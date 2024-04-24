Submit Release
FEMA Approves More Than $2.7 Million for Sharkey County

MADISON, Miss. – FEMA has approved $2,797,036 to reimburse Sharkey County for staging temporary assets for first responders and volunteers following the March 24-25, 2023, severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes.

The severe storms created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the public, requiring emergency response and protective measures. These assets included but were not limited to:

  • Temporary Services
    • Restrooms 
    • Showers
    • Laundry
  • Generators
  • Temporary light towers
  • Site management

All work and expenses took place between April 23 and Sept. 23, 2023.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grant reimbursement to local and state government agencies for the costs of emergency response, debris removal and restoration of disaster-damaged public facilities and infrastructure. 

For the latest information on recovery from the March tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4697. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.

 

