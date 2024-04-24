HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS UNIQUE ART EXPERIENCES TO GENEVA, ILLINOIS
A Fun and Hassle-Free Way to Connect With Friends & FamilyGENEVA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA), announced the grand opening of a new studio in Geneva, Illinois.
WHERE: 507 S. 3rd Street, Suite F, Geneva,IL 60134
WHEN: Friday, May 3rd - Sunday, May 5th
WHAT: Grand Opening celebration for Hawaii Fluid Art, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACTS: Dena Espey | DENA@hawaiifluidart.com & Gary Espey | gary@hawaiifluidart.com | (630) 412-8400
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner child, HFA is the place to be.
Open seven days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art, Geneva offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery and more. The art classes are fun, fast, and easy, and fluid art is the perfect activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio offers classes in acrylic pour painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, glass painting, mosaic resin frames, charcuterie boards and wine glasses.
Grand opening festivities will include:
- Ribbon Cutting -- 1:00pm on Friday, May 3rd
- Kona Ice and Face Painting -- 1:00 - 3:00pm on Saturday, May 4th
- 20% discount on all experiences throughout the weekend
”Our studio is committed to offering all skill levels the chance to learn and explore new art techniques. Our location within the historic 3rd Street area is a great destination for birthday parties, ladies’ nights out, date nights, social gatherings and team building events,” say the Espeys.
“From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, empowered and capable,” added Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at geneva.hawaiifluidart.com
Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and
professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind
creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 150 units have been sold, with more than 35 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include Coppell, TX; Waikoloa Village, HI; Boulder, CO; Kansas City, MO; Oklahoma City, OK; Frisco, TX; Lubbock, TX; Franklin, TN; Tinley Park, IL; Flower Mound, TX; Mansfield, TX; Cedar Hill, TX; Greenville, SC ; Rochester Hills, MI; Fort Mill, SC; Mt. Juliet, TN; Wellington, FL; Fort Worth, TX; Coconut Creek, FL; Gulf Shores, AL; League City, TX; Fort Collins, CO; Las Vegas, NV; Pembroke Pines, FL, Geneva, IL; Winter Springs, FL; Denton, TX; Pflugerville, TX; Omaha, NE; Scottsdale, AZ; Salt Lake City, UT and Branson, MO.
