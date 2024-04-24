Freeway ramp closures scheduled for High-Friction Surface Treatment

Main, News Posted on Apr 24, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of upcoming temporary nighttime closures of six on-ramps and off-ramps for the High-Friction Surface Treatment Installation Project during the week of Monday, April 29.

HDOT will be installing High-Friction Surface Treatments to the last section of on-ramps and off-ramps and fixing punch list items. Closures will occur overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Details are as follows:

Full closure of the Moanalua Road on-ramp to the westbound H-1 Freeway on Monday, April 29.

Full closure of the on-ramp to the westbound H-3 Freeway from Likelike Highway on Tuesday, April 30.

Full closure of the Kāneʻohe Bay Drive off-ramp (Exit 15) from the eastbound H-3 Freeway on Tuesday, April 30.

Full closure of the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway on-ramp from Pu‘uloa Road on Wednesday, May 1.

Full closure of the Campbell Industrial Park off-ramp (Exit 1) from the westbound H-1 Freeway on Wednesday, May 1.

Full closure of the Ko Olina off-ramp from the westbound H-1 Freeway on Thursday, May 2.

The High-Friction Surface Treatment Installation Project is planned for completion by Thursday, May 2, weather permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists to follow all traffic control signs and to check their preferred traffic applications to plan their commutes. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with safety procedures. All work is weather permitting.

