NextNav Announces Date for First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

MCLEAN, Va., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav (Nasdaq: NN), a leader in next generation positioning, navigation, timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, and will host a conference call the same day at 5:00 PM ET to discuss its results.



Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I629362. After registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.

To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/ .

A replay of the call can also be accessed via phone through May 15, 2024 by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the U.S., or (647) 362-9199 from outside the U.S. The conference I.D. number is 62936.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav’s positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.

For more information, please visit https://nextnav.com/ or follow NextNav on Twitter or LinkedIn.

