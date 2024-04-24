Breezeline Supports “Cinema Columbus Film Festival”

Nearly 50 feature and short films to be showcased at seven locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breezeline, a leading internet, TV and voice provider in the U.S., is a proud sponsor of this year’s Cinema Columbus Film Festival which starts today and runs through April 28.

A total of 22 screenings of nearly 50 feature and short films will be showcased during the festival. The films will be presented at seven locations, including the Drexel Theatre, Gateway Film Center, Studio 35 Cinema & Drafthouse, Grandview Theater & Drafthouse, McConnell Arts Center, the Wexner Center for the Arts, and the Southern Theatre.

The festival, presented by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), shines a spotlight on independent filmmakers.

“We are grateful for Breezeline’s generous support of this year’s event,” said Festival Director Brett Reiter. “The support is crucial in our efforts to bring the voices of independent filmmakers to wider audiences throughout the region.”

In addition to its sponsorship of the film festival, Breezeline is supporting CAPA’s Summer Movie series, the longest-running film series in the U.S., held July 7 through August 25 at the Ohio Theatre.

“Breezeline is proud to be a part of the Columbus community and excited to partner with the film festival to support local arts in Central Ohio,” said Nathan Robson, region director of operations for Breezeline.

To learn more and to view a full list of titles being screened at this year’s Cinema Columbus Film Festival, visit cinemacolumbus.com.

Attachment

Andrew Walton Breezeline awalton@breezeline.com