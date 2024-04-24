TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for poster presentation at the upcoming 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held May 31 – June 4 in Chicago, IL as well as virtually.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: A Phase 1 Trial of TSC-100 and TSC-101, Engineered T Cell Therapies that Target Minor Histocompatibility Antigens to Eliminate Residual Disease After Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Presenter: Monzr M. Al Malki, M.D.

Abstract Number: TPS2678

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 1; 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Central Time

Location: Hall A

Title: Initial Data from a Phase 1, First-In-Human Clinical Trial for T-Plex, a Multiplexed, Enhanced T Cell Receptor-Engineered T Cell Therapy (TCR-T) for Solid Tumors

Presenter: Sajeve Thomas, M.D.

Abstract Number: 2542

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Session Date/Time: Saturday, June 1; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Central Time

Location: Hall A



A copy of the presentation materials will be added to the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at tscan.com once presentations have concluded.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell therapies (TCR-T) for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T candidates, TSC-100 and TSC-101, are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. The Company is also developing multiplexed TCR-T candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex therapeutic TCR-Ts for patients with a variety of cancers.

