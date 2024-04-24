Plexus Announces Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

NEENAH, WI, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal second quarter ended March 30, 2024, and guidance for our fiscal third quarter ending June 29, 2024.



Reports fiscal second quarter 2024 revenue of $967 million, GAAP operating margin of 3.0% and GAAP diluted EPS of $0.58, including $0.25 of stock-based compensation expense and $0.36 of restructuring and other charges, net

Reports fiscal second quarter 2024 non-GAAP operating margin of 4.2% and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.94, including $0.25 of stock-based compensation expense

Initiates fiscal third quarter 2024 revenue guidance of $960 million to $1.00 billion with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.80 to $0.95, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense and $0.21 of restructuring charges. Fiscal third quarter 2024 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $1.22 to $1.37 excludes both stock-based compensation expense and restructuring charges.



Three Months Ended Mar 30, 2024 Mar 30, 2024 Jun 29, 2024 Q2F24 Results Q2F24 Guidance Q3F24 Guidance (1) Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in millions) $967 $930 to $970 $960 to $1,000 Operating margin (2) 3.0 % 3.0% to 3.4% 3.9% to 4.3% Diluted EPS (3) $0.58 $0.48 to $0.63 $0.80 to $0.95 Summary Non-GAAP Items (4) Adjusted operating margin (5) 4.2 % 4.0% to 4.4% Adjusted EPS (6) $0.94 $0.80 to $0.95 Adjusted operating margin, prospectively (7) 5.2% to 5.6% Adjusted EPS, prospectively (8) $1.22 to $1.37 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 9.9 % Economic return 1.7 % (1) Historically, Plexus has included stock-based compensation expense in adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS. Beginning in the fiscal third quarter, Plexus will issue guidance and present adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS excluding stock-based compensation expense. Refer to the Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Table 3 for a reconciliation between the historic presentation and prospective presentation.

(2) Includes restructuring and other charges, net, of 120 bps for Q2F24 results, 100 bps for Q2F24 guidance and 70 bps for Q3F24 guidance. Includes stock-based compensation expense of 73 bps for Q2F24 results, 72 bps for Q2F24 guidance and 60 bps for Q3F24 guidance.

(3) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.25 for Q2F24 results, $0.25 for Q2F24 guidance and $0.21 for Q3F24 guidance. Includes, net of tax, restructuring and other charges, net, of $0.36 for Q2F24 results, $0.32 for Q2F24 guidance and $0.21 for Q3F24 guidance.

(4) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

(5) Excludes restructuring and other charges, net, of 120 bps for Q2F24 results and 100 bps for Q2F24 guidance. Excludes stock-based compensation expense of 73 bps for Q2F24 results and 72 bps for Q2F24 guidance.

(6) Q2F24 results excludes, net of tax, $0.36 per share related to restructuring and other charges, net, but includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.25. Q2F24 guidance excludes $0.32 per share related to restructuring and other charges, net, but includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.25.

(7) Excludes 70 bps for restructuring charges and 60 bps related to stock-based compensation expense.

(8) Excludes $0.21 per share related to restructuring charges and $0.21 per share related to stock-based compensation expense.



Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Information

Won 32 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $255 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production.

Purchased $17.6 million of our shares at an average price of $94.39 per share under our repurchase programs, leaving $38.1 million available under our current $50.0 million authorization.

Todd Kelsey, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Plexus delivered fiscal second quarter revenue of $967 million and non-GAAP EPS of $0.94, each of which met the top end of our guidance. Non-GAAP operating margin of 4.2% met our expectation entering the quarter. In addition, we generated free cash flow of $65 million, a particularly strong result.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, “For the fiscal second quarter, our team won 32 new manufacturing programs worth $255 million in annualized revenue. Capitalizing on the value created by our differentiated service offering and superior execution, our go-to-market organization is winning significant new outsourcing opportunities and capturing market share in support of sustaining our industry-leading revenue growth.”

Mr. Kelsey commented, “We are guiding fiscal third quarter revenue of $960 million to $1.00 billion, non-GAAP operating margin of 5.2% to 5.6% and non-GAAP EPS of $1.22 to $1.37. We believe our revenue growth is in the early stages of inflecting higher, benefiting from robust demand within our Aerospace and Defense market sector, gradually recovering semiconductor capital equipment demand and new program ramps that are mitigating inventory correction headwinds in our Healthcare/Lifesciences and Industrial market sectors. For the fiscal third quarter, our non-GAAP operating margin excludes approximately $6.5 million of restructuring charges associated with realigning manufacturing capabilities to best support long-term customer needs and also excludes approximately $6.2 million of stock-based compensation expense.”

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commented, “The $65 million of free cash flow generated during the fiscal second quarter significantly exceeded our net income and our expectations. Continued progress on our working capital initiatives contributed to this strong performance, resulting in fiscal second quarter cash cycle of 91 days, 10 days favorable to our expectations and sequentially lower by four days. Aided by the improvements in our cash cycle, return on invested capital for the fiscal second quarter was 9.9%, or 170 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital. We have generated $33 million of free cash flow through the first six months of fiscal 2024 and, with further progress expected on our working capital initiatives, we now anticipate delivering approximately $100 million of free cash flow in fiscal 2024. Finally, we repurchased $17.6 million of our shares during the fiscal second quarter. We expect to execute the remaining $38.1 million of our current authorization during the second half of fiscal 2024, creating additional shareholder value.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “We continue to anticipate a strong finish to fiscal 2024 with expansion in revenue and non-GAAP operating margin each quarter as well as robust free cash flow generation, positioning us for further momentum into fiscal 2025. Supporting this outlook is the previously highlighted strength in certain market sectors and subsectors, new program ramps, improving utilization of our engineering team and the benefits from recent restructuring actions.”





Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended (in thousands, except EPS) Mar 30, 2024 Dec 30, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Revenue $ 966,900 $ 982,607 $ 1,070,823 Gross profit 88,063 88,140 102,993 Operating income 29,470 45,158 56,942 Net income 16,239 29,215 40,844 Diluted EPS $ 0.58 $ 1.04 $ 1.45 Gross margin 9.1 % 9.0 % 9.6 % Operating margin 3.0 % 4.6 % 5.3 % ROIC (1) 9.9 % 10.3 % 13.8 % Economic return (1) 1.7 % 2.1 % 4.8 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 48% of revenue during both the first and second quarter of fiscal 2024. This is down three percentage points from the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Mar 30, 2024 Dec 30, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Americas $ 322 $ 334 $ 408 Asia-Pacific 521 552 587 Europe, Middle East and Africa 155 122 102 Elimination of inter-segment sales (31 ) (25 ) (26 ) Total Revenue $ 967 $ 983 $ 1,071





Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Mar 30, 2024 Dec 30, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Healthcare/Life Sciences $ 379 39 % $ 381 39 % $ 488 46 % Industrial 418 43 % 435 44 % 439 41 % Aerospace/Defense 170 18 % 167 17 % 144 13 % Total Revenue $ 967 $ 983 $ 1,071

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision-making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For additional information on non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 was 9.9%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a three-quarter period for the second fiscal quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Our weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2024 is 8.2%. ROIC for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 less our weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 1.7%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended March 30, 2024, cash flows provided by operations were $87.8 million and capital expenditures were $22.9 million, which resulted in free cash flow of $64.9 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Mar 30, 2024 Dec 30, 2023 Apr 1, 2023 Days in Accounts Receivable 61 61 56 Days in Contract Assets 12 12 11 Days in Inventory 158 161 156 Days in Accounts Payable (65) (66) (69) Days in Advanced Payments (1) (75) (73) (72) Annualized Cash Cycle (2) 91 95 82 (1) Includes a reclassification in the presentation of advanced payments from customers reflected in prior period amounts. As of April 1, 2023, the impact of this reclassification was an increase in the Company's days in advanced payments and a reduction in annualized cash cycle by 22 days.

(2) Plexus calculates cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in advanced payments.



PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Mar 30, Apr 1, Mar 30, Apr 1, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 966,900 $ 1,070,823 $ 1,949,507 $ 2,164,748 Cost of sales 878,837 967,830 1,773,304 1,960,556 Gross profit 88,063 102,993 176,203 204,192 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 47,555 46,051 90,537 89,909 Restructuring and other charges, net 11,038 — 11,038 — Operating income 29,470 56,942 74,628 114,283 Other income (expense): Interest expense (8,293 ) (8,287 ) (15,910 ) (15,181 ) Interest income 817 759 1,625 1,693 Miscellaneous, net (3,027 ) (1,612 ) (6,529 ) (3,556 ) Income before income taxes 18,967 47,802 53,814 97,239 Income tax expense 2,728 6,958 8,360 14,205 Net income $ 16,239 $ 40,844 $ 45,454 $ 83,034 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 1.48 $ 1.65 $ 3.00 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 1.45 $ 1.62 $ 2.94 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 27,542 27,661 27,513 27,650 Diluted 27,929 28,184 27,982 28,273





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Mar 30, Sep 30, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 265,053 $ 256,233 Restricted cash 41 421 Accounts receivable 645,523 661,542 Contract assets 131,174 142,297 Inventories 1,518,729 1,562,037 Prepaid expenses and other 70,531 49,693 Total current assets 2,631,051 2,672,223 Property, plant and equipment, net 493,803 492,036 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,106 69,363 Deferred income taxes 62,665 62,590 Other assets 26,032 24,960 Total non-current assets 645,606 648,949 Total assets $ 3,276,657 $ 3,321,172 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 245,964 $ 240,205 Accounts payable 627,427 646,610 Advanced payments from customers 716,172 760,351 Accrued salaries and wages 72,880 94,099 Other accrued liabilities 74,392 71,402 Total current liabilities 1,736,835 1,812,667 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 192,025 190,853 Accrued income taxes payable 17,198 31,382 Long-term operating lease liabilities 33,915 38,552 Deferred income taxes 4,429 4,350 Other liabilities 32,493 28,986 Total non-current liabilities 280,060 294,123 Total liabilities 2,016,895 2,106,790 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock 545 543 Additional paid-in-capital 663,130 661,270 Common stock held in treasury (1,151,997 ) (1,134,429 ) Retained earnings 1,756,782 1,711,328 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,698 ) (24,330 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,259,762 1,214,382 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,276,657 $ 3,321,172





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Mar 30, Dec 30, Apr 1, Mar 30, Apr 1, 2024 2023 2023 2024 2023 Operating income, as reported $ 29,470 $ 45,158 $ 56,942 $ 74,628 $ 114,283 Operating margin, as reported 3.0 % 4.6 % 5.3 % 3.8 % 5.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring costs (1) 13,288 — — 13,288 — Other non-recurring income (2) (2,250 ) — — (2,250 ) — Non-GAAP operating income $ 40,508 $ 45,158 $ 56,942 $ 85,666 $ 114,283 Non-GAAP operating margin 4.2 % 4.6 % 5.3 % 4.4 % 5.3 % Net income, as reported $ 16,239 $ 29,215 $ 40,844 $ 45,454 $ 83,034 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring costs, net of tax (1) 11,893 — — 11,893 — Other non-recurring income, net of tax (2) (2,014 ) — — (2,014 ) — Adjusted net income $ 26,118 $ 29,215 $ 40,844 $ 55,333 $ 83,034 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.58 $ 1.04 $ 1.45 $ 1.62 $ 2.94 Non-GAAP per share adjustments: Restructuring costs, net of tax (1) 0.43 — — 0.43 — Other non-recurring income, net of tax (2) (0.07 ) — — (0.07 ) — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.94 $ 1.04 $ 1.45 $ 1.98 $ 2.94 (1) During the three and six months ended March 30, 2024, restructuring and impairment charges of $13.3 million, or $11.9 million net of taxes, were incurred for employee severance costs associated with a reduction in the Company's workforce as well as closure costs associated with a site in the Company's EMEA region. (2) During the three and six months ended March 30, 2024, insurance proceeds of $2.3 million, or $2.0 million net of taxes, were received related to an arbitration decision associated with a contractual matter that occurred in the Company's EMEA region in fiscal 2023.





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2 (in thousands) (unaudited) ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Six Months Ended Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Mar 30, Dec 30, Apr 1, 2024 2023 2023 Operating income, as reported $ 74,628 $ 45,158 $ 114,283 Restructuring and other charges, net + 11,038 + — + — Adjusted operating income $ 85,666 $ 45,158 $ 114,283 x 2 x 4 x 2 Adjusted annualized operating income $ 171,332 $ 180,632 $ 228,566 Adjusted effective tax rate x 15 % x 16 % x 15 % Tax impact 25,700 28,901 34,285 Adjusted operating income (tax-effected) $ 145,632 $ 151,731 $ 194,281 Average invested capital ÷ $ 1,478,062 ÷ $ 1,479,647 ÷ $ 1,406,359 ROIC 9.9 % 10.3 % 13.8 % Weighted average cost of capital - 8.2 % - 8.2 % - 9.0 % Economic return 1.7 % 2.1 % 4.8 %





Average Invested Capital Calculations Mar 30, Dec 30, Sep 30, Jul 1, Apr 1, Dec 31, Oct 1, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 Equity $ 1,259,762 $ 1,266,755 $ 1,214,382 $ 1,184,362 $ 1,182,382 $ 1,150,259 $ 1,095,731 Plus: Debt and finance lease obligations - current 245,964 251,119 240,205 304,781 294,011 329,076 273,971 Operating lease obligations - current (1) 8,281 9,172 8,363 8,772 8,358 8,878 7,948 Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term 192,025 192,118 190,853 187,468 188,730 187,272 187,776 Operating lease obligations - long-term 33,915 35,989 38,552 40,515 31,257 32,149 33,628 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (265,053 ) (231,982 ) (256,233 ) (252,965 ) (269,664 ) (247,880 ) (274,805 ) $ 1,474,894 $ 1,523,171 $ 1,436,122 $ 1,472,933 $ 1,435,074 $ 1,459,754 $ 1,324,249





(1) Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.



