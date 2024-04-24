Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,364 in the last 365 days.

Breezeline Supports “Cinema Columbus Film Festival”

Nearly 50 feature and short films to be showcased at seven locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, a leading internet, TV and voice provider in the U.S., is a proud sponsor of this year’s Cinema Columbus Film Festival which starts today and runs through April 28.

A total of 22 screenings of nearly 50 feature and short films will be showcased during the festival. The films will be presented at seven locations, including the Drexel Theatre, Gateway Film Center, Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse, Grandview Theater & Drafthouse, McConnell Arts Center, the Wexner Center for the Arts, and the Southern Theatre. 

The festival, presented by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), shines a spotlight on independent filmmakers.

“We are grateful for Breezeline’s generous support of this year’s event,” said Festival Director Brett Reiter. “The support is crucial in our efforts to bring the voices of independent filmmakers to wider audiences throughout the region.”

In addition to its sponsorship of the film festival, Breezeline is supporting CAPA’s Summer Movie series, the longest-running film series in the U.S., held July 7 through August 25 at the Ohio Theatre.

“Breezeline is proud to be a part of the Columbus community and excited to partner with the film festival to support local arts in Central Ohio,” said Nathan Robson, region director of operations for Breezeline.  

To learn more and to view a full list of titles being screened at this year’s Cinema Columbus Film Festival, visit cinemacolumbus.com.

Attachment 


Andrew Walton
Breezeline
awalton@breezeline.com

You just read:

Breezeline Supports “Cinema Columbus Film Festival”

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more