Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,342 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces it will extend through May 31, 2024, the public comment period for the application by Capital One Financial Corporation to acquire Discover Financial Services

April 24, 2024

Federal Reserve Board announces it will extend through May 31, 2024, the public comment period for the application by Capital One Financial Corporation to acquire Discover Financial Services

For release at 2:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced it will extend through May 31, 2024, the public comment period for the application by Capital One Financial Corporation of McLean, Virginia, to acquire Discover Financial Services of Riverwoods, Illinois.

The comment period is being extended to provide additional time for interested parties to comment on the proposal. The application was filed on March 21, 2024, and comments on the application were originally due by April 26, 2024.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces it will extend through May 31, 2024, the public comment period for the application by Capital One Financial Corporation to acquire Discover Financial Services

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more