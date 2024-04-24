Mural Oncology Announces Upcoming Presentation at 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass. and DUBLIN, Ireland, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mural Oncology plc (Nasdaq: MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, investigational engineered cytokine therapies designed to address areas of unmet need for patients with a variety of cancers, today announced an upcoming poster presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting taking place May 31-June 4 in Chicago. The details are as follows:



Recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of nemvaleukin alfa in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors treated with less frequent intravenous (IV) dosing (ARTISTRY-3)

Session: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Date and time: June 1, 2024, 9 a.m. CDT

Abstract #: 2587

Speaker/lead author: Sarina Piha-Paul, MD

The poster will be available at muraloncology.com/publications following the presentation.

About Nemvaleukin

Nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin) is a novel, engineered cytokine designed to leverage antitumor effects of the IL-2 pathway while mitigating its hallmark toxicities that limit its use. Nemvaleukin selectively binds to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor (IL-2R) and is sterically occluded from binding to the high-affinity IL-2R. Because of this molecular design, nemvaleukin treatment leads to preferential expansion of antitumor CD8+ T cells and natural killer cells, with minimal expansion of immunosuppressive regulatory T cells. Nemvaleukin is currently being evaluated in two potentially registrational trials in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and mucosal melanoma.

A newly recommended phase 2 dose of nemvaleukin (infusions on days 1 and 8 per three-week dosing cycle) will be explored in monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with cutaneous melanoma as part of the ARTISTRY-6 trial.

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology is leveraging its novel protein engineering platform to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining our expertise in cytokine biology and immune cell modulation and our protein engineering platform, we are developing medicines to deliver meaningful and clinical benefits to people living with cancer. Our mission is to broaden the potential and reach of cytokine-based immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients. Our lead candidate, nemvaleukin, is currently in potentially registrational trials in mucosal melanoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Mural Oncology has its registered office in Dublin, Ireland, and its primary facilities in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit Mural Oncology’s website at www.muraloncology.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Investors:

David Borah, CFA

david.borah@muraloncology.com

781-614-0060

Media:

Katie Sullivan

katie.sullivan@muraloncology.com