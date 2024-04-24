Federal Reserve Board announces it will extend through May 31, 2024, the public comment period for the application by Capital One Financial Corporation to acquire Discover Financial Services

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced it will extend through May 31, 2024, the public comment period for the application by Capital One Financial Corporation of McLean, Virginia, to acquire Discover Financial Services of Riverwoods, Illinois.

The comment period is being extended to provide additional time for interested parties to comment on the proposal. The application was filed on March 21, 2024, and comments on the application were originally due by April 26, 2024.

