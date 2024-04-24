NextCure to Present Phase 1b Data of NC410 in Combination with Pembrolizumab at ASCO 2024

BELTSVILLE, Md., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to treat cancer, today announced that clinical trial investigator Eric S. Christenson, M.D., Assistant Professor of Oncology at Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, will present a poster on clinical data from the Phase 1b portion of a study evaluating NC410 in combination with pembrolizumab at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from May 31 – June 4 in Chicago.

Presentation details:

Title: A phase 1b study of NC410 in combination with pembrolizumab in immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) naïve, and refractory microsatellite stable (MSS)/microsatellite instability-low (MSI-L) colorectal cancer (CRC) and ovarian cancer

Date and Time: June 1, 2024, 9:00 am-12:00 pm CT

Session: Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Abstract Number: 2538

About NextCure, Inc.



NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on advancing innovative medicines that treat cancer patients that do not respond to, or have disease progression on, current therapies, through the use of differentiated mechanisms of actions including antibody-drug conjugates, antibodies and proteins. We focus on advancing therapies that leverage our core strengths in understanding biological pathways and biomarkers, the interactions of cells, including in the tumor microenvironment, and the role each interaction plays in a biologic response. www.nextcure.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “forward” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about NextCure’s plans, objectives, and intentions with respect to the discovery of immunomedicine targets and the discovery and development of immunomedicines. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, including that early clinical data may not be confirmed by later clinical results; risks that pre-clinical research may not be confirmed in clinical trials; risks related to marketing approval and commercialization; and the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our FIND-IO platform. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including NextCure’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.





Investor Inquiries Timothy Mayer, Ph.D. NextCure, Inc. Chief Operating Officer (240) 762-6486 IR@nextcure.com