfav)
|Net sales
|100.0%
|100.0%
|-
|Less: Cost of sales
|Cost of goods
|59.7
|54.3
|(540
|)
|Royalty expense
|15.3
|15.5
|20
|Amortization of tools and molds
|1.6
|1.0
|(60
|)
|Cost of sales
|76.6
|70.8
|(580
|)
|Gross profit
|23.4
|29.2
|(580
|)
|Direct selling expenses
|9.0
|7.2
|(180
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|38.0
|26.0
|(1,200
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|47.1
|33.3
|(1,380
|)
|Loss from operations
|(23.7
|)
|(4.1
|)
|(1,960
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Other income (expense), net
|0.2
|0.4
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
|-
|0.1
|Interest income
|0.4
|0.1
|Interest expense
|(0.2
|)
|(2.8
|)
|Loss before benefit from income taxes
|(23.3
|)
|(6.3
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|(7.5
|)
|(1.3
|)
|Net loss
|(15.8
|)
|(5.0
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|0.3
|-
|Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
|(16.1)%
|(5.0)%
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|(14.6)%
|(5.3)%
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:
This press release and accompanying schedules provide certain information regarding Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance. We believe that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures enhances an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis.
Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Δ ($)
|(In thousands)
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Net loss
|$
|(14,225
|)
|$
|(5,318
|)
|$
|(8,907
|)
|Interest expense
|143
|3,003
|(2,860
|)
|Interest income
|(376
|)
|(117
|)
|(259
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|(6,728
|)
|(1,383
|)
|(5,345
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,514
|1,191
|323
|EBITDA
|(19,672
|)
|(2,624
|)
|(17,048
|)
|Adjustments:
|Other (income) expense, net
|(138
|)
|(438
|)
|300
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|2,575
|2,089
|486
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
|-
|(147
|)
|147
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(17,235
|)
|$
|(1,120
|)
|$
|(16,115
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %
|(19.1
|)%
|(1.0
|)%
|-1810 bps
|Trailing Twelve Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Δ ($)
|(In thousands)
|TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|TTM net income
|$
|29,206
|$
|89,674
|$
|(60,468
|)
|Interest expense
|3,591
|11,984
|(8,393
|)
|Interest income
|(1,603
|)
|(241
|)
|(1,362
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|1,488
|(42,808
|)
|44,296
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,659
|9,957
|702
|TTM EBITDA
|43,341
|68,566
|(25,225
|)
|Adjustments:
|Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)
|276
|-
|276
|Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)
|289
|-
|289
|Other (income) expense, net
|(263
|)
|(1,149
|)
|886
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|8,513
|6,301
|2,212
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
|8,176
|(156
|)
|8,332
|Employee Retention Credit/gov't employment support
|-
|(249
|)
|249
|Molds and tooling capitalization
|(1,751
|)
|-
|(1,751
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|1,023
|-
|1,023
|TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|59,604
|$
|73,313
|$
|(13,709
|)
|TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %
|8.6
|%
|9.4
|%
|-80 bps
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2024
|2023
|Δ ($)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(13,175
|)
|$
|(5,680
|)
|$
|(7,495
|)
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|2,575
|2,089
|486
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
|-
|(147
|)
|147
|2021 BSP Term Loan prepayment penalty
|-
|150
|(150
|)
|Tax impact of additional charges
|(657
|)
|(368
|)
|(289
|)
|Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(11,257
|)
|$
|(3,956
|)
|$
|(7,301
|)
|Adjusted loss per share - basic & diluted
|$
|(1.09
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|$
|(0.69
|)
|Shares used in adjusted loss per share - basic & diluted
|10,354
|9,871
|483
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q1
|Divisions
|2024
|2023
|2022
|% Change 2024 v 2023
|% Change 2023 v 2022
|Toys/Consumer Products
|$
|82,910
|$
|97,893
|$
|111,123
|-15.3
|%
|-11.9
|%
|Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up
|40,574
|47,843
|62,006
|-15.2
|%
|-22.8
|%
|Action Play & Collectibles
|33,008
|37,846
|31,698
|-12.8
|%
|19.4
|%
|Outdoor/Seasonal Toys
|9,328
|12,204
|17,419
|-23.6
|%
|-29.9
|%
|Costumes
|$
|7,166
|$
|9,591
|$
|9,758
|-25.3
|%
|-1.7
|%
|Total
|$
|90,076
|$
|107,484
|$
|120,881
|-16.2
|%
|-11.1
|%
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q1
|Regions
|2024
|2023
|2022
|% Change 2024 v 2023
|% Change 2023 v 2022
|United States
|$
|70,430
|$
|80,443
|$
|97,050
|-12.4
|%
|-17.1
|%
|Europe
|5,735
|10,162
|13,389
|-43.6
|%
|-24.1
|%
|Latin America
|7,996
|9,204
|2,385
|-13.1
|%
|285.9
|%
|Canada
|3,370
|4,054
|3,379
|-16.9
|%
|20.0
|%
|Asia
|965
|1,380
|2,076
|-30.1
|%
|-33.5
|%
|Australia & New Zealand
|1,346
|1,608
|1,491
|-16.3
|%
|7.8
|%
|Middle East & Africa
|234
|633
|1,111
|-63.0
|%
|-43.0
|%
|Total
|$
|90,076
|$
|107,484
|$
|120,881
|-16.2
|%
|-11.1
|%
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q1
|Regions
|2024
|2023
|2022
|% Change 2024 v 2023
|% Change 2023 v 2022
|North America
|$
|73,800
|$
|84,497
|$
|100,429
|-12.7
|%
|-15.9
|%
|International
|16,276
|22,987
|20,452
|-29.2
|%
|12.4
|%
|Total
|$
|90,076
|$
|107,484
|$
|120,881
|-16.2
|%
|-11.1
|%