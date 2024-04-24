Submit Release
Madrigal Statement on the Passing of Dr. Stephen Harrison

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Madrigal team is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Stephen Harrison.

We offer our deepest condolences to Stephen’s family for their loss.

Stephen was a colleague and friend to so many of us at Madrigal. He worked tirelessly to improve the lives of people with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and his contributions to the field will touch countless families across the globe for decades to come. So many of the recent innovations and achievements we’ve seen in NASH research stemmed from his constant collaboration with partners in academia, industry, the regulatory sciences, and the patient community. 

Stephen was much more than a brilliant investigator and physician; he was a true leader who inspired all of us with his commitment to patients. We’ll remember his sense of humor, his courtesy, and his boundless energy and optimism. 

The field of hepatology has lost a true giant.


