Brookline Bancorp Announces First Quarter Results

Net Income of $14.7 million, EPS of $0.16

Quarterly Dividend of $0.135

BOSTON, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $14.7 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $22.9 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, and net income of $7.6 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.

Paul Perrault, Chairman and CEO, commented on the Company’s first quarter earnings, “Our Company, along with the rest of the banking industry, continues to face margin pressure. As we look ahead to the second quarter we are optimistic about the overall economic outlook in our markets. We remain active in our communities and our dedicated team of bankers continues to provide our customers with the exceptional service they have come to appreciate.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets at March 31, 2024 were $11.5 billion, representing an increase of $160.5 million from $11.4 billion at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $20.2 million from March 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, total loans and leases were $9.7 billion, representing an increase of $13.5 million from December 31, 2023, and an increase of $408.1 million from March 31, 2023.

Total investment securities at March 31, 2024 decreased $50.8 million to $865.8 million from $916.6 million at December 31, 2023, and decreased $201.2 million from $1.1 billion at March 31, 2023. Total cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2024 increased $168.9 million to $301.9 million from $133.0 million at December 31, 2023, and decreased $184.4 million from $486.3 million at March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, total investment securities and total cash and cash equivalents represented 10.1 percent of total assets compared to 9.2 percent and 13.5 percent as of December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Total deposits at March 31, 2024 increased $170.5 million to $8.7 billion from $8.5 billion at December 31, 2023, consisting of an $80.8 million increase in customer deposits and an $89.8 million increase in brokered deposits, and increased $262.2 million from $8.5 billion at March 31, 2023, driven by growth in customer deposits.

Total borrowed funds at March 31, 2024 decreased $14.8 million to $1.4 billion from December 31, 2023, and decreased $268.2 million from $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023.

The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 10.35 percent at March 31, 2024, compared to 10.53 percent at December 31, 2023, and 10.11 percent at March 31, 2023. The ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 8.25 percent at March 31, 2024, as compared to 8.39 percent at December 31, 2023, and 7.94 percent at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) decreased $0.03 from $10.50 at December 31, 2023 to $10.47 at March 31, 2024, and increased $0.39 from $10.08 at March 31, 2023.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income decreased $2.0 million to $81.6 million during the first quarter of 2024 from $83.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin decreased 9 basis points to 3.06 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024 from 3.15 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily driven by higher funding costs.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Total non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 decreased $1.7 million to $6.3 million from $8.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline of $1.1 million in other non-interest income which was primarily driven by the mark to market on interest rate swaps on participated loans of $0.8 million, a $0.4 million decline in gain on sales of loans and leases, and a $0.3 million decline in loan derivative income, net, partially offset by an increase of $0.3 million in loan fees.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $7.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $3.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase in provision was largely driven by an increase in expected losses in the Company’s equipment finance businesses.

Total net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 were $8.8 million compared to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The $8.8 million in net charge-offs were largely driven by $4.7 million in commercial loans, the majority of which was previously specifically reserved for, and $3.5 million in equipment financing. The equipment financing charge-offs were largely small dollar specialty vehicle charge-offs. The ratio of net loan and lease charge-offs to average loans and leases on an annualized basis increased to 36 basis points for the first quarter of 2024 from 30 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The allowance for loan and lease losses represented 1.24 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.22 percent at December 31, 2023, and 1.31 percent at March 31, 2023.

ASSET QUALITY

The ratio of nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases was 0.42 percent at March 31, 2024, a decrease from 0.45 percent at December 31, 2023. Total nonaccrual loans and leases decreased $3.0 million to $40.7 million at March 31, 2024 from $43.6 million at December 31, 2023. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.37 percent at March 31, 2024, a decrease from 0.40 percent at December 31, 2023. Total nonperforming assets decreased $2.8 million to $42.5 million at March 31, 2024 from $45.3 million at December 31, 2023.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 increased $1.8 million to $61.0 million from $59.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $1.2 million in compensation and employee benefits expense, $0.8 million in advertising and marketing expense, $0.6 million in occupancy expense, and $0.5 million in professional services expense, partially offset by decreases of $0.9 million in other non-interest expense, $0.3 million in amortization of identified intangible assets expense, and $0.2 million in equipment and data processing expense.

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

The effective tax rate was 24.7 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to 19.9 percent for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 12.8 percent for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

RETURNS ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY

The annualized return on average assets decreased to 0.51 percent during the first quarter 2024 from 0.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The annualized return on average stockholders' equity decreased to 4.88 percent during the first quarter of 2024 from 7.82 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The annualized return on average tangible stockholders’ equity decreased to 6.26 percent for the first quarter of 2024 from 10.12 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023.

DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.135 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The dividend will be paid on May 24, 2024 to stockholders of record on May 10, 2024.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will conduct a conference call/webcast at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, April 25, 2024 to discuss the results for the quarter, business highlights and outlook. A copy of the Earnings Presentation is available on the Company’s website, www.brooklinebancorp.com. To listen to the call and view the Company’s Earnings Presentation, please join the call via https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/249109629. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may dial 833-470-1428 (United States) or 404-975-4839 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp, Inc. conference call (Access Code 923783). A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call on the Company’s website under “Investor Relations” or by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States) or 929-458-6194 (internationally) and entering the passcode: 815015.

ABOUT BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with $11.5 billion in assets and branch locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, and PCSB Bank (the "banks"). The Company provides commercial and retail banking services, cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England and the Lower Hudson Valley of New York State. More information about Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and its banks can be found at the following websites: www.brooklinebank.com, www.bankri.com and www.pcsb.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters, including statements regarding the Company’s business, credit quality, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations. Forward-looking statements may differ, possibly materially, from what is included in this press release due to factors and future developments that are uncertain and beyond the scope of the Company’s control. These include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about liquidity) on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Company operates; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in consumer behavior due to changing political, business and economic conditions, or legislative or regulatory initiatives; changes in the value of securities and other assets in the Company’s investment portfolio; increases in loan and lease default and charge-off rates; the adequacy of allowances for loan and lease losses; decreases in deposit levels that necessitate increases in borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions and adverse economic developments; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; and changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among others, the risks outlined in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) as set forth by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in its Accounting Standards Codification and through the rules and interpretive releases of the SEC under the authority of federal securities laws. Certain amounts previously reported have been reclassified to conform to the current period's presentation.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating earnings after tax, operating earnings per common share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average tangible assets, operating return on average stockholders' equity, operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity, tangible book value per common share, tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible assets (annualized) and return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized). These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of ongoing business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. A detailed reconciliation table of the Company's GAAP to the non-GAAP measures is attached.

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Contact:   Carl M. Carlson
Brookline Bancorp, Inc.
Co-President and Chief Financial and Strategy Officer
(617) 425-5331
carl.carlson@brkl.com


BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
 
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023
 September 30,
2023 		June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023
  (Dollars In Thousands Except per Share Data)
Earnings Data:                              
Net interest income $ 81,588   $ 83,555   $ 84,070   $ 86,037   $ 86,049  
Provision for credit losses on loans   7,423     3,851     2,947     5,726     25,344  
Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments   (44 )   (76 )   84     133     198  
Non-interest income   6,284     8,027     5,508     5,462     12,937  
Non-interest expense   61,014     59,244     57,679     57,825     64,776  
Income before provision for income taxes   19,479     28,563     28,868     27,815     8,668  
Net income   14,665     22,888     22,701     21,850     7,560  
                               
Performance Ratios:                              
Net interest margin (1)   3.06 %   3.15 %   3.18 %   3.26 %   3.36 %
Interest-rate spread (1)   2.21 %   2.39 %   2.45 %   2.51 %   2.66 %
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.51 %   0.81 %   0.81 %   0.78 %   0.27 %
Return on average tangible assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)   0.53 %   0.83 %   0.83 %   0.79 %   0.28 %
Return on average stockholders' equity (annualized)   4.88 %   7.82 %   7.78 %   7.44 %   2.61 %
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)   6.26 %   10.12 %   10.09 %   9.67 %   3.43 %
Efficiency ratio (2)   69.44 %   64.69 %   64.39 %   63.20 %   65.44 %
                               
Per Common Share Data:                              
Net income — Basic $ 0.16   $ 0.26   $ 0.26   $ 0.25   $ 0.09  
Net income — Diluted   0.16     0.26     0.26     0.25     0.09  
Cash dividends declared   0.135     0.135     0.135     0.135     0.135  
Book value per share (end of period)   13.43     13.48     13.03     13.11     13.14  
Tangible book value per share (end of period) (non-GAAP)   10.47     10.50     10.02     10.07     10.08  
Stock price (end of period)   9.96     10.91     9.11     8.74     10.50  
                               
Balance Sheet:                              
Total assets $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256   $ 11,180,555   $ 11,206,078   $ 11,522,485  
Total loans and leases   9,655,086     9,641,589     9,380,782     9,340,799     9,246,965  
Total deposits   8,718,653     8,548,125     8,566,013     8,517,013     8,456,462  
Total stockholders’ equity   1,194,231     1,198,644     1,157,871     1,162,308     1,165,066  
                               
Asset Quality:                              
Nonperforming assets $ 42,489   $ 45,324   $ 51,540   $ 46,925   $ 28,962  
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.37 %   0.40 %   0.46 %   0.42 %   0.25 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 120,124   $ 117,522   $ 119,081   $ 125,817   $ 120,865  
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   1.24 %   1.22 %   1.27 %   1.35 %   1.31 %
Net loan and lease charge-offs $ 8,781   $ 7,141   $ 10,974   $ 1,097   $ 451  
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.36 %   0.30 %   0.47 %   0.05 %   0.02 %
                               
Capital Ratios:                              
Stockholders’ equity to total assets   10.35 %   10.53 %   10.36 %   10.37 %   10.11 %
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)   8.25 %   8.39 %   8.16 %   8.16 %   7.94 %
                               
(1) Calculated on a fully tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income plus non-interest income.
                               



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
           
  March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023 		June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023
ASSETS (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Cash and due from banks $ 45,708   $ 34,514   $ 33,506   $ 44,323   $ 30,782  
Short-term investments   256,178     98,513     127,495     180,109     455,538  
Total cash and cash equivalents   301,886     133,027     161,001     224,432     486,320  
Investment securities available-for-sale   865,798     916,601     880,412     910,210     1,067,032  
Total investment securities   865,798     916,601     880,412     910,210     1,067,032  
Allowance for investment security losses   (398 )   (441 )   (517 )   (433 )   (301 )
Net investment securities   865,400     916,160     879,895     909,777     1,066,731  
Loans and leases held-for-sale   6,717                  
Loans and leases:          
Commercial real estate loans   5,755,239     5,764,529     5,669,768     5,670,771     5,610,414  
Commercial loans and leases   2,416,904     2,399,668     2,241,375     2,193,027     2,147,149  
Consumer loans   1,482,943     1,477,392     1,469,639     1,477,001     1,489,402  
Total loans and leases   9,655,086     9,641,589     9,380,782     9,340,799     9,246,965  
Allowance for loan and lease losses   (120,124 )   (117,522 )   (119,081 )   (125,817 )   (120,865 )
Net loans and leases   9,534,962     9,524,067     9,261,701     9,214,982     9,126,100  
Restricted equity securities   74,709     77,595     65,460     71,421     86,230  
Premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation   89,707     89,853     90,476     90,685     87,799  
Right-of-use asset operating leases   33,133     30,863     31,619     31,774     30,067  
Deferred tax asset   60,484     56,952     74,491     77,704     75,028  
Goodwill   241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   22,499     24,207     26,172     28,126     30,080  
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets   1,817     1,694     299     602     508  
Other assets   310,195     286,616     348,219     315,353     292,400  
Total assets $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256   $ 11,180,555   $ 11,206,078   $ 11,522,485  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Demand checking accounts $ 1,629,371   $ 1,678,406   $ 1,745,137   $ 1,843,516   $ 1,899,370  
NOW accounts   654,748     661,863     647,476     699,119     757,411  
Savings accounts   1,727,893     1,669,018     1,625,804     1,464,054     1,268,375  
Money market accounts   2,065,569     2,082,810     2,161,359     2,166,570     2,185,971  
Certificate of deposit accounts   1,670,147     1,574,855     1,491,844     1,410,905     1,362,970  
Brokered deposit accounts   970,925     881,173     894,393     932,849     982,365  
Total deposits   8,718,653     8,548,125     8,566,013     8,517,013     8,456,462  
Borrowed funds:          
Advances from the FHLB   1,150,153     1,223,226     899,304     1,043,381     1,458,457  
Subordinated debentures and notes   84,223     84,188     84,152     84,116     84,080  
Other borrowed funds   127,505     69,256     151,612     98,773     87,565  
Total borrowed funds   1,361,881     1,376,670     1,135,068     1,226,270     1,630,102  
Operating lease liabilities   34,235     31,998     32,807     33,021     31,373  
Mortgagors’ escrow accounts   16,245     17,239     12,578     17,207     17,080  
Reserve for unfunded credits   15,807     19,767     21,497     22,789     23,112  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   201,679     189,813     254,721     227,470     199,290  
Total liabilities   10,348,500     10,183,612     10,022,684     10,043,770     10,357,419  
Stockholders' equity:          
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, 96,998,075 shares issued, and 96,998,075 shares issued, respectively   970     970     970     970     970  
Additional paid-in capital   903,726     902,659     901,376     905,084     904,174  
Retained earnings   441,285     438,722     427,937     417,328     407,528  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   (60,841 )   (52,798 )   (81,541 )   (66,156 )   (52,688 )
Treasury stock, at cost;          
7,354,399, 7,354,399, 7,350,981, 7,734,891, and 7,734,891 shares, respectively   (90,909 )   (90,909 )   (90,871 )   (94,918 )   (94,918 )
Total stockholders' equity   1,194,231     1,198,644     1,157,871     1,162,308     1,165,066  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256   $ 11,180,555   $ 11,206,078   $ 11,522,485  
           



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023		 June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023
  (In Thousands Except Share Data)
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans and leases $ 145,265   $ 142,948   $ 136,561   $ 132,299   $ 121,931  
Debt securities   6,878     6,945     6,799     8,034     7,870  
Restricted equity securities   1,492     1,333     1,310     1,673     1,255  
Short-term investments   1,824     1,093     2,390     3,351     1,495  
Total interest and dividend income   155,459     152,319     147,060     145,357     132,551  
Interest expense:          
Deposits   56,884     54,034     49,116     43,147     29,368  
Borrowed funds   16,987     14,730     13,874     16,173     17,134  
Total interest expense   73,871     68,764     62,990     59,320     46,502  
Net interest income   81,588     83,555     84,070     86,037     86,049  
Provision for credit losses on loans   7,423     3,851     2,947     5,726     25,344  
Provision (credit) for credit losses on investments   (44 )   (76 )   84     133     198  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   74,209     79,780     81,039     80,178     60,507  
Non-interest income:          
Deposit fees   2,897     3,064     3,024     2,866     2,657  
Loan fees   789     515     639     491     391  
Loan level derivative income, net   437     778     376     363     2,373  
Gain on investment securities, net               3     1,701  
Gain on sales of loans and leases held-for-sale       410     225     308     1,638  
Other   2,161     3,260     1,244     1,431     4,177  
Total non-interest income   6,284     8,027     5,508     5,462     12,937  
Non-interest expense:          
Compensation and employee benefits   36,629     35,401     33,491     33,438     36,565  
Occupancy   5,769     5,127     4,983     4,870     5,223  
Equipment and data processing   7,031     7,245     6,766     6,531     6,462  
Professional services   1,900     1,442     2,368     1,986     1,430  
FDIC insurance   1,884     1,839     2,152     2,609     1,244  
Advertising and marketing   1,574     758     1,174     1,382     1,410  
Amortization of identified intangible assets   1,708     1,965     1,955     1,954     1,966  
Merger and acquisition expense               1,002     6,409  
Other   4,519     5,467     4,790     4,053     4,067  
Total non-interest expense   61,014     59,244     57,679     57,825     64,776  
Income before provision for income taxes   19,479     28,563     28,868     27,815     8,668  
Provision for income taxes   4,814     5,675     6,167     5,965     1,108  
Net income $ 14,665   $ 22,888   $ 22,701   $ 21,850   $ 7,560  
Earnings per common share:          
Basic $ 0.16   $ 0.26   $ 0.26   $ 0.25   $ 0.09  
Diluted $ 0.16   $ 0.26   $ 0.26   $ 0.25   $ 0.09  
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:        
Basic   88,894,577     88,867,159     88,795,270     88,665,135     86,563,641  
Diluted   89,181,508     89,035,505     88,971,210     88,926,543     86,837,806  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.135   $ 0.135   $ 0.135   $ 0.135   $ 0.135  
           



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Asset Quality Analysis (Unaudited)
 
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30, 2023 June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023
  (Dollars in Thousands)
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:          
Loans and leases accounted for on a nonaccrual basis:          
Commercial real estate mortgage $ 18,394   $ 19,608   $ 23,263   $ 8,737   $ 4,589  
Multi-family mortgage           1,318          
Construction           2,316     3,828     3,883  
Total commercial real estate loans   18,394     19,608     26,897     12,565     8,472  
           
Commercial   3,096     3,886     5,406     16,023     5,495  
Equipment financing   13,668     14,984     13,974     12,809     9,908  
Condominium association                   51  
Total commercial loans and leases   16,764     18,870     19,380     28,832     15,454  
           
Residential mortgage   4,563     4,292     4,249     4,343     3,449  
Home equity   950     860     713     583     1,079  
Other consumer   1         2          
Total consumer loans   5,514     5,152     4,964     4,926     4,528  
           
Total nonaccrual loans and leases   40,672     43,630     51,241     46,323     28,454  
           
Other real estate owned   780     780              
Other repossessed assets   1,037     914     299     602     508  
Total nonperforming assets $ 42,489   $ 45,324   $ 51,540   $ 46,925   $ 28,962  
           
Loans and leases past due greater than 90 days and still accruing $ 363   $ 228   $ 1,175   $ 490   $ 726  
           
Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases   0.42 %   0.45 %   0.55 %   0.50 %   0.31 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets   0.37 %   0.40 %   0.46 %   0.42 %   0.25 %
           
PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES:      
Allowance for loan and lease losses at beginning of period $ 117,522   $ 119,081   $ 125,817   $ 120,865   $ 98,482  
Charge-offs   (5,390 )   (7,722 )   (10,978 )   (1,690 )   (845 )
Recoveries   309     581     4     593     394  
Net charge-offs   (5,081 )   (7,141 )   (10,974 )   (1,097 )   (451 )
Provision for loan and lease losses excluding unfunded commitments *   7,683     5,582     4,238     6,049     22,834  
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 120,124   $ 117,522   $ 119,081   $ 125,817   $ 120,865  
           
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans and leases   1.24 %   1.22 %   1.27 %   1.35 %   1.31 %
           
NET CHARGE-OFFS:          
Commercial real estate loans $ 606   $ 1,087   $ (3 ) $ (6 ) $ (6 )
Commercial loans and leases **   8,179     6,061     10,958     1,108     457  
Consumer loans   (4 )   (7 )   19     (5 )    
Total net charge-offs $ 8,781   $ 7,141   $ 10,974   $ 1,097   $ 451  
           
Net loan and lease charge-offs as a percentage of average loans and leases (annualized)   0.36 %   0.30 %   0.47 %   0.05 %   0.02 %
           
*Provision for loan and lease losses does not include (credit) provision of $(0.3 million), $(1.7 million), $(1.3 million), $(0.3 million), and $2.5 million for credit losses on unfunded commitments during the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.          
** The balance at March 31, 2024 includes a $3.7 million charge-off on a letter of credit which impacted the provision.          
           



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Yields / Costs (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023
  Average
Balance		 Interest (1) Average
Yield/ Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest (1) Average
Yield/ Cost		 Average
Balance		 Interest (1) Average
Yield/ Cost
  (Dollars in Thousands)
Assets:                                              
Interest-earning assets:                                              
Investments:                                              
Debt securities (2) $ 893,228   $ 6,927 3.10 %   $ 876,350   $ 6,986 3.19 %   $ 1,029,068   $ 7,974 3.10 %
Restricted equity securities (2)   76,335     1,493 7.82 %     67,567     1,334 7.90 %     76,911     1,255 6.53 %
Short-term investments   130,768     1,824 5.58 %     85,790     1,093 5.09 %     147,654     1,495 4.05 %
Total investments   1,100,331     10,244 3.72 %     1,029,707     9,413 3.66 %     1,253,633     10,724 3.42 %
Loans and Leases:                                              
Commercial real estate loans (3)   5,761,735     81,049 5.56 %     5,727,930     81,653 5.58 %     5,579,977     67,667 4.85 %
Commercial loans (3)   1,026,467     17,507 6.75 %     969,603     16,296 6.58 %     892,522     14,017 6.28 %
Equipment financing (3)   1,374,426     26,895 7.83 %     1,347,589     25,211 7.48 %     1,226,717     21,213 6.92 %
Consumer loans (3)   1,482,819     19,978 5.40 %     1,475,580     19,888 5.37 %     1,452,072     19,070 5.28 %
Total loans and leases   9,645,447     145,429 6.03 %     9,520,702     143,048 6.01 %     9,151,288     121,967 5.33 %
Total interest-earning assets   10,745,778     155,673 5.79 %     10,550,409     152,461 5.78 %     10,404,921     132,691 5.10 %
Non-interest-earning assets   671,407               721,532               726,166          
Total assets $ 11,417,185             $ 11,271,941             $ 11,131,087          
                                               
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:                                              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Deposits:                                              
NOW accounts $ 671,914     1,261 0.75 %   $ 657,134     1,146 0.69 %   $ 810,333     901 0.45 %
Savings accounts   1,694,220     11,352 2.69 %     1,658,144     10,684 2.56 %     1,160,003     2,514 0.88 %
Money market accounts   2,076,303     15,954 3.09 %     2,140,225     16,239 3.01 %     2,366,235     12,140 2.08 %
Certificates of deposit   1,624,118     16,672 4.13 %     1,530,772     14,517 3.76 %     1,346,761     7,456 2.25 %
Brokered deposit accounts   896,784     11,645 5.22 %     880,604     11,448 5.16 %     534,527     6,357 4.82 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   6,963,339     56,884 3.29 %     6,866,879     54,034 3.12 %     6,217,859     29,368 1.92 %
Borrowings                                              
Advances from the FHLB   1,164,534     14,633 4.97 %     965,846     11,943 4.84 %     1,264,523     14,531 4.60 %
Subordinated debentures and notes   84,206     1,377 6.54 %     84,170     1,381 6.56 %     84,062     1,354 6.44 %
Other borrowed funds   93,060     977 4.22 %     136,566     1,406 4.09 %     158,499     1,249 3.20 %
Total borrowings   1,341,800     16,987 5.01 %     1,186,582     14,730 4.86 %     1,507,084     17,134 4.55 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   8,305,139     73,871 3.58 %     8,053,461     68,764 3.39 %     7,724,943     46,502 2.44 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                              
Demand checking accounts   1,631,472               1,723,849               1,930,162          
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   278,670               323,855               316,347          
Total liabilities   10,215,281               10,101,165               9,971,452          
Stockholders’ equity   1,201,904               1,170,776               1,159,635          
Total liabilities and equity $ 11,417,185             $ 11,271,941             $ 11,131,087          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) /Interest-rate spread (4)         81,802 2.21 %           83,697 2.39 %           86,189 2.66 %
Less adjustment of tax-exempt income         214               142               140    
Net interest income       $ 81,588             $ 83,555             $ 86,049    
Net interest margin (5)           3.06 %             3.15 %             3.36 %
                                               
(1) Tax-exempt income on debt securities, equity securities and revenue bonds included in commercial real estate loans is included on a tax-equivalent basis.
(2) Average balances include unrealized gains (losses) on investment securities. Dividend payments may not be consistent and average yield on equity securities may vary from month to month.
(3) Loans on nonaccrual status are included in the average balances.
(4) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Net interest margin represents net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) divided by average interest-earning assets on an actual/actual basis.
                   



BROOKLINE BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
 
      Three Months Ended
March 31,
        2024 2023
Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information   (Dollars in Thousands Except Share Data)
         
Reported Pretax Income     $ 19,479   $ 8,668  
Less:          
Security gains           1,701  
Add:          
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision           16,744  
Merger and acquisition expense           6,409  
Operating Pretax Income       $ 19,479   $ 30,120  
Effective tax rate         24.7 %   22.7 %
Provision for income taxes         4,814     6,837  
Operating earnings after tax     $ 14,665   $ 23,283  
           
Operating earnings per common share:          
Basic       $ 0.16   $ 0.27  
Diluted       $ 0.16   $ 0.27  
           
Weighted average common shares outstanding during the period:        
Basic         88,894,577     86,563,641  
Diluted         89,181,508     86,837,806  
           
           
Return on average assets *       0.51 %   0.27 %
Less:          
Security gains (after-tax) *       %   0.05 %
Add:          
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *       %   0.47 %
Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *       %   0.18 %
Operating return on average assets *       0.51 %   0.87 %
           
           
Return on average tangible assets *       0.53 %   0.28 %
Less:          
Security gains (after-tax) *       %   0.05 %
Add:          
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *       %   0.48 %
Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *       %   0.18 %
Operating return on average tangible assets *       0.53 %   0.89 %
           
           
Return on average stockholders' equity *       4.88 %   2.61 %
Less:          
Security gains (after-tax) *       %   0.45 %
Add:          
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *       %   4.46 %
Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *       %   1.71 %
Operating return on average stockholders' equity *       4.88 %   8.33 %
           
           
Return on average tangible stockholders' equity *       6.26 %   3.43 %
Less:          
Security gains (after-tax) *       %   0.60 %
Add:          
Day 1 PCSB CECL provision (after-tax) *       %   5.87 %
Merger and acquisition expense (after-tax) *       %   2.25 %
Operating return on average tangible stockholders' equity *       6.26 %   10.95 %
           
* Ratios at and for the three months ended are annualized.        
           
  At and for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024 		December 31,
2023 		September 30,
2023 		June 30,
2023 		March 31,
2023
  (Dollars in Thousands)
           
Net income, as reported $ 14,665   $ 22,888   $ 22,701   $ 21,850   $ 7,560  
           
Average total assets $ 11,417,185   $ 11,271,941   $ 11,180,635   $ 11,272,672   $ 11,131,087  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   264,536     266,225     268,199     270,147     278,135  
Average tangible assets $ 11,152,649   $ 11,005,716   $ 10,912,436   $ 11,002,525   $ 10,852,952  
           
Return on average tangible assets (annualized)   0.53 %   0.83 %   0.83 %   0.79 %   0.28 %
           
Average total stockholders’ equity $ 1,201,904   $ 1,170,776   $ 1,167,727   $ 1,174,167   $ 1,159,635  
Less: Average goodwill and average identified intangible assets, net   264,536     266,225     268,199     270,147     278,135  
Average tangible stockholders’ equity $ 937,368   $ 904,551   $ 899,528   $ 904,020   $ 881,500  
           
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (annualized)   6.26 %   10.12 %   10.09 %   9.67 %   3.43 %
           
Total stockholders’ equity $ 1,194,231   $ 1,198,644   $ 1,157,871   $ 1,162,308   $ 1,165,066  
Less:          
Goodwill   241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net   22,499     24,207     26,172     28,126     30,080  
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 930,510   $ 933,215   $ 890,477   $ 892,960   $ 893,764  
           
Total assets $ 11,542,731   $ 11,382,256   $ 11,180,555   $ 11,206,078   $ 11,522,485  
Less:          
Goodwill   241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222     241,222  
Identified intangible assets, net   22,499     24,207     26,172     28,126     30,080  
Tangible assets $ 11,279,010   $ 11,116,827   $ 10,913,161   $ 10,936,730   $ 11,251,183  
           
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets   8.25 %   8.39 %   8.16 %   8.16 %   7.94 %
           
Tangible stockholders' equity $ 930,510   $ 933,215   $ 890,477   $ 892,960   $ 893,764  
           
Number of common shares issued   96,998,075     96,998,075     96,998,075     96,998,075     96,998,075  
Less:          
Treasury shares   7,354,399     7,354,399     7,350,981     7,734,891     7,734,891  
Unvested restricted shares   749,099     749,099     780,859     598,049     598,049  
Number of common shares outstanding   88,894,577     88,894,577     88,866,235     88,665,135     88,665,135  
           
Tangible book value per common share $ 10.47   $ 10.50   $ 10.02   $ 10.07   $ 10.08  
                               

