Finward Bancorp Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

MUNSTER, Ind., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finward Bancorp (Nasdaq: FNWD) (the “Bancorp”), the holding company for Peoples Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that net income available to common stockholders was $9.3 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, as compared to $2.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period. Increases to our profitability results and performance ratio increases reported for quarter ended March 31, 2024 were primarily attributable to the pre-tax non-interest income gain of approximately $11.8 million from the previously-announced sale-leaseback transaction completed on February 22, 2024. Selected performance metrics are as follows for the periods presented:



Performance Ratios Quarter ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Return on equity 24.97% 4.92% 6.55% 7.05% 6.42% Return on assets 1.77% 0.29% 0.42% 0.46% 0.43% Noninterest income / average assets 2.57% 0.53% 0.46% 0.57% 0.50% Noninterest expense / average assets 2.86% 2.60% 2.59% 2.66% 2.75% Efficiency ratio 59.41% 87.49% 86.88% 82.11% 82.35%

“Management was focused on high-level strategic initiatives in the first quarter, which resulted in the successful execution of our sale-leaseback transaction. We remain opportunistic with our positioning and were able to sell roughly $15 million in low-yielding securities at minimal incurred loss. This allowed us to deleverage the balance sheet further as we build capital, and will benefit go-forward interest income. We will continue to seek out similar opportunities with minimal execution risk and earnback periods under two years,” said Benjamin Bochnowski, Chief Executive Officer. “Asset quality remains stable as a result of our diligence in underwriting and relationship-based lending. Capital also improved, allowing us to serve our core customers more effectively. We will optimize the balance sheet in a prudent manner, and our strong core deposit base has benefitted our ability to do so,” he added. “While non-interest expenses increased in the first quarter, we are committed to reducing those levels as our efficiency strategies are implemented and deal-related charges normalize. With that in mind, we added staff in key areas such as finance and compliance, which we believe will have a long-term benefit to the company.”

Highlights of the year-to-date period include:

Net interest margin - The net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was 2.42%, compared to 2.65% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 3.07% for quarter ended March 31, 2023. The tax-adjusted net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure) for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was 2.57%, compared to 2.80% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 3.23% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The decreased net interest margin compared to March 31, 2023 is primarily the result of the increase in short-term interest rates relative to long-term interest rates as part of the Federal Reserve’s response to high inflation and other factors. See Table 1 at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of the tax-adjusted net interest margin to the GAAP net interest margin.





Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. In this press release, the Bancorp also provides certain financial measures identified as non-GAAP. The Bancorp’s management believes that the non-GAAP information, which consists of tangible common equity, tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible book value per share, tangible book value per share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive losses, tangible common equity/total assets, tax-adjusted net interest margin, and efficiency ratio, which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Bancorp believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Refer to Table 1 – Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this document for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures identified herein and their most comparable GAAP measures.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 26 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. Finward Bancorp’s common stock is quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market, LLC under the symbol FNWD. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank’s products and services, and Finward Bancorp’s investor relations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of the Bancorp. For these statements, the Bancorp claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this communication should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about the Bancorp, including the information in the filings the Bancorp makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by using words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the Bank’s ability to demonstrate compliance with the terms of the previously disclosed consent order and memorandum of understanding entered into between the Bank and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) and Indiana Department of Financial Institutions (“DFI”), or to demonstrate compliance to the satisfaction of the FDIC and/or DFI within prescribed time frames; the Bank’s agreement under the memorandum of understanding to refrain from paying cash dividends without prior regulatory approval; changes in asset quality and credit risk; the inability to sustain revenue and earnings growth; changes in interest rates, market liquidity, and capital markets, as well as the magnitude of such changes, which may reduce net interest margins; inflation; further deterioration in the market value of securities held in the Bancorp’s investment securities portfolio, whether as a result of macroeconomic factors or otherwise; customer acceptance of the Bancorp’s products and services; customer borrowing, repayment, investment, and deposit practices; customer disintermediation; the introduction, withdrawal, success, and timing of business initiatives; competitive conditions; the inability to realize cost savings or revenues or to implement integration plans and other consequences associated with mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures; economic conditions; and the impact, extent, and timing of technological changes, capital management activities, regulatory actions by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and Indiana Department of Financial Institutions, and other actions of the Federal Reserve Board and legislative and regulatory actions and reforms. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Bancorp’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet website (www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning matters attributable to the Bancorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as required by law, The Bancorp does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statement is made.

In addition to the above factors, we also caution that the actual amounts and timing of any future common stock dividends or share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including our capital position, financial performance, capital impacts of strategic initiatives, market conditions, and regulatory and accounting considerations, as well as any other factors that our Board of Directors deems relevant in making such a determination. Therefore, there can be no assurance that we will repurchase shares or pay any dividends to holders of our common stock, or as to the amount of any such repurchases or dividends.







Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Performance Ratios Quarter ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Return on equity 24.97% 4.92% 6.55% 7.05% 6.42% Return on assets 1.77% 0.29% 0.42% 0.46% 0.43% Noninterest income / average assets 2.57% 0.53% 0.46% 0.57% 0.50% Noninterest expense / average assets 2.86% 2.60% 2.59% 2.66% 2.75% Net noninterest margin / average assets -0.29% -2.08% -2.13% -2.09% -2.25% Efficiency ratio 59.41% 87.49% 86.88% 82.11% 82.35% Effective tax rate 9.48% -30.85% -22.20% 3.86% 12.53% Non-performing assets to total assets 0.64% 0.61% 0.54% 0.62% 1.02% Non-performing loans to total loans 0.78% 0.76% 0.66% 0.80% 1.34% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 159.12% 163.90% 192.89% 158.26% 96.15% Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding 1.25% 1.24% 1.27% 1.27% 1.29% Foreclosed real estate to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Basic earnings per share $2.18 $0.36 $0.52 $0.57 $0.52 Diluted earnings per share $2.17 $0.35 $0.51 $0.57 $0.51 Stockholders' equity / total assets 7.32% 6.99% 5.70% 6.33% 6.66% Book value per share $35.17 $34.28 $27.68 $31.77 $32.47 Closing stock price $24.60 $25.24 $22.00 $22.00 $29.10 Price to earnings per share ratio 2.82 17.77 10.67 9.59 14.10 Dividend declared per common share $0.12 $0.12 $0.31 $0.31 $0.31 Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.89% 10.43% 10.17% 10.00% 10.11% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.89% 10.43% 10.17% 10.00% 10.11% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.92% 11.36% 11.12% 10.96% 10.92% Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 8.24% 7.78% 7.81% 7.58% 7.65% Non-GAAP Performance Ratios Quarter ended, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 2.57% 2.80% 2.87% 3.03% 3.23% Tangible book value per diluted share $29.30 $28.31 $21.63 $25.64 $26.24 Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for AOCI $42.36 $40.31 $39.96 $39.62 $39.23 Tangible common equity to total assets 6.09% 5.77% 4.46% 5.11% 5.38% Tangible common equity to total assets adjusted for AOCI 8.81% 8.22% 8.23% 7.89% 8.05%









Quarter Ended (Dollars in thousands) Average Balances, Interest, and Rates (unaudited) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Average Balance Interest Rate (%) Average Balance Interest Rate (%) ASSETS Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 68,935 $ 853 4.95 $ 15,200 $ 183 4.82 Federal funds sold 814 10 4.91 836 8 3.83 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions - - - 2,455 16 2.61 Securities available-for-sale 365,194 2,161 2.37 373,548 2,234 2.39 Securities held-to-maturity - - - - - - Loans receivable 1,504,011 18,879 5.02 1,510,061 17,626 4.67 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,547 82 5.01 6,547 69 4.22 Total interest earning assets 1,945,501 $ 21,985 4.52 1,908,647 $ 20,136 4.22 Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 18,230 15,821 Allowance for credit losses (18,743 ) (13,157 ) Other noninterest bearing assets 151,945 155,944 Total assets $ 2,096,933 $ 2,067,255 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,487,771 $ 8,794 2.36 $ 1,429,776 $ 4,087 1.14 Repurchase agreements 38,151 370 3.88 18,270 121 2.65 Borrowed funds 90,053 1,040 4.62 106,406 1,260 4.74 Total interest bearing liabilities 1,615,975 $ 10,204 2.53 1,554,452 $ 5,468 1.41 Non-interest bearing deposits 294,398 348,037 Other noninterest bearing liabilities 37,897 25,198 Total liabilities 1,948,270 1,927,687 Total stockholders' equity 148,663 139,568 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,096,933 $ 2,067,255 Return on average assets 1.77 % 0.43 % Return on average equity 24.97 % 6.42 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) 2.42 % 3.07 % Net interest margin (average earning assets) - tax equivalent 2.57 % 3.23 % Net interest spread 1.99 % 2.81 % Net interest margin 2.42 % 3.07 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.20x 1.23x













Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Balance Sheet Data (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Cash and non-interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 16,418 $ 17,942 $ 17,922 $ 23,210 $ 33,785 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 54,755 67,647 52,875 89,706 20,342 Total cash and cash equivalents 71,780 86,008 71,648 115,673 54,781 Certificates of deposit in other financial institutions - - - - 2,452 Securities available-for-sale 346,233 371,374 339,280 368,136 377,901 Loans held-for-sale 667 340 2,057 1,832 1,672 Loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 1,508,251 1,512,595 1,525,660 1,534,161 1,521,089 Less: allowance for credit losses (1) (18,805 ) (18,768 ) (19,430 ) (19,507 ) (19,568 ) Net loans receivable 1,489,446 1,493,827 1,506,230 1,514,654 1,501,521 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 6,547 6,547 6,547 6,547 6,547 Accrued interest receivable 7,583 8,045 7,864 7,714 7,717 Premises and equipment 47,795 38,436 38,810 39,204 39,732 Foreclosed real estate 71 71 71 71 64 Cash value of bank owned life insurance 32,895 32,702 32,509 32,316 32,115 Goodwill 22,395 22,395 22,395 22,395 22,395 Other intangible assets 2,911 3,272 3,636 4,015 4,402 Other assets 43,459 45,262 56,423 48,661 47,293 Total assets $ 2,071,782 $ 2,108,279 $ 2,087,470 $ 2,161,218 $ 2,098,592 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 296,959 $ 295,594 $ 312,635 $ 315,671 $ 330,057 Interest bearing 1,450,519 1,517,827 1,471,402 1,479,476 1,476,053 Total 1,747,478 1,813,421 1,784,037 1,795,147 1,806,110 Repurchase agreements 41,137 38,124 48,310 46,402 28,423 Borrowed funds 90,000 80,000 100,000 150,000 100,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 41,586 29,389 36,080 32,919 24,323 Total liabilities 1,920,201 1,960,934 1,968,427 2,024,468 1,958,856 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, no par or stated value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding - - - - - Common stock, no par or stated value - - - - - Additional paid-in capital 69,727 69,555 69,482 69,384 69,182 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (56,313 ) (51,613 ) (78,848 ) (60,185 ) (55,895 ) Retained earnings 138,167 129,403 128,409 127,551 126,449 Total stockholders' equity 151,581 147,345 119,043 136,750 139,736 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,071,782 $ 2,108,279 $ 2,087,470 $ 2,161,218 $ 2,098,592











Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended, (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Interest income: Loans $ 18,879 $ 19,281 $ 19,161 $ 18,694 $ 17,626 Securities & short-term investments 3,105 2,975 2,617 2,919 2,510 Total interest income 21,984 22,256 21,778 21,613 20,136 Interest expense: Deposits 8,794 8,180 7,066 6,105 4,087 Borrowings 1,410 1,361 1,579 1,469 1,381 Total interest expense 10,204 9,541 8,645 7,574 5,468 Net interest income 11,780 12,715 13,133 14,039 14,668 Provision for credit losses - 779 244 514 488 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,780 11,936 12,889 13,525 14,180 Noninterest income: Fees and service charges 1,153 1,507 1,374 1,832 1,311 Wealth management operations 633 672 572 626 614 Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale, net 152 352 192 274 263 Increase in cash value of bank owned life insurance 193 193 193 201 179 Gain (loss) on sale of real estate 11,858 - 2 (15 ) - Loss on sale of securities, net (531 ) - - (48 ) - Other 17 11 64 136 241 Total noninterest income 13,475 2,735 2,397 3,006 2,608 Noninterest expense: Compensation and benefits 7,109 6,290 6,729 7,098 7,538 Occupancy and equipment 1,915 1,520 1,711 1,636 1,690 Data processing 1,170 1,269 1,085 1,407 973 Federal deposit insurance premiums 501 492 474 572 465 Marketing 158 191 235 159 255 Other 4,151 3,755 3,259 3,123 3,306 Total noninterest expense 15,004 13,517 13,493 13,995 14,227 Income before income taxes 10,251 1,154 1,793 2,536 2,561 Income tax expenses (benefit) 972 (356 ) (398 ) 98 321 Net income $ 9,279 $ 1,510 $ 2,191 $ 2,438 $ 2,240 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.18 $ 0.36 $ 0.52 $ 0.57 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 2.17 $ 0.35 $ 0.51 $ 0.57 $ 0.51







Finward Bancorp Quarterly Financial Report Asset Quality (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Nonaccruing loans $ 11,603 $ 9,608 $ 9,840 $ 12,071 $ 19,473 Accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days 215 1,843 233 255 878 Securities in non-accrual 1,442 1,357 1,155 1,075 1,017 Foreclosed real estate 71 71 71 61 60 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,331 $ 12,879 $ 11,299 $ 13,462 $ 21,428 Allowance for credit losses (ACL): ACL specific allowances for collateral dependent loans $ 1,455 $ 906 $ 554 $ 717 $ 1,075 ACL general allowances for loan portfolio 17,351 17,862 18,876 18,790 18,493 Total ACL $ 18,806 $ 18,768 $ 19,430 $ 19,507 $ 19,568 (Unaudited) March 31, Required 2024 To Be Well Actual Ratio Capitalized Capital Adequacy Bank Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.89% 6.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.89% 8.00% Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.92% 10.00% Tier 1 capital to adjusted average assets 8.24% 5.00%









Table 1 - Reconciliation of the Non-GAAP Performance Measures (Dollars in thousands) Quarter Ended, (unaudited) March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Calculation of tangible common equity Total stockholder's equity $ 151,581 $ 139,736 Goodwill (22,395 ) (22,395 ) Other intangibles (2,911 ) (4,402 ) (A) Tangible common equity $ 126,275 $ 112,939 Calculation of tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (A) Tangible common equity $ 126,275 $ 112,939 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 56,313 55,895 (B) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss $ 182,588 $ 168,834 Calculation of tangible book value per share (A) Tangible common equity $ 126,275 $ 112,939 Shares outstanding 4,310,251 4,304,026 Tangible book value per diluted share $ 29.30 $ 26.24 Calculation of tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss (B) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss $ 182,588 $ 168,834 Diluted average common shares outstanding 4,310,251 4,304,026 Tangible book value per diluted share adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss $ 42.36 $ 39.23 Calculation of tangible common equity to total assets (A) Tangible common equity $ 126,275 $ 112,939 Total assets 2,071,782 2,098,592 Tangible common equity to total assets 6.09 % 5.38 % Calculation of tangible common equity to total assets (B) Tangible common equity adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss $ 182,588 $ 168,834 Total assets 2,071,782 2,098,592 Tangible common equity to total assets adjusted for accumulated other comprehensive loss 8.81 % 8.05 % Calculation of tax adjusted net interest margin Net interest income $ 11,780 $ 14,668 Tax adjusted interest on securities and loans 722 756 Adjusted net interest income 12,502 15,424 Total average earning assets 1,945,501 1,908,647 Tax adjusted net interest margin 2.57 % 3.23 % Efficiency ratio Total non-interest expense $ 15,004 $ 14,227 Total revenue 25,255 17,276 Efficiency ratio 59.41 % 82.35 %

