Meticap Makes Appearance at NACDS, Improves Medication Adherence & Reduces Risk of Overdose

Meticap, a reusable medication timing cap, screws on to 1-Clic vial caps currently available at many pharmacies and reduces the risk of overdose and underdose. Meticap, a reusable medication timing cap, fits on existing 1-Clic pill vial lids. Meticap, a reusable medication timing cap, tracks the timing of your next dose with a turn of the vial towards the right to advance the hours.

Meticap, a reusable medication timing cap retail add-on product, ensures patients take medication on time and helps avoid overdosing.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adherence to treatment and avoiding the risk of noncompliance are constant topics in the pharmaceutical industry. Meticap, a reusable medication timing cap that pharmacists can now add to their offerings, seeks to ensure patients take medication right on time, every time, and helps avoid the risk of overdosing and underdosing. The product will be available for demonstration on how it bolts onto the existing 1-Clic® vial caps. Meticap can be seen in-person at the Centor booth (#268) on April 27-30, 2024 at the National Association of Chain Drug Store (NACDS) Annual Meeting.

About Meticap

Meticap allows prescription medications to remain stored securely in their original containers (thanks to a patented design integration with 1-Clic vial lids) and helps patients stay adherent to prescribed medication schedules. Pain management after a surgical procedure is incredibly important, but the drowsiness of the patient taking these medications combined with other complicating factors, such as age, distraction, newness of the prescriptions, and medical anxiety can lead to confusion and potential accidental misuse. This low-tech, six times patented solution means no beeps, lights, batteries, timers, apps, or Bluetooth® or WiFi connections required. Patients can choose between marking the last dose taken or queueing up the next time a dose is to be taken.

Pharmacies share the responsibility of ensuring compliance with medication protocols for their patients. While a physician may get only an annual visit with the patient, pharmacies often see those same patients monthly to manage their chronic conditions. Medication non-adherence costs nearly $300 billion annually on the U.S. healthcare system. Pharmaceutical industry consultant, Matt Ode, recently spoke out about employers’ concerns: “Medication non-adherence also costs employers more in the long run due to increased hospitalizations, emergency department visits, and provider office visits. Not to mention decreased work productivity and more missed days of work. Collectively, this explains why employers are beginning to educate their employees on the importance of taking their medications as instructed by their healthcare provider which also impacts pharmacies’ reimbursement rates.”

Meticap is an affordable retail product as well as a service that pharmacists can use to improve patient safety, differentiate their offerings from competitors, and reduce healthcare costs for patients and employers. Caretakers, home healthcare providers, and parents use Meticap to avoid confusion of multiple people assisting with medication dispensing. Veterinarians can also provide Meticap to help distracted pet owners.

How it Works

National, regional and independent pharmacies are already using the 1-Clic vial and are able to incorporate Meticap immediately. No tools or adaptations are required because Meticap screws directly onto the existing vial cap. Simply offer it to patients and they can keep and reuse it indefinitely.

Patients can choose their preference from the two options Meticap offers in its reversible dosage indicator ring:

● Last Dose Taken: Ideal for painkillers, anxiety medications, and other controlled substances.

● Next Dose: Ideal for maintenance medications like antibiotics, statins, and beta blockers to keep on track for a full recovery or maintenance.

The patient removes the cap and takes their medication as they would normally using the 1-Clic thumb tab. Next, they twist the top of the dial to index it to the next day, and then turn the vial to the right to advance the hours if applicable. They are now prepared for the next dose.

When a prescription is re-filled, the patient can transfer the reusable Meticap to another medication or request additional Meticaps to monitor additional medications while keeping the meds with their prescription labels.

Additional uses include helping everyone ranging from “aging in place” seniors, to memory care patients, school nurses, pet owners, busy parents, teenagers learning to manage their own health, professionals who travel and regularly cross time zones, and patients in recovery.

How to Find Meticap

Samples of Meticap will be available at the Centor booth (#268) at the NACDS Annual Meeting at The Breakers in Palm Beach April 27-30, 2024. Interested industry professionals are encouraged to visit Centor and experience Meticap in person.

Contact sales@meticap.com to become a retailer or distributor. Meticap is also currently available to consumers, retailers, hospitals and healthcare professionals through the Meticap website at MSRP pricing. Meticap can be customized with company logos.