Europa Beats the Clock for Time Critical Cargo

DUBAI, UAE, April 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Antonov 124, one of the largest commercial aircrafts in the world, was recently chartered by Dubai air freight operator Europa Air & Sea to move time-critical cargo from the UK to the UAE. The AN-124 is capable of carrying up 120 tonnes at take-off.Europa’s Air & Sea team in UAE was first established in Dubai in 2022 and is one of a global network, strategically located in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen and India to service its international customer base.Its British team managed the cargo from point of pick up to point of delivery, for one of the UK’s leading hydraulics manufacturers. The Antonov touched down at 1.30am local time on 18 April bringing the complex project and flight to a successful close, albeit against the largest storms recorded in UAE since records began.Due to the sheer size of the cargo, Europa had to not only charter this very specific aircraft but organise and manage the permits necessary for domestic haulage. The cargo had to undergo complex customs clearance processes for export to its UAE end-user and was extremely time critical. Having previously experienced delays of up to three weeks due to these complexities, the customer sought out Europa Air & Sea with its customs infrastructure in Dubai and the UK to successfully clear the cargo within hours of landing, contributing to the seamless movement between customer and end-user.Kevin Perry Europa Air & Sea’s UK based Airfreight Operations Manager personally oversaw the project at East Midlands Airport, he comments. “This was a challenging project due to both its scale and timeliness, but the weather added another layer of complexity. Despite this we were delighted to be able to deliver this time critical cargo. This is the perfect example of how with our expertise and infrastructure, regardless of the size or timeframes we can guarantee a seamless movement of goods.”Nathan Lynn, General Manager for Europa & Air Sea Dubai added “Projects like this require extraordinary planning, and the knowledge, experience and commitment of experts in both the UK and the UAE. The fact that Europa has its own teams in both locations meant that, despite all of the complexities, we were able to successfully manage the cargo from point of pick up to point of delivery.”The UAE logistics sector has outperformed many other sectors and is seen as an important part of the country’s economic diversification. As both the freight and logistics market continues to grow in line with economic growth and expansion of the region Business Research Insights predicts this will lead to a continued increase in demand for project cargo expertise in the coming years.Europa Air and Sea has grown rapidly over the past two years, significantly increasing its branch network in the UK and opening strategically located branches in Hong Kong, Dubai, Shanghai, Shenzhen and India to service its international customer base. With a worldwide agent network and a proprietary software solution, LeoWeb, Europa provides customers with complete visibility, tracking and order management facilities.The group employs over 1,400 people with 17 branches in the UK, and the Republic of Ireland, plus Europa’s own teams in Belgium and the Netherlands and internationally in Hong Kong, China, India and the UAE. The global operator has an annual turnover of £300m+.