National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

For the quarter(1) 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Net income ($000's) $ 31,391 $ 33,121 $ 40,283 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.87 $ 1.06 Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.33 % 1.70 % Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.39 % 1.44 % 1.80 % Return on average equity 10.30 % 11.10 % 14.60 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 15.14 % 16.56 % 20.86 %

(1 ) Ratios are annualized. (2 ) See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “We are pleased to deliver quarterly earnings of $0.82 per diluted share and a solid return on average tangible common equity of 15.14%. Our diverse revenue streams delivered strong fee income growth of 40.8% annualized over the prior quarter. Our prudent approach to extending credit coupled with our granular and diverse loan portfolio delivered zero basis points of annualized net charge-offs. We grew our core deposits 6.8% over the first quarter 2023, while preserving a low deposit beta of 37.5% this rate cycle. We maintain a strong balance sheet, solid capital position, and diversified funding sources.”

Mr. Laney added, “We remain focused on delivering best-in-class banking solutions for our clients, while protecting our Company through solid banking practices. We are committed to operating as a source of strength and stability for our clients and communities and look forward to providing meaningful returns for our stakeholders in 2024.”

First Quarter 2024 Results

(All comparisons refer to the fourth quarter of 2023, except as noted)

Net income totaled $31.4 million or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to $33.1 million or $0.87 per diluted share. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue totaled $40.6 million, compared to $45.1 million. The return on average tangible assets totaled 1.39%, compared to 1.44%, and the return on average tangible common equity totaled 15.14%, compared to 16.56%.

Net Interest Income

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $85.7 million, compared to $91.2 million. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 included $2.9 million of accelerated loan fee income and one additional day. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.78%, narrowing 17 basis points primarily driven by the fourth quarter’s accelerated loan fee income noted above.

Loans

Loans totaled $7.6 billion, compared to $7.7 billion at December 31, 2023. We generated quarterly loan fundings totaling $200.0 million, led by commercial loan fundings of $96.5 million. The average interest rate on the first quarter’s loan originations increased sixteen basis points to 8.8%.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses

The Company recorded no provision expense for credit losses, compared to $4.6 million in the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs were 0.00% of average total loans, compared to 0.02% in the prior quarter. Non-performing loans totaled 0.47% of total loans at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.37%, and non-performing assets totaled 0.53% of total loans and OREO at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.42%. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans increased two basis points to 1.29% at March 31, 2024.

Deposits

Average total deposits increased $90.3 million, or 4.5% annualized, to $8.2 billion during the first quarter 2024. The loan to deposit ratio decreased 514 basis points to 88.9% at March 31, 2024. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $86.8 million to $7.2 billion.

We improved our balance sheet funding mix during the first quarter and utilized funding provided by the quarter’s deposit growth to pay down $340.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 88.3% and 88.0% at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $1.6 million, or 40.8% annualized, to $17.7 million during the first quarter driven by our diversified sources of fee revenue. Other non-interest income increased $1.8 million and included increases in SBA loan income, trust income, and a $0.6 million gain from the sale of a banking center building. Mortgage banking income increased $0.6 million, and service charges and bank card fees decreased $0.8 million due to seasonality.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $0.7 million to $62.8 million during the first quarter. Salaries and benefits increased $2.1 million largely due to higher payroll taxes, and data processing increased $1.2 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $0.9 million, and a decrease in other non-interest expense of $1.4 million primarily driven by $0.7 million of one-time asset write-downs in the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio totaled 61.8% for the first quarter, compared to 58.8% for the fourth quarter. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio totaled 58.8% for the first quarter, compared to 56.0%, excluding other intangible assets amortization.

Income tax expense totaled $7.5 million, compared to $5.8 million in the prior quarter. The effective tax rate was 19.3%, compared to 14.9% for the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter of 2023 benefitted from $2.0 million of research and development tax credits.

Capital

Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The tier 1 leverage ratio totaled 9.99%, and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 12.35% at March 31, 2024. Shareholders’ equity totaled $1.2 billion at March 31, 2024, increasing $19.0 million, largely due to $21.1 million of higher retained earnings, partially offset by a $3.8 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Common book value per share increased $0.48 to $32.58 at March 31, 2024. Tangible common book value per share increased $0.55 to $23.32 as this quarter’s earnings outpaced the quarterly dividend and a $0.10 increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Year-Over-Year Review

(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2023, except as noted)

Net income totaled $31.4 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $40.3 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. The decrease over the same period prior year was largely driven by lower net interest income due to an increase in cost of funds outpacing the increase in interest income. Partially offsetting this decrease was an increase in our non-interest income discussed below. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue totaled $40.6 million, compared to $52.7 million. The return on average tangible assets totaled 1.39%, compared to 1.80%, and the return on average tangible common equity was 15.14%, compared to 20.86%.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $85.7 million, compared to $96.3 million. Average earning assets increased $224.6 million, or 2.5%, including average loan growth of $372.4 million. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin narrowed 61 basis points to 3.78%, as the increase in earning asset yields was offset by an increase in the cost of funds. Average interest bearing liabilities increased $878.7 million due to higher deposit balances, and the cost of funds totaled 2.25%, compared to 0.90% in the same period prior year.

Loans outstanding totaled $7.6 billion, increasing $223.8 million or 3.0%, from organic loan growth. New loan fundings over the trailing twelve months totaled $1.3 billion, led by commercial loan fundings of $0.8 billion.

The Company recorded no provision expense for credit losses during 2024, compared to provision expense of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2023. Annualized net charge-offs decreased one basis point to 0.00% of average total loans during the first quarter 2024. The non-performing loans ratio was 0.47% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.13%, and non-performing assets to total loans and OREO was 0.53% at March 31, 2024, compared to 0.18%. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans increased six basis points to 1.29% at March 31, 2024.

Average total deposits increased $525.5 million or 6.8% to $8.2 billion, primarily due to higher deposit balances driven by the strategic growth from our recent acquisitions. Average transaction deposits increased $458.0 million or 6.8%. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 88.3%, compared to 87.1% at March 31, 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $17.7 million, an increase of $3.0 million or 20.7%, driven by our diversified sources of fee revenue. Other non-interest income increased $3.4 million and included increases in SBA loan income, trust income, Cambr income, fair value adjustments on company-owned life insurance, swap fee income and a $0.6 million gain from the sale of a banking center building. Mortgage banking income decreased $0.6 million.

Non-interest expense totaled $62.8 million, an increase of $4.5 million or 7.8%. Salaries and benefits increased $3.5 million primarily due to payroll tax credits realized in the first quarter 2023. Occupancy and equipment increased $0.9 million and other intangible assets amortization increased $0.6 million due to intangible assets acquired through our Cambr acquisition in April of 2023. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $0.9 million in professional fees.

Income tax expense totaled $7.5 million, a decrease of $2.6 million from the first quarter last year, driven by lower pre-tax income. The effective tax rate was 19.3% and 20.0% for the first quarters 2024 and 2023, respectively.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Total interest and dividend income $ 131,732 $ 134,703 $ 113,533 Total interest expense 47,702 45,202 18,644 Net interest income 84,030 89,501 94,889 Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,692 1,667 1,414 Net interest income FTE(1) 85,722 91,168 96,303 Provision expense for credit losses — 4,570 900 Net interest income after provision for credit losses FTE(1) 85,722 86,598 95,403 Non-interest income: Service charges 4,391 4,831 4,101 Bank card fees 4,578 4,915 4,637 Mortgage banking income 2,655 2,020 3,216 Other non-interest income 6,070 4,298 2,711 Total non-interest income 17,694 16,064 14,665 Non-interest expense: Salaries and benefits 36,520 34,470 32,989 Occupancy and equipment 9,941 10,186 9,073 Professional fees 1,646 2,513 2,590 Data processing 4,066 2,853 3,752 Other non-interest expense 8,653 10,065 8,525 Other intangible assets amortization 2,008 2,008 1,363 Total non-interest expense 62,834 62,095 58,292 Income before income taxes FTE(1) 40,582 40,567 51,776 Taxable equivalent adjustment 1,692 1,667 1,414 Income before income taxes 38,890 38,900 50,362 Income tax expense 7,499 5,779 10,079 Net income $ 31,391 $ 33,121 $ 40,283 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.82 $ 0.87 $ 1.06 Earnings per share - diluted 0.82 0.87 1.06

(1 ) Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 292,931 $ 190,826 $ 369,705 Investment securities available-for-sale 685,666 628,829 695,485 Investment securities held-to-maturity 570,850 585,052 637,921 Non-marketable securities 73,439 90,477 120,733 Loans 7,569,052 7,698,758 7,345,298 Allowance for credit losses (97,607 ) (97,947 ) (90,343 ) Loans, net 7,471,445 7,600,811 7,254,955 Loans held for sale 14,065 18,854 24,594 Other real estate owned 4,064 4,088 3,458 Premises and equipment, net 168,956 162,733 140,417 Goodwill 306,043 306,043 279,132 Intangible assets, net 64,212 66,025 58,619 Other assets 315,805 297,326 332,204 Total assets $ 9,967,476 $ 9,951,064 $ 9,917,223 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,292,917 $ 2,361,367 $ 2,920,891 Interest bearing demand deposits 1,427,856 1,480,042 1,098,172 Savings and money market 3,801,013 3,367,012 2,584,128 Total transaction deposits 7,521,786 7,208,421 6,603,191 Time deposits 995,976 981,970 978,489 Total deposits 8,517,762 8,190,391 7,581,680 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 19,577 19,627 21,492 Long-term debt 54,278 54,200 53,968 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — 340,000 1,000,000 Other liabilities 144,029 134,039 126,356 Total liabilities 8,735,646 8,738,257 8,783,496 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 515 515 515 Additional paid in capital 1,163,773 1,162,269 1,160,436 Retained earnings 454,211 433,126 361,440 Treasury stock (306,460 ) (306,702 ) (310,037 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (80,209 ) (76,401 ) (78,627 ) Total shareholders' equity 1,231,830 1,212,807 1,133,727 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,967,476 $ 9,951,064 $ 9,917,223 SHARE DATA Average basic shares outstanding 38,031,358 38,013,791 37,785,488 Average diluted shares outstanding 38,188,480 38,162,538 38,074,973 Ending shares outstanding 37,806,148 37,784,851 37,641,381 Common book value per share $ 32.58 $ 32.10 $ 30.12 Tangible common book value per share(1) (non-GAAP) 23.32 22.77 21.76 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss(1) (non-GAAP) 25.44 24.79 23.85 CAPITAL RATIOS Average equity to average assets 12.40 % 11.97 % 11.63 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 9.17 % 8.96 % 8.53 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.99 % 9.74 % 9.46 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.35 % 11.89 % 11.32 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.35 % 11.89 % 11.32 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.30 % 13.80 % 13.17 %

(1 ) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)

Period End Loan Balances by Type

March 31, 2024 March 31, 2024 vs. December 31, 2023 vs. March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 % Change March 31, 2023 % Change Originated: Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 1,777,328 $ 1,825,425 (2.6 )% $ 1,818,415 (2.3 )% Municipal and non-profit 1,062,287 1,083,457 (2.0 )% 979,801 8.4 % Owner-occupied commercial real estate 875,303 879,686 (0.5 )% 674,231 29.8 % Food and agribusiness 241,654 265,902 (9.1 )% 270,197 (10.6 )% Total commercial 3,956,572 4,054,470 (2.4 )% 3,742,644 5.7 % Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 1,092,780 1,071,529 2.0 % 979,150 11.6 % Residential real estate 923,103 919,139 0.4 % 864,544 6.8 % Consumer 14,936 16,686 (10.5 )% 16,766 (10.9 )% Total originated 5,987,391 6,061,824 (1.2 )% 5,603,104 6.9 % Acquired: Commercial: Commercial and industrial 132,532 141,484 (6.3 )% 172,368 (23.1 )% Municipal and non-profit 294 299 (1.7 )% 316 (7.0 )% Owner-occupied commercial real estate 234,486 244,087 (3.9 )% 248,883 (5.8 )% Food and agribusiness 57,896 58,695 (1.4 )% 64,739 (10.6 )% Total commercial 425,208 444,565 (4.4 )% 486,306 (12.6 )% Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 767,419 785,221 (2.3 )% 845,374 (9.2 )% Residential real estate 387,101 404,648 (4.3 )% 407,254 (4.9 )% Consumer 1,933 2,500 (22.7 )% 3,260 (40.7 )% Total acquired 1,581,661 1,636,934 (3.4 )% 1,742,194 (9.2 )% Total loans $ 7,569,052 $ 7,698,758 (1.7 )% $ 7,345,298 3.0 %

Loan Fundings(1)

First quarter Fourth quarter Third quarter Second quarter First quarter 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Commercial: Commercial and industrial $ 53,978 $ 135,954 $ 89,297 $ 111,717 $ 107,013 Municipal and non-profit 14,564 79,650 18,657 39,331 22,526 Owner occupied commercial real estate 35,128 75,631 67,322 62,649 33,912 Food and agribusiness (7,204 ) 10,646 16,191 6,017 (6,564 ) Total commercial 96,466 301,881 191,467 219,714 156,887 Commercial real estate non-owner occupied 73,789 107,738 88,434 99,984 185,875 Residential real estate 29,468 48,925 42,514 40,814 49,406 Consumer 234 1,849 1,689 1,777 1,717 Total $ 199,957 $ 460,393 $ 324,104 $ 362,289 $ 393,885

(1 ) Loan fundings are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net (paydowns) fundings under revolving lines of credit were ($59,523), $16,954, ($12,877), $13,766 and ($7,096) for the periods noted in the table above, respectively.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Summary of Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended For the three months ended For the three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average Average Average Average Average Average balance Interest rate balance Interest rate balance Interest rate Interest earning assets: Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 6,046,849 $ 100,914 6.71 % $ 5,985,610 $ 102,504 6.79 % $ 5,514,704 $ 79,167 5.82 % Acquired loans 1,611,521 24,289 6.06 % 1,646,696 25,407 6.12 % 1,771,224 27,023 6.19 % Loans held for sale 12,017 225 7.53 % 16,599 321 7.67 % 21,753 346 6.45 % Investment securities available-for-sale 751,168 4,103 2.18 % 739,471 3,715 2.01 % 810,257 3,989 1.97 % Investment securities held-to-maturity 579,160 2,514 1.74 % 594,149 2,596 1.75 % 646,646 2,871 1.78 % Other securities 35,036 616 7.03 % 40,355 741 7.34 % 51,366 898 6.99 % Interest earning deposits 91,579 763 3.35 % 125,097 1,086 3.44 % 86,790 653 3.05 % Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 9,127,330 $ 133,424 5.88 % $ 9,147,977 $ 136,370 5.91 % $ 8,902,740 $ 114,947 5.24 % Cash and due from banks $ 102,583 $ 105,323 $ 118,607 Other assets 756,230 730,220 687,940 Allowance for credit losses (97,882 ) (94,466 ) (89,831 ) Total assets $ 9,888,261 $ 9,889,054 $ 9,619,456 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 4,947,811 $ 36,413 2.96 % $ 4,751,563 $ 32,887 2.75 % $ 3,766,203 $ 7,759 0.84 % Time deposits 990,041 7,584 3.08 % 986,513 6,876 2.77 % 922,521 3,290 1.45 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 18,929 6 0.13 % 17,812 5 0.11 % 20,045 6 0.12 % Long-term debt 54,229 518 3.84 % 54,151 518 3.80 % 53,918 518 3.90 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 228,236 3,181 5.61 % 348,775 4,916 5.59 % 597,833 7,071 4.80 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 6,239,246 $ 47,702 3.07 % $ 6,158,814 $ 45,202 2.91 % $ 5,360,520 $ 18,644 1.41 % Demand deposits $ 2,280,997 $ 2,390,457 $ 3,004,643 Other liabilities 141,735 155,619 135,175 Total liabilities 8,661,978 8,704,890 8,500,338 Shareholders' equity 1,226,283 1,184,164 1,119,118 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,888,261 $ 9,889,054 $ 9,619,456 Net interest income FTE(2) $ 85,722 $ 91,168 $ 96,303 Interest rate spread FTE(2) 2.81 % 3.00 % 3.83 % Net interest earning assets $ 2,888,084 $ 2,989,163 $ 3,542,220 Net interest margin FTE(2) 3.78 % 3.95 % 4.39 % Average transaction deposits $ 7,228,808 $ 7,142,020 $ 6,770,846 Average total deposits 8,218,849 8,128,533 7,693,367 Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 146.29 % 148.53 % 166.08 %

(1 ) Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan. (2 ) Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,692, $1,667 and $1,414 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

(Dollars in thousands)

Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis

As of and for the three months ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 97,947 $ 93,446 $ 89,553 Charge-offs (278 ) (357 ) (325 ) Recoveries 188 58 65 Provision (release) expense for credit losses (250 ) 4,800 1,050 Ending allowance for credit losses ("ACL") $ 97,607 $ 97,947 $ 90,343 Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding at period end 1.29 % 1.27 % 1.23 % Ratio of ACL to total non-performing loans at period end 272.52 % 346.99 % 946.40 % Total loans $ 7,569,052 $ 7,698,758 $ 7,345,298 Average total loans during the period 7,632,635 7,594,725 7,257,639 Total non-performing loans 35,817 28,228 9,546

Past Due and Non-accrual Loans

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 3,495 $ 12,232 $ 2,308 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest 1 591 185 Non-accrual loans 35,817 28,228 9,546 Total past due and non-accrual loans $ 39,313 $ 41,051 $ 12,039 Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.37 % 0.13 %

Asset Quality Data



March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Non-performing loans $ 35,817 $ 28,228 $ 9,546 OREO 4,064 4,088 3,458 Total non-performing assets $ 39,881 $ 32,316 $ 13,004 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.37 % 0.13 % Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.53 % 0.42 % 0.18 %

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Key Metrics(1)

As of and for the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.33 % 1.70 % Return on average tangible assets(2) 1.39 % 1.44 % 1.80 % Return on average equity 10.30 % 11.10 % 14.60 % Return on average tangible common equity(2) 15.14 % 16.56 % 20.86 % Loan to deposit ratio (end of period) 88.86 % 94.00 % 96.88 % Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period) 26.92 % 28.83 % 38.53 % Net interest margin(3) 3.70 % 3.88 % 4.32 % Net interest margin FTE(2)(3) 3.78 % 3.95 % 4.39 % Interest rate spread FTE(2)(4) 2.81 % 3.00 % 3.83 % Yield on earning assets(5) 5.80 % 5.84 % 5.17 % Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(5) 5.88 % 5.91 % 5.24 % Cost of interest bearing liabilities 3.07 % 2.91 % 1.41 % Cost of deposits 2.15 % 1.94 % 0.58 % Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(2) 17.11 % 14.98 % 13.22 % Non-interest expense to average assets 2.56 % 2.49 % 2.46 % Efficiency ratio 61.77 % 58.82 % 53.21 % Efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization FTE(2) 58.82 % 56.03 % 51.30 % Pre-provision net revenue $ 38,890 $ 43,470 $ 51,262 Pre-provision net revenue FTE(2) 40,582 45,137 52,676 Total Loans Asset Quality Data (6)(7)(8) Non-performing loans to total loans 0.47 % 0.37 % 0.13 % Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO 0.53 % 0.42 % 0.18 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.29 % 1.27 % 1.23 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 272.52 % 346.99 % 946.40 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.01 %

(1 ) Ratios are annualized. (2 ) Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below. (3 ) Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets. (4 ) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities. (5 ) Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets. (6 ) Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and modified loans on non-accrual. (7 ) Non-performing assets include non-performing loans and other real estate owned. (8 ) Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Tangible Common Book Value Ratios

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Total shareholders' equity $ 1,231,830 $ 1,212,807 $ 1,133,727 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (362,709 ) (364,716 ) (325,828 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 12,539 12,208 11,212 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 881,660 $ 860,299 $ 819,111 Total assets $ 9,967,476 $ 9,951,064 $ 9,917,223 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net (362,709 ) (364,716 ) (325,828 ) Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill 12,539 12,208 11,212 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,617,306 $ 9,598,556 $ 9,602,607 Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 12.36 % 12.19 % 11.43 % Less: impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, net (3.19 )% (3.23 )% (2.90 )% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.17 % 8.96 % 8.53 % Tangible common book value per share calculations: Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 881,660 $ 860,299 $ 819,111 Divided by: ending shares outstanding 37,806,148 37,784,851 37,641,381 Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 23.32 $ 22.77 $ 21.76 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss calculations: Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 881,660 $ 860,299 $ 819,111 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax 80,209 76,401 78,627 Tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (non-GAAP) 961,869 936,700 897,738 Divided by: ending shares outstanding 37,806,148 37,784,851 37,641,381 Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 25.44 $ 24.79 $ 23.85

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity

As of and for the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Net income $ 31,391 $ 33,121 $ 40,283 Add: impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax 1,534 1,541 1,049 Net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP) $ 32,925 $ 34,662 $ 41,332 Average assets $ 9,888,261 $ 9,889,054 $ 9,619,456 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (351,383 ) (353,712 ) (315,493 ) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 9,536,878 $ 9,535,342 $ 9,303,963 Average shareholders' equity $ 1,226,283 $ 1,184,164 $ 1,119,118 Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill (351,383 ) (353,712 ) (315,493 ) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 874,900 $ 830,452 $ 803,625 Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.33 % 1.70 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.39 % 1.44 % 1.80 % Return on average equity 10.30 % 11.10 % 14.60 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 15.14 % 16.56 % 20.86 %

Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin

As of and for the three months ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 Interest income $ 131,732 $ 134,703 $ 113,533 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,692 1,667 1,414 Interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $ 133,424 $ 136,370 $ 114,947 Net interest income $ 84,030 $ 89,501 $ 94,889 Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment 1,692 1,667 1,414 Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP) $ 85,722 $ 91,168 $ 96,303 Average earning assets $ 9,127,330 $ 9,147,977 $ 8,902,740 Yield on earning assets 5.80 % 5.84 % 5.17 % Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP) 5.88 % 5.91 % 5.24 % Net interest margin 3.70 % 3.88 % 4.32 % Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP) 3.78 % 3.95 % 4.39 %

Efficiency Ratio and Pre-Provision Net Revenue