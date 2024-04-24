SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of AXT, Inc. - AXTI

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AXT, Inc. (“AXT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXTI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether AXT and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 4, 2024, J Capital Research (“J Capital”) published a report addressing AXT, alleging, among other things, that the U.S.-listed Company conducts almost all of its business operations through a subsidiary in China and “wants to list that subsidiary in Shanghai to capture new financing”, but “the listing prospectus attracted unexpected scrutiny and unveiled a plethora of undisclosed issues in China.” In particular, J Capital alleged that it had “uncovered a deluge of reasons why Chinese regulators potentially blocked this IPO, including falsifying data, tax evasion, improper storage of hazardous chemicals, suspicious related-party transactions, IP litigation, and defaulting on wages to employees.”

On this news, AXT’s stock price fell $1.73 per share, or 34.95%, to close at $3.22 per share on April 4, 2024.

