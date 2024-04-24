Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2024
RUSTON, La., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $22.6 million, or $0.73 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net income of $13.4 million, or $0.43 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision (“adjusted PTPP”)(1) earnings was $31.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $26.7 million for the linked quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) was $0.73 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $0.60 for the linked quarter.
“As I think about the current cycle we are in as an industry, I’m pleased with our results for the first quarter of 2024,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “Our continued organic growth on the deposit and loan side reflects our strategy and focus on building long-term relationships with our clients and in our communities.”
(1) Adjusted PTPP earnings and adjusted diluted earnings per common share are non-GAAP financial measures, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures.
Financial Highlights
- Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.90 billion at March 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $239.1 million, or 3.1%, compared to December 31, 2023. LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“MW LOC”), were $7.50 billion at March 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $168.1 million, or 2.3%, compared to December 31, 2023.
- Total deposits were $8.51 billion at March 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $254.3 million, or 3.1%, compared to December 31, 2023. Deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were $7.91 billion reflecting an increase of $102.2 million, or 1.3%, compared to December 31, 2023.
- Net income was $22.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $9.2 million, or 68.6%, compared to the linked quarter.
- Noninterest income was $17.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $9.1 million, or 110.5%, compared to the linked quarter. Excluding the MSR gain on sale, MSR impairment and loss on sale of available for sale securities, the noninterest income increased $2.7 million, or 18.4%, compared to the linked quarter.
- Total debt, (Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances and other borrowings plus subordinated debt) was $173.8 million at March 31, 2024, and represented a decrease of $104.0 million, or 37.4%, compared to the linked quarter, which is the lowest level reported since June 30, 2018.
- During the current quarter we sold substantially all of our mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”) recognizing a gain on the sale of $410,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
- At March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, Company level common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.97%, and 11.83%, respectively, the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.66% and 10.50%, respectively, and the total capital ratio was 14.98% and 15.02%, respectively. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.33% at March 31, 2024, compared to 9.31% at December 31, 2023.
(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its comparable GAAP measure.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $73.3 million, an increase of $334,000, or 0.5%, compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to a $3.2 million increase in total interest income which was primarily driven by higher average loan balances during the current quarter, compared to the linked quarter. The increase was partially offset by a $2.9 million increase in total interest expense, $1.5 million of which was due to increase in interest rates, and $1.4 million of which was due to higher average interest-bearing balances.
Increases in average LHFI principal balances drove interest income higher by $3.3 million during the current quarter compared to the linked quarter, primarily driven by growth in commercial and industrial, construction/land/land development and MW LOCs. Higher average savings and interest-bearing transaction account balances and higher interest rates contributed increases of $2.0 million and $1.3 million, respectively, to deposits interest expense compared to the linked quarter. The average savings and interest-bearing transaction account balances increased $224.5 million to $5.01 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from $4.78 billion for the linked quarter, primarily due to increases of $127.4 million and $93.8 million in average money market deposit and interest-bearing demand deposit balances, respectively. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased to 3.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 3.71% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the Federal Funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including the loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On March 17, 2022, the Federal Reserve began an aggressive campaign to combat inflation with its first target rate range increase to 0.25% to 0.50%. Subsequently, it increased the target range six more times during 2022 and four more times during 2023, by 525 basis points, with the most recent and current Federal Funds target rate range being set on July 26, 2023, at 5.25% to 5.50%. In March 2024, the Federal Reserve left the current fed funds rate unchanged at a 23-year high for a fifth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. As we navigate through stabilizing rate conditions, our strategic focus continues to align with offering attractive returns to our depositors while closely monitoring economic indicators and Federal Funds rate projections for informed decision-making.
Since the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we have faced challenges with margin compression. The quarter ended December 31, 2023, was the first quarter that the yield on interest-earnings assets increased by more than the rate on interest-bearing liabilities when compared to its prior quarter. And during the current quarter, the NIM-FTE remained stable, reflecting our continued effective management of interest income and expense amidst a challenging interest rate landscape. The yield earned on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was 5.99%, an increase of 13 and 68 basis points compared to the linked quarter and the prior year same quarter, respectively. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was 3.88%, representing a 13 and a 111 basis point increase compared to the linked quarter and the prior year same quarter, respectively. The NIM-FTE held steady at 3.19% for both the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, and represented a 25 basis point decrease compared to the prior year same quarter. There was no impact to the NIM-FTE as a result of accretion income due to the BT Holdings, Inc. (“BTH”) merger for the current and linked quarter, and an eight basis points increase from the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Credit Quality
The table below includes key credit quality information:
|At and For the Three Months Ended
|Change
|% Change
|(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|
March 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|
March 31,
2023
|
Linked
Quarter
|
Linked
Quarter
|Past due LHFI
|$
|32,835
|$
|26,043
|$
|11,498
|$
|6,792
|26.1
|%
|Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”)
|98,375
|96,868
|92,008
|1,507
|1.6
|Classified loans
|84,217
|80,545
|86,170
|3,672
|4.6
|Total nonperforming LHFI
|40,439
|30,115
|17,078
|10,324
|34.3
|Provision for credit losses
|3,012
|2,735
|6,197
|277
|10.1
|Net charge-offs
|2,582
|1,891
|1,311
|691
|36.5
|Credit quality ratios(1):
|ALCL to nonperforming LHFI
|243.27
|%
|321.66
|%
|538.75
|%
|-7839 bp
|N/A
|ALCL to total LHFI
|1.25
|1.26
|1.25
|-1 bp
|N/A
|ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(2)
|1.30
|1.31
|1.30
|-1 bp
|N/A
|Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI
|0.51
|0.39
|0.23
|12 bp
|N/A
|Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)
|0.13
|0.10
|0.07
|3 bp
|N/A
___________________________
(1) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.
(2) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.
We recorded a credit loss provision of $3.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $2.7 million in the linked quarter. The increase is primarily due to loan growth combined with a $827,000 release in reserve for the securities provision that occurred during the linked quarter, partially offset by a $1.0 million release in reserve for off-balance sheet commitments during the current quarter as a result of lower unfunded loan commitment balances.
The ALCL to nonperforming LHFI decreased to 243.3% at March 31, 2024, compared to 321.7% at December 31, 2023, and the provision for loan credit losses increased to $4.1 million for the current quarter compared to $3.6 million for the linked quarter. Quarterly net charge-offs increased to $2.6 million from $1.9 million for the linked quarter, primarily due to a $4.0 million charge-off, partially offset by a $1.9 million recovery, on two different individual commercial and industrial loan relationships during the current quarter.
Nonperforming LHFI increased $10.3 million for the quarter, and nonperforming LHFI to LHFI increased over the past quarter to 0.51% compared to 0.39% for the linked quarter. Classified loans increased $3.7 million, reflecting 1.07% as a percentage of total LHFI, up two basis points from the prior quarter and down ten basis points from the linked quarter. The $10.3 million increase in non-performing loans was primarily driven by 12 loan relationships being placed on non-accrual during the quarter, seven contributing to the $4.7 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, and five contributing to the $3.7 million increase in commercial real estate loans.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $17.3 million, an increase of $9.1 million, or 110.5%, from the linked quarter. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily driven by decrease of $4.2 million in loss on the sale of securities, and increases of $3.1 million and $2.3 million in mortgage banking revenue and insurance commission and fee income, respectively.
The reduction in loss from sale of securities was primarily from the linked quarter’s sale of $78.9 million in book value of available for sale investment securities, which resulted in a loss of $4.6 million, compared to the current quarter’s $403,000 loss on the sale of $21.3 million on book value of available for sale securities.
The increase in mortgage banking revenue was primarily due to a $1.8 million impairment of our MSR assets recorded during the linked quarter. During December 2023 and January 2024, the Company solicited non-binding indications of interest with respect to the proposed sale of substantially all of the Company’s MSR asset and recognized an impairment of $1.8 million in December 2023. The Company subsequently sold its MSR asset during the current quarter and recorded a partially offsetting $410,000 gain on the sale. There were no MSR assets recognized or recorded during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and the carrying value of the MSR is zero at March 31, 2024.
The increase in insurance commission and fee income was primarily driven by an increase in annual contingency fee income recognized in the first quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $58.7 million, a decrease of $2.2 million, or 3.6% from the linked quarter. The decrease was attributed to a broad range of small reductions across various expense categories that were not individually significant.
Financial Condition
Loans
- Total LHFI at March 31, 2024, were $7.90 billion, an increase of $239.1 million, or 3.1%, from $7.66 billion at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $524.2 million, or 7.1%, compared to March 31, 2023.
- The increase was primarily due to growth in construction/land/land development and commercial and industrial loans of $98.4 million and $94.7 million, respectively, compared to the linked quarter.
- MW LOC totaled $401.0 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $71.0 million, or 21.5%, compared to the linked quarter and an increase of $63.5 million, or 18.8%, compared to March 31, 2023.
Securities
- Total securities at March 31, 2024, were $1.21 billion, a decrease of $62.7 million, or 4.9%, compared to the linked quarter and a decrease of $399.6 million, or 24.8%, compared to March 31, 2023.
- The decrease was primarily due to sales, maturities and calls, as well as normal principal payments. Securities with a book value of $21.3 million were sold during the current quarter and the Company realized a net loss of $403,000.
- Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with the available for sale (“AFS”) portfolio, was $124.9 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $3.9 million, or 3.2%, from the linked quarter.
- The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.34 years as of March 31, 2024, compared to 4.28 years as of December 31, 2023.
Deposits
- Total deposits at March 31, 2024, were $8.51 billion, an increase of $254.3 million, or 3.1%, compared to the linked quarter, and represented an increase of $331.2 million, or 4.1%, from March 31, 2023.
- The increase in the current quarter compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to increases of $152.1 million, $114.6 million and $62.8 million in brokered time deposits, money market deposits and time deposits, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $58.9 million in interest-bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits continued to be impacted by the rising interest rate environment, as we saw a continuation of the declining trend in noninterest-bearing deposit balances that began in the fourth quarter of 2022, although at a slower pace than prior periods.
- At March 31, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 22.2%, compared to 23.3% and 27.5% at December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.
Borrowings
- FHLB advances and other borrowings at March 31, 2024, were $13.2 million, a decrease of $70.4 million, or 84.3%, compared to the linked quarter and represented a decrease of $862.3 million from March 31, 2023.
- During the three months ended March 31, 2024, we elected to redeem $33.6 million of subordinated promissory notes assumed in conjunction with the BTH merger, primarily due to their declining Tier 2 capital contribution.
- Total debt (representing FHLB advances and other borrowings plus subordinated debt) was $173.8 million at March 31, 2024, and represented a decrease of $104.0 million, or 37.4%, compared to the linked quarter, which is the lowest level reported since June 30, 2018.
Stockholders’ Equity
- Stockholders’ equity was $1.08 billion at March 31, 2024, an increase of $15.9 million, or 1.5%, compared to $1.06 billion at December 31, 2023, and an increase of $86.3 million, or 8.7%, compared to March 31, 2023.
- The increase in stockholders’ equity from the linked quarter is primarily due to net income of $22.6 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $4.7 million during the current quarter.
About Origin
Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized, relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently has over 60 locations from Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas and Houston, across North Louisiana and into Mississippi. Locations in South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle are planned for 2024. For more information, visit www.origin.bank.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: adjusted net income, adjusted PTPP earnings, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted NIM-FTE, adjusted ROAA, adjusted PTPP ROAA, adjusted ROAE, adjusted PTPP ROAE, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, ROATCE, adjusted ROATCE and adjusted efficiency ratio.
Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
|Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|Selected Quarterly Financial Data
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2023
|
March 31,
2023
|Income statement and share amounts
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Net interest income
|$
|73,323
|$
|72,989
|$
|74,130
|$
|75,291
|$
|77,147
|Provision for credit losses
|3,012
|2,735
|3,515
|4,306
|6,197
|Noninterest income
|17,255
|8,196
|18,119
|15,636
|16,384
|Noninterest expense
|58,707
|60,906
|58,663
|58,887
|56,760
|Income before income tax expense
|28,859
|17,544
|30,071
|27,734
|30,574
|Income tax expense
|6,227
|4,119
|5,758
|5,974
|6,272
|Net income
|$
|22,632
|$
|13,425
|$
|24,313
|$
|21,760
|$
|24,302
|Adjusted net income(1)
|$
|22,626
|$
|18,461
|$
|22,004
|$
|21,388
|$
|24,188
|Adjusted PTPP earnings(1)
|31,864
|26,654
|30,663
|31,569
|36,627
|Basic earnings per common share
|0.73
|0.43
|0.79
|0.71
|0.79
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.73
|0.43
|0.79
|0.70
|0.79
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)
|0.73
|0.60
|0.71
|0.69
|0.78
|Dividends declared per common share
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
|30,981,333
|30,898,941
|30,856,649
|30,791,397
|30,742,902
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
|31,078,910
|30,995,354
|30,943,860
|30,872,834
|30,882,156
|Balance sheet data
|Total LHFI
|$
|7,900,027
|$
|7,660,944
|$
|7,568,063
|$
|7,622,689
|$
|7,375,823
|Total assets
|9,892,379
|9,722,584
|9,733,303
|10,165,163
|10,358,516
|Total deposits
|8,505,464
|8,251,125
|8,374,488
|8,490,043
|8,174,310
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,078,853
|1,062,905
|998,945
|997,859
|992,587
|Performance metrics and capital ratios
|Yield on LHFI
|6.58
|%
|6.46
|%
|6.35
|%
|6.18
|%
|6.03
|%
|Yield on interest-earnings assets
|5.99
|5.86
|5.69
|5.50
|5.31
|Cost of interest-bearing deposits
|3.85
|3.71
|3.47
|3.05
|2.49
|Cost of total deposits
|2.99
|2.84
|2.61
|2.26
|1.75
|NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE")
|3.19
|3.19
|3.14
|3.16
|3.44
|Adjusted NIM-FTE(2)
|3.19
|3.19
|3.14
|3.14
|3.36
|Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA")
|0.92
|0.55
|0.96
|0.86
|1.01
|Adjusted ROAA (annualized)(1)
|0.92
|0.75
|0.87
|0.84
|1.00
|Adjusted PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1)
|1.30
|1.08
|1.21
|1.24
|1.52
|Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE")
|8.57
|5.26
|9.52
|8.76
|10.10
|Adjusted ROAE (annualized)(1)
|8.56
|7.23
|8.62
|8.61
|10.05
|Adjusted PTPP ROAE (annualized)(1)
|12.06
|10.44
|12.01
|12.70
|15.22
|Book value per common share(3)
|$
|34.79
|$
|34.30
|$
|32.32
|$
|32.33
|$
|32.25
|Tangible book value per common share(1)(3)
|29.24
|28.68
|26.78
|26.71
|26.53
|Adjusted tangible book value per common share(1)
|33.27
|32.59
|32.37
|31.66
|31.03
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")(1)
|10.24
|%
|6.36
|%
|11.48
|%
|10.62
|%
|12.34
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("adjusted ROATCE")(1)
|10.23
|8.74
|10.39
|10.44
|12.29
|Efficiency ratio(4)
|64.81
|75.02
|63.59
|64.76
|60.69
|Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)
|64.90
|66.43
|62.71
|61.17
|58.64
|Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(5)
|11.97
|%
|11.83
|%
|11.46
|%
|11.01
|%
|11.08
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(5)
|12.15
|12.01
|11.64
|11.19
|11.27
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets(5)
|14.98
|15.02
|14.61
|14.11
|14.30
|Tier 1 leverage ratio(5)
|10.66
|10.50
|10.00
|9.65
|9.79
__________________________
(1) Adjusted net income, adjusted PTPP earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per common share, adjusted ROAA, adjusted PTPP ROAA, adjusted ROAE, adjusted PTPP ROAE, tangible book value per common share, adjusted tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, adjusted ROATCE and adjusted efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.
(2) Adjusted NIM-FTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by removing the $2,000, $48,000, and $38,000 net purchase accounting amortization for the quarters ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively, and the $530,000 and $1.7 million net purchase accounting accretion from the net interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.
(3) An increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss experienced primarily during the first three quarters of 2023, negatively impacted total stockholders' equity, tangible common equity, book value and tangible book value per common share primarily due to the movement of the short end of the yield curve and its impact on our investment portfolio.
(4) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.
(5) March 31, 2024, ratios are estimated and calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board.
|Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2023
|
March 31,
2023
|Interest and dividend income
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|127,186
|$
|123,673
|$
|121,204
|$
|115,442
|$
|106,496
|Investment securities-taxable
|6,849
|7,024
|8,194
|8,303
|8,161
|Investment securities-nontaxable
|910
|1,124
|1,281
|1,283
|1,410
|Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions
|3,756
|3,664
|4,772
|7,286
|4,074
|Total interest and dividend income
|138,701
|135,485
|135,451
|132,314
|120,141
|Interest expense
|Interest-bearing deposits
|62,842
|59,771
|55,599
|46,530
|34,557
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|518
|220
|3,207
|7,951
|5,880
|Subordinated indebtedness
|2,018
|2,505
|2,515
|2,542
|2,557
|Total interest expense
|65,378
|62,496
|61,321
|57,023
|42,994
|Net interest income
|73,323
|72,989
|74,130
|75,291
|77,147
|Provision for credit losses
|3,012
|2,735
|3,515
|4,306
|6,197
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|70,311
|70,254
|70,615
|70,985
|70,950
|Noninterest income
|Insurance commission and fee income
|7,725
|5,446
|6,443
|6,185
|7,011
|Service charges and fees
|4,688
|4,889
|4,621
|4,722
|4,571
|Other fee income
|2,247
|2,118
|2,006
|1,990
|1,974
|Mortgage banking revenue (loss)
|2,398
|(719
|)
|892
|1,402
|1,781
|Swap fee income
|57
|196
|366
|331
|384
|(Loss) gain on sales of securities, net
|(403
|)
|(4,606
|)
|(7,173
|)
|—
|144
|Change in fair value of equity investments
|—
|—
|10,096
|—
|—
|Other income
|543
|872
|868
|1,006
|519
|Total noninterest income
|17,255
|8,196
|18,119
|15,636
|16,384
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|35,818
|35,931
|34,624
|34,533
|33,731
|Occupancy and equipment, net
|6,645
|6,912
|6,790
|6,578
|6,503
|Data processing
|3,145
|3,062
|2,775
|2,837
|2,916
|Office and operations
|2,502
|2,947
|2,868
|2,716
|2,303
|Intangible asset amortization
|2,137
|2,259
|2,264
|2,552
|2,553
|Regulatory assessments
|1,734
|1,860
|1,913
|1,732
|951
|Advertising and marketing
|1,444
|1,690
|1,371
|1,469
|1,456
|Professional services
|1,231
|1,440
|1,409
|1,557
|1,525
|Loan-related expenses
|905
|1,094
|1,220
|1,256
|1,465
|Electronic banking
|1,239
|1,103
|1,384
|1,216
|1,009
|Franchise tax expense
|477
|942
|520
|897
|975
|Other expenses
|1,430
|1,666
|1,525
|1,544
|1,373
|Total noninterest expense
|58,707
|60,906
|58,663
|58,887
|56,760
|Income before income tax expense
|28,859
|17,544
|30,071
|27,734
|30,574
|Income tax expense
|6,227
|4,119
|5,758
|5,974
|6,272
|Net income
|$
|22,632
|$
|13,425
|$
|24,313
|$
|21,760
|$
|24,302
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.79
|Diluted earnings per common share
|0.73
|0.43
|0.79
|0.70
|0.79
|Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
March 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2023
|
March 31,
2023
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|98,147
|$
|127,278
|$
|141,705
|$
|127,576
|$
|117,309
|Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|193,365
|153,163
|163,573
|338,414
|707,802
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|291,512
|280,441
|305,278
|465,990
|825,111
|Securities:
|AFS
|1,190,922
|1,253,631
|1,290,839
|1,535,702
|1,591,334
|Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
|11,651
|11,615
|10,790
|11,234
|11,191
|Securities carried at fair value through income
|6,755
|6,808
|6,772
|6,106
|6,413
|Total securities
|1,209,328
|1,272,054
|1,308,401
|1,553,042
|1,608,938
|Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions
|53,870
|55,190
|63,842
|58,446
|77,036
|Loans held for sale
|14,975
|16,852
|14,944
|15,198
|29,143
|Loans
|7,900,027
|7,660,944
|7,568,063
|7,622,689
|7,375,823
|Less: ALCL
|98,375
|96,868
|95,177
|94,353
|92,008
|Loans, net of ALCL
|7,801,652
|7,564,076
|7,472,886
|7,528,336
|7,283,815
|Premises and equipment, net
|120,931
|118,978
|111,700
|105,501
|104,047
|Mortgage servicing rights
|—
|15,637
|19,189
|19,086
|18,261
|Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|40,134
|39,905
|39,688
|39,467
|39,253
|Goodwill
|128,679
|128,679
|128,679
|128,679
|128,679
|Other intangible assets, net
|43,314
|45,452
|42,460
|44,724
|47,277
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|187,984
|185,320
|226,236
|206,694
|196,956
|Total assets
|$
|9,892,379
|$
|9,722,584
|$
|9,733,303
|$
|10,165,163
|$
|10,358,516
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|$
|1,887,066
|$
|1,919,638
|$
|2,008,671
|$
|2,123,699
|$
|2,247,782
|Interest-bearing deposits
|4,990,632
|4,918,597
|4,728,263
|4,738,460
|4,779,023
|Time deposits
|1,030,656
|967,901
|968,352
|949,975
|857,537
|Brokered time deposits
|597,110
|444,989
|669,202
|677,909
|289,968
|Total deposits
|8,505,464
|8,251,125
|8,374,488
|8,490,043
|8,174,310
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|13,158
|83,598
|12,213
|342,861
|875,502
|Subordinated indebtedness
|160,684
|194,279
|196,825
|196,746
|201,845
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|134,220
|130,677
|150,832
|137,654
|114,272
|Total liabilities
|8,813,526
|8,659,679
|8,734,358
|9,167,304
|9,365,929
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|155,057
|154,931
|154,534
|154,331
|153,904
|Additional paid-in capital
|530,380
|528,578
|525,434
|524,302
|522,124
|Retained earnings
|518,325
|500,419
|491,706
|472,105
|455,040
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(124,909
|)
|(121,023
|)
|(172,729
|)
|(152,879
|)
|(138,481
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,078,853
|1,062,905
|998,945
|997,859
|992,587
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|9,892,379
|$
|9,722,584
|$
|9,733,303
|$
|10,165,163
|$
|10,358,516
|Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|Loan Data
|(Unaudited)
|At and For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2023
|
March 31,
2023
|LHFI
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Owner occupied commercial real estate
|$
|948,624
|$
|953,822
|$
|932,109
|$
|915,861
|$
|855,887
|Non-owner occupied commercial real estate
|1,472,164
|1,488,912
|1,503,782
|1,512,303
|1,529,513
|Owner occupied construction/land/land development
|259,366
|256,658
|252,168
|259,984
|252,617
|Non-owner occupied construction/land/land development
|909,231
|813,567
|824,588
|762,255
|696,009
|Residential real estate - single family
|1,373,532
|1,373,696
|1,338,382
|1,284,955
|1,231,022
|Multi-family real estate
|359,765
|361,239
|349,787
|348,703
|357,469
|Total real estate loans
|5,322,682
|5,247,894
|5,200,816
|5,084,061
|4,922,517
|Commercial and industrial
|2,154,151
|2,059,460
|2,058,073
|1,977,028
|2,091,093
|MW LOC
|400,995
|329,966
|286,293
|537,627
|337,529
|Consumer
|22,199
|23,624
|22,881
|23,973
|24,684
|Total LHFI
|7,900,027
|7,660,944
|7,568,063
|7,622,689
|7,375,823
|Less: ALCL
|98,375
|96,868
|95,177
|94,353
|92,008
|LHFI, net
|$
|7,801,652
|$
|7,564,076
|$
|7,472,886
|$
|7,528,336
|$
|7,283,815
|Nonperforming assets
|Nonperforming LHFI
|Commercial real estate
|$
|4,474
|$
|786
|$
|942
|$
|3,510
|$
|3,100
|Construction/land/land development
|383
|305
|235
|183
|226
|Residential real estate(1)
|14,918
|13,037
|13,236
|16,345
|8,969
|Commercial and industrial
|20,560
|15,897
|17,072
|13,480
|4,730
|MW LOC
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Consumer
|104
|90
|123
|91
|53
|Total nonperforming LHFI
|40,439
|30,115
|31,608
|33,609
|17,078
|Nonperforming loans held for sale
|—
|—
|—
|—
|4,646
|Total nonperforming loans
|40,439
|30,115
|31,608
|33,609
|21,724
|Repossessed assets
|3,935
|3,929
|3,939
|908
|806
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|44,374
|$
|34,044
|$
|35,547
|$
|34,517
|$
|22,530
|Classified assets
|$
|88,152
|$
|84,474
|$
|67,960
|$
|85,206
|$
|86,975
|Past due LHFI(2)
|32,835
|26,043
|20,347
|19,836
|11,498
|Allowance for loan credit losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|96,868
|$
|95,177
|$
|94,353
|$
|92,008
|$
|87,161
|Provision for loan credit losses
|4,089
|3,582
|3,510
|4,264
|6,158
|Loans charged off
|6,683
|3,803
|3,202
|2,751
|2,293
|Loan recoveries
|4,101
|1,912
|516
|832
|982
|Net charge-offs
|2,582
|1,891
|2,686
|1,919
|1,311
|Balance at end of period
|$
|98,375
|$
|96,868
|$
|95,177
|$
|94,353
|$
|92,008
|Credit quality ratios
|Total nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.45
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.22
|%
|Total nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.51
|0.39
|0.42
|0.44
|0.29
|Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI
|0.51
|0.39
|0.42
|0.44
|0.23
|Past due LHFI to LHFI
|0.42
|0.34
|0.27
|0.26
|0.16
|ALCL to nonperforming LHFI
|243.27
|321.66
|301.12
|280.74
|538.75
|ALCL to total LHFI
|1.25
|1.26
|1.26
|1.24
|1.25
|ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(3)
|1.30
|1.31
|1.30
|1.32
|1.30
|Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized)
|0.13
|0.10
|0.14
|0.10
|0.07
____________________________
(1) Includes multi-family real estate.
(2) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due.
(3) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.
|Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|Average Balances and Yields/Rates
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Average Balance
|Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Yield/Rate
|Average Balance
|Yield/Rate
|Assets
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Commercial real estate
|$
|2,438,476
|5.84
|%
|$
|2,438,653
|5.79
|%
|$
|2,342,545
|5.37
|%
|Construction/land/land development
|1,130,355
|7.25
|1,068,243
|7.16
|974,914
|6.48
|Residential real estate(1)
|1,739,105
|5.40
|1,717,976
|5.27
|1,519,325
|4.85
|Commercial and industrial ("C&I")
|2,121,502
|7.89
|2,062,418
|7.71
|2,070,356
|7.42
|MW LOC
|306,248
|7.59
|269,195
|7.68
|213,201
|5.72
|Consumer
|23,319
|8.07
|24,008
|8.04
|26,017
|8.10
|LHFI
|7,759,005
|6.58
|7,580,493
|6.46
|7,146,358
|6.03
|Loans held for sale
|12,906
|5.86
|11,971
|5.80
|26,140
|4.34
|Loans receivable
|7,771,911
|6.58
|7,592,464
|6.46
|7,172,498
|6.02
|Investment securities-taxable
|1,095,480
|2.51
|1,108,802
|2.51
|1,395,857
|2.37
|Investment securities-nontaxable
|148,077
|2.47
|182,324
|2.45
|238,145
|2.40
|Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions
|58,455
|3.77
|63,360
|3.98
|71,089
|3.72
|Interest-bearing balances due from banks
|240,432
|5.37
|218,833
|5.49
|300,795
|4.61
|Total interest-earning assets
|9,314,355
|5.99
|9,165,783
|5.86
|9,178,384
|5.31
|Noninterest-earning assets
|546,881
|588,064
|605,218
|Total assets
|$
|9,861,236
|$
|9,753,847
|$
|9,783,602
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts
|$
|5,009,117
|3.69
|%
|$
|4,784,623
|3.54
|%
|$
|4,648,397
|2.47
|%
|Time deposits
|1,563,992
|4.35
|1,603,049
|4.24
|976,905
|2.58
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|6,573,109
|3.85
|6,387,672
|3.71
|5,625,302
|2.49
|FHLB advances and other borrowings
|42,284
|4.92
|22,573
|3.86
|457,478
|5.21
|Subordinated indebtedness
|165,252
|4.91
|196,741
|5.05
|201,809
|5.14
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|6,780,645
|3.88
|6,606,986
|3.75
|6,284,589
|2.77
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|1,866,496
|1,972,995
|2,392,176
|Other liabilities
|151,390
|160,580
|130,793
|Total liabilities
|8,798,531
|8,740,561
|8,807,558
|Stockholders’ Equity
|1,062,705
|1,013,286
|976,044
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|9,861,236
|$
|9,753,847
|$
|9,783,602
|Net interest spread
|2.11
|%
|2.11
|%
|2.54
|%
|NIM
|3.17
|3.16
|3.41
|NIM-FTE(2)
|3.19
|3.19
|3.44
|Adjusted NIM-FTE(3)
|3.19
|3.19
|3.36
____________________________
(1) Includes multi-family real estate.
(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.
(3) Adjusted NIM-FTE is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by removing the $2,000 and $48,000 net purchase accounting amortization from the net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, and the $1.7 million net purchase accounting accretion from the net interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
|Origin Bancorp, Inc.
|Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(Unaudited)
|At and For the Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
2024
|
December 31,
2023
|
September 30,
2023
|
June 30,
2023
|
March 31,
2023
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Calculation of adjusted net income:
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|$
|70,311
|$
|70,254
|$
|70,615
|$
|70,985
|$
|70,950
|Total noninterest income
|$
|17,255
|$
|8,196
|$
|18,119
|$
|15,636
|$
|16,384
|MSR (gain) impairment
|(410
|)
|1,769
|—
|—
|—
|Loss (gain) on sales of securities, net
|403
|4,606
|7,173
|—
|(144
|)
|Gain on sub-debt repurchase
|—
|—
|—
|(471
|)
|—
|Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities
|—
|—
|(10,096
|)
|—
|—
|Adjusted total noninterest income
|17,248
|14,571
|15,196
|15,165
|16,240
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|58,707
|$
|60,906
|$
|58,663
|$
|58,887
|$
|56,760
|Income tax expense
|$
|6,227
|$
|4,119
|$
|5,758
|$
|5,974
|$
|6,272
|Income tax expense on adjustment items
|(1
|)
|1,339
|(614
|)
|(99
|)
|(30
|)
|Adjusted income tax expense
|6,226
|5,458
|5,144
|5,875
|6,242
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|22,632
|$
|13,425
|$
|24,313
|$
|21,760
|$
|24,302
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|22,626
|$
|18,461
|$
|22,004
|$
|21,388
|$
|24,188
|Calculation of adjusted PTPP earnings:
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|3,012
|$
|2,735
|$
|3,515
|$
|4,306
|$
|6,197
|Adjusted net income
|$
|22,626
|$
|18,461
|$
|22,004
|$
|21,388
|$
|24,188
|Provision for credit losses
|3,012
|2,735
|3,515
|4,306
|6,197
|Adjusted income tax expense
|6,226
|5,458
|5,144
|5,875
|6,242
|Adjusted PTPP earnings (non-GAAP)
|$
|31,864
|$
|26,654
|$
|30,663
|$
|31,569
|$
|36,627
|Calculation of adjusted dilutive EPS:
|Numerator:
|Adjusted net income
|$
|22,626
|$
|18,461
|$
|22,004
|$
|21,388
|$
|24,188
|Denominator:
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|31,078,910
|30,995,354
|30,943,860
|30,872,834
|30,882,156
|Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.79
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
|0.73
|0.60
|0.71
|0.69
|0.78
|Calculation of adjusted ROAA and adjusted ROAE:
|Adjusted net income
|$
|22,626
|$
|18,461
|$
|22,004
|$
|21,388
|$
|24,188
|Divided by number of days in the quarter
|91
|92
|92
|91
|90
|Multiplied by number of days in the year
|366
|365
|365
|365
|365
|Annualized adjusted net income
|$
|91,001
|$
|73,242
|$
|87,298
|$
|85,787
|$
|98,096
|Divided by total average assets
|$
|9,861,236
|$
|9,753,847
|$
|10,035,564
|$
|10,190,356
|$
|9,783,602
|ROAA (annualized) (GAAP)
|0.92
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.86
|%
|1.01
|%
|Adjusted ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|0.92
|0.75
|0.87
|0.84
|1.00
|Divided by total average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,062,705
|$
|1,013,286
|$
|1,012,912
|$
|996,823
|$
|976,044
|ROAE (annualized) (GAAP)
|8.57
|%
|5.26
|%
|9.52
|%
|8.76
|%
|10.10
|%
|Adjusted ROAE (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|8.56
|7.23
|8.62
|8.61
|10.05
|Calculation of adjusted PTPP ROAA and adjusted PTPP ROAE:
|Adjusted PTPP earnings
|$
|31,864
|$
|26,654
|$
|30,663
|$
|31,569
|$
|36,627
|Divided by number of days in the quarter
|91
|92
|92
|91
|90
|Multiplied by the number of days in the year
|366
|365
|365
|365
|365
|Adjusted PTPP earnings, annualized
|$
|128,156
|$
|105,747
|$
|121,652
|$
|126,623
|$
|148,543
|Divided by total average assets
|$
|9,861,236
|$
|9,753,847
|$
|10,035,564
|$
|10,190,356
|$
|9,783,602
|
Adjusted PTPP ROAA (annualized)
(non-GAAP)
|1.30
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.52
|%
|Divided by total average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,062,705
|$
|1,013,286
|$
|1,012,912
|$
|996,823
|$
|976,044
|
Adjusted PTPP ROAE (annualized)
(non-GAAP)
|12.06
|%
|10.44
|%
|12.01
|%
|12.70
|%
|15.22
|%
|Calculation of tangible common equity to tangible common assets, book value per common share and adjusted tangible book value per common share:
|Total assets
|$
|9,892,379
|$
|9,722,584
|$
|9,733,303
|$
|10,165,163
|$
|10,358,516
|Goodwill
|(128,679
|)
|(128,679
|)
|(128,679
|)
|(128,679
|)
|(128,679
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(43,314
|)
|(45,452
|)
|(42,460
|)
|(44,724
|)
|(47,277
|)
|Tangible assets
|9,720,386
|9,548,453
|9,562,164
|9,991,760
|10,182,560
|Total common stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,078,853
|$
|1,062,905
|$
|998,945
|$
|997,859
|$
|992,587
|Goodwill
|(128,679
|)
|(128,679
|)
|(128,679
|)
|(128,679
|)
|(128,679
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|(43,314
|)
|(45,452
|)
|(42,460
|)
|(44,724
|)
|(47,277
|)
|Tangible common equity
|906,860
|888,774
|827,806
|824,456
|816,631
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|124,909
|121,023
|172,729
|152,879
|138,481
|Adjusted tangible common equity
|1,031,769
|1,009,797
|1,000,535
|977,335
|955,112
|Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period
|31,011,304
|30,986,109
|30,906,716
|30,866,205
|30,780,853
|Book value per common share (GAAP)
|$
|34.79
|$
|34.30
|$
|32.32
|$
|32.33
|$
|32.25
|
Tangible book value per common share
(non-GAAP)
|29.24
|28.68
|26.78
|26.71
|26.53
|Adjusted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
|33.27
|32.59
|32.37
|31.66
|31.03
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|9.33
|%
|9.31
|%
|8.66
|%
|8.25
|%
|8.02
|%
|Calculation of ROATCE and adjusted ROATCE:
|Net income
|$
|22,632
|$
|13,425
|$
|24,313
|$
|21,760
|$
|24,302
|Divided by number of days in the quarter
|91
|92
|92
|91
|90
|Multiplied by number of days in the year
|366
|365
|365
|365
|365
|Annualized net income
|$
|91,025
|$
|53,262
|$
|96,459
|$
|87,279
|$
|98,558
|Adjusted net income
|$
|22,626
|$
|18,461
|$
|22,004
|$
|21,388
|$
|24,188
|Divided by number of days in the quarter
|91
|92
|92
|91
|90
|Multiplied by number of days in the year
|366
|365
|365
|365
|365
|Annualized adjusted net income
|$
|91,001
|$
|73,242
|$
|87,298
|$
|85,787
|$
|98,096
|Total average common stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,062,705
|$
|1,013,286
|$
|1,012,912
|$
|996,823
|$
|976,044
|Average goodwill
|(128,679
|)
|(128,679
|)
|(128,679
|)
|(128,679
|)
|(128,679
|)
|Average other intangible assets, net
|(44,700
|)
|(46,825
|)
|(43,901
|)
|(46,379
|)
|(48,950
|)
|Average tangible common equity
|889,326
|837,782
|840,332
|821,765
|798,415
|ROATCE (non-GAAP)
|10.24
|%
|6.36
|%
|11.48
|%
|10.62
|%
|12.34
|%
|Adjusted ROATCE (non-GAAP)
|10.23
|8.74
|10.39
|10.44
|12.29
|Calculation of adjusted efficiency ratio:
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|58,707
|$
|60,906
|$
|58,663
|$
|58,887
|$
|56,760
|Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense
|(8,045
|)
|(8,581
|)
|(8,579
|)
|(9,156
|)
|(8,033
|)
|Merger-related expenses
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Adjusted total noninterest expense
|50,662
|52,325
|50,084
|49,731
|48,727
|Net interest income
|$
|73,323
|$
|72,989
|$
|74,130
|$
|75,291
|$
|77,147
|Insurance and mortgage net interest income
|(2,795
|)
|(2,294
|)
|(2,120
|)
|(1,574
|)
|(1,493
|)
|Total noninterest income
|17,255
|8,196
|18,119
|15,636
|16,384
|Insurance and mortgage noninterest income
|(10,123
|)
|(4,727
|)
|(7,335
|)
|(7,587
|)
|(8,792
|)
|Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities
|—
|—
|(10,096
|)
|—
|—
|Loss (gain) on sale of securities, net
|403
|4,606
|7,173
|—
|(144
|)
|Gain on sub-debt repurchase
|—
|—
|—
|(471
|)
|—
|Adjusted total revenue
|78,063
|78,770
|79,871
|81,295
|83,102
|Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
|64.81
|%
|75.02
|%
|63.59
|%
|64.76
|%
|60.69
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|64.90
|66.43
|62.71
|61.17
|58.64